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Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Using Database to Ensure Noncitizens Can’t Vote

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 22, 2026
AP Photo/Louie Traub, File

Once again, we have to ask why we held an election for president in 2024 when it turns out that federal judges would be running the country and determining policy. This time, a judge has blocked a Trump administration voter-screening database to purge noncitizens from voter rolls. (And the judge's name is Sparkle?)

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The post continues:

… Trump admin and DHS use Social Security numbers and citizenship status, claiming data is "inaccurate" END THE JUDICIAL COUP! She thinks she's PRESIDENT.

Laura Romero reports for ABC News:

A federal judge on Monday blocked a Trump administration voter-screening database, ruling that the government's "haphazard" system unlawfully consolidated "the private information of millions of Americans" in an effort to purge non-citizens from voter rolls.

In her order, U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan said the federal government "has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote."

Noncitizens don't have a sacred right to vote.

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This reminds us of when they were crying about DOGE having access to private information while looking into the IRS, which already has everyone's private information.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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