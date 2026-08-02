Like, OMG! DNC BRO Records Himself Getting Some Things 'Off His Chest' and Yes It's REAL (LOL-WATCH)

Nothing quite captures the current vibe at the DNC like a grown man in a polo earnestly insisting everything is fine while gently stroking a white cat in his lap like he’s mid-monologue as Dr. Evil’s slightly less threatening cousin.

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Scott Brown, the deputy director of DNC Studios, decided the perfect way to push back against a week of brutal headlines was a heartfelt video defense of his hardworking colleagues… complete with continuous feline affection and the energy of someone who just realized the office printer is also a therapy animal.

Like many people, we thought this had to be a parody at first.

But no ... as far as we can tell, it's real.

And painfully hilarious.

Watch:

I work at the DNC. Just needed to get this off my chest. pic.twitter.com/94OE9HlPcO — Scott Brown (@ScottBrownDC) July 31, 2026

WHY IS HE PETTING A CAT THE ENTIRE TIME?! WHO THINKS THAT'S A GOOD LOOK?

There's a reason the DNC is having issues reaching young, straight men. Just sayin'.

🤣🤣🤣 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 31, 2026

SNL is really missing out on a joke that is literally writing itself here.

When are you going to feed James Bond to the alligators? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 31, 2026

Totally has a 'white dudes for Harris' vibe, you know?

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