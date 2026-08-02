Brit Hume HUME-I-LIATES Mainstream Media Insisting Illegals Aren't Voting As Only HE CAN...
VIP
Mayor (Wrestling Legend) Glenn Jacobs Shares Disturbing Moment He Knew COVID Experts Were...
Drama With the CDC? WHOA: Fauci's 2021 Diary Entry Under Biden Paints the...
WOW: You Can Actually Hear Bill Maher Audience GASP When He Reads Lies...
'Part of the PROBLEM!' RFK Jr. TORCHES Dana Bash for COVID/Fauci Coverage and...
Hunter Biden Gets Big and BAD Listing 'Trump's Lies' THEN X Reminds Him...
Patricia Heaton Helps Fauci Drop the MOTHER of All COVID Receipts on HIMSELF...
VIP
Cool Use for ChatGPT Is Not Cool at All; Justine Bateman Scolds
Nicholas Kristof Takes Thousand-Mile Road Trip to Find Woman With Six Cents in...
Muslim Oxford Union President Tells Islam Critics That Without Security, They’d Be ‘Cooked...
Spaniard: All of the Conservatives Laughing at the Invasion of Spain Are Heartless...
David Frum Looks at COVID Deaths in ‘Red America’ and Asserts Fauci Is...
A ‘Scared’ Jonah Goldberg Unloads on ‘Poseur’ Hasan Piker
Federal Judge Again Blocks Trump Administration From Ending TPS for Somalis

Like, OMG! DNC BRO Records Himself Getting Some Things 'Off His Chest' and Yes It's REAL (LOL-WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on August 02, 2026
Meme

Nothing quite captures the current vibe at the DNC like a grown man in a polo earnestly insisting everything is fine while gently stroking a white cat in his lap like he’s mid-monologue as Dr. Evil’s slightly less threatening cousin. 

Advertisement

Scott Brown, the deputy director of DNC Studios, decided the perfect way to push back against a week of brutal headlines was a heartfelt video defense of his hardworking colleagues… complete with continuous feline affection and the energy of someone who just realized the office printer is also a therapy animal.

Like many people, we thought this had to be a parody at first.

But no ... as far as we can tell, it's real.

And painfully hilarious.

Watch:

WHY IS HE PETTING A CAT THE ENTIRE TIME?! WHO THINKS THAT'S A GOOD LOOK?

There's a reason the DNC is having issues reaching young, straight men. Just sayin'.

SNL is really missing out on a joke that is literally writing itself here.

Recommended

WOW: You Can Actually Hear Bill Maher Audience GASP When He Reads Lies the DSA Has Spewed (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Totally has a 'white dudes for Harris' vibe, you know?

===========================================================

Related:

Brit Hume HUME-I-LIATES Mainstream Media Insisting Illegals Aren't Voting As Only HE CAN and LOL

Mayor (Wrestling Legend) Glenn Jacobs Shares Disturbing Moment He Knew COVID Experts Were Full of It

Drama With the CDC? WHOA: Fauci's 2021 Diary Entry Under Biden Paints the Most EVIL Picture of All

WOW: You Can Actually Hear Bill Maher Audience GASP When He Reads Lies the DSA Has Spewed (Watch)

'Part of the PROBLEM!' RFK Jr. TORCHES Dana Bash for COVID/Fauci Coverage and She Can't DEAL (Watch)

Patricia Heaton Helps Fauci Drop the MOTHER of All COVID Receipts on HIMSELF and It's GLORIOUS (Vid)

============================================================

Tags:

ELON MUSK X

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: You Can Actually Hear Bill Maher Audience GASP When He Reads Lies the DSA Has Spewed (Watch)
Sam J.
Drama With the CDC? WHOA: Fauci's 2021 Diary Entry Under Biden Paints the Most EVIL Picture of All
Sam J.
Brit Hume HUME-I-LIATES Mainstream Media Insisting Illegals Aren't Voting As Only HE CAN and LOL
Sam J.
Patricia Heaton Helps Fauci Drop the MOTHER of All COVID Receipts on HIMSELF and It's GLORIOUS (Vid)
Sam J.
'Part of the PROBLEM!' RFK Jr. TORCHES Dana Bash for COVID/Fauci Coverage and She Can't DEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Hunter Biden Gets Big and BAD Listing 'Trump's Lies' THEN X Reminds Him He's Hunter Biden and HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WOW: You Can Actually Hear Bill Maher Audience GASP When He Reads Lies the DSA Has Spewed (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement