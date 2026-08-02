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Ohio Rep. Max Miller's Attempt to Defend Himself Amid Abuse Allegations Goes Wrong; Moreno Responds

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on August 02, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno has finally broken his relative silence on the bitter, highly public fallout from his daughter Emily’s divorce from fellow Republican Rep. Max Miller, delivering a blistering statement Sunday that leaves little doubt about how he views his former son-in-law’s fitness for public office amid ongoing domestic abuse allegations and a contentious custody battle.

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... two-year-old girl is caught in the middle. Our priority has always been protecting our daughter and our granddaughter. Out of concern for the safety of my family, I hoped to keep this matter private but Max Miller’s increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible.

As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter.

If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives. I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does.

I ran for office because I wanted to make a difference for the country that gave me every opportunity to succeed, and to leave this nation better for my children and grandchildren. That sacrifice has been especially hard on my wife Bridget, whose big heart and steady support have never wavered. I owe it to her, to Emily, and to my granddaughter to speak the truth now.

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Miller posted a video defending his innocence ...

... and then tried to make files available via DropBox but that went off the rails when he appears to have accidentally given 'write permission' to people clicking to check the files out.

He did try to make it look like someone was sabotaging his efforts to clear his name but no.

Yikes.

TBF, when we went to look at the link we received a message that it had been deleted so we're not sure what happened there. 

Miller himself fired back at Moreno (and this, of course, did not help his case at all)

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Dude, you're both Republicans. How is this political? 

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