Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Using Database to Ensure Noncitizens Can’t Vote

Once again, we have to ask why we held an election for president in 2024 when it turns out that federal judges would be running the country and determining policy. This time, a judge has blocked a Trump administration voter-screening database to purge noncitizens from voter rolls. (And the judge's name is Sparkle?)

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🚨 JUST IN: Leftist Judge Sparkle Sooknanan SINGLEHANDEDLY BLOCKS the Trump admin from ensuring only citizens can vote using the SAVE database — POLITICO



IMPEACH HER NOW!! These judges are BLATANTLY shielding fraud!



Sooknanan claims "privacy" is being violated by letting the… pic.twitter.com/Dc2LHmRFtR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 22, 2026

The post continues:

… Trump admin and DHS use Social Security numbers and citizenship status, claiming data is "inaccurate" END THE JUDICIAL COUP! She thinks she's PRESIDENT.

Laura Romero reports for ABC News:

A federal judge on Monday blocked a Trump administration voter-screening database, ruling that the government's "haphazard" system unlawfully consolidated "the private information of millions of Americans" in an effort to purge non-citizens from voter rolls. In her order, U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan said the federal government "has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote."

Noncitizens don't have a sacred right to vote.

"Privacy?" Our US Government already possesses this information, USE IT!



The CCP shouldn't be the only entity with all our private information and using it. — Mike Sawyer (@raftersranch17) June 22, 2026

Being named “Sparkle” should disqualify her from being a judge. — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) June 22, 2026

Rocket docket at the Supreme Court here we come — Jackson2244 (@PatriotWoman22) June 22, 2026

@TheDemocrats are desperate and doing everything they can to keep illegal aliens in our country to illegally vote in our elections. — Shuttrbg7 (@Shuttrbg2308) June 22, 2026

She lacks the authority and jurisdiction. Also, the enforcement. The DOJ should ignore her. She can take it up with SCOTUS. — antoinette@eatcake (@antoinette2645) June 22, 2026

So what?!



Ignore her.



Our Republicans are not serious people who understand the weight of this war we are fighting. — Spiritual Warfare (@SpiritualWarfa8) June 22, 2026

I’m pretty sure the federal government already has all of our information. — DastardlyDot (@DastardlyDot) June 22, 2026

I fail to understand where district court judges get the idea they have veto power over presidential actions. They clearly do not. — Proton (@Proton4634) June 22, 2026

What happened to the Supreme Court ruling that individual judges could not issue country wide injunctions? — Ronald Shields (@RonaldS87865153) June 22, 2026

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This is why SCOTUS must act on voting security. Anything Trump does is just blocked by a leftist wack job judge. — Mike D🇺🇸🍊 (@raftoregon) June 22, 2026

I would think that the since the government is the one who hands out Social Security cards, they should be the ones who have the control of who has them, who is abusing the system and those who should NOT even have a social security card!



Insanity! — Maureen (@MagicMaureen) June 22, 2026

This reminds us of when they were crying about DOGE having access to private information while looking into the IRS, which already has everyone's private information.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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