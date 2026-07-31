DNC Deputy Director Scott Brown Strokes His Cat While Explaining the DNC Is Def Not a Catastrophe

Scott Brown is apparently the Deputy Director at DNC Studios. The DNC has had a bad week of press. We've covered it here at Twitchy. Scott decided to make a video about it. He wants America to know there are some really cool people at the DNC and they are working hard.

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KOWABUNGA, DUDE!

Scott told us all of this while stroking his cat in his lap. Yes, truly.

I work at the DNC. Just needed to get this off my chest. pic.twitter.com/94OE9HlPcO — Scott Brown (@ScottBrownDC) July 31, 2026

Scott wants you to know right MEOW, there is not a 'cat'astrophe at the DNC. Politics is a real rat race, and it won't always be 'purr'fect. Scott is feeling 'feline' about the future. Scott wants all the Democrats to stay 'paws'itive. The hard times won't go on 'fur'ever. Stop making a 'meow'tain out of a molehill, for goodness sake. Focus on the work like defunding 'Claw' Enforcement and getting rid of prisons. Su'purr'isingly, the fundraising isn't 'meow'velous right now, but just give it some time.

DNC guy strokes his cat while explaining that DNC employees are trying really hard.



Honestly, no notes. It’s perfect. https://t.co/wqEw97xkYE — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) July 31, 2026

When reality is more hilarious than any joke ever created.

Is this a parody? https://t.co/CpHmVi3d3r — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 31, 2026

He's certainly a caricature.

With all the shenanigans I faced whole at the RNC, I'm glad at least no one suggested a video with their cat.



Also, is there no comms director to say, "You're not filming a video with your cat?" https://t.co/wOaKSz6kjT — Douglas Heye (@DougHeye) July 31, 2026

It was a choice.

why are you holding a cat https://t.co/z50OPIQZSd — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) July 31, 2026

The better question is why aren't you holding a cat, Jesse?

The DNC is tens of millions of dollars in debt while Republicans are growing a $400 million war chest for the midterms. Their response to a week of bad headlines: we are trying really hard. https://t.co/AImoj5iQQP — Virginia Grace McKinnon (@virginiagmck) July 31, 2026

Hahahaha oh hell yeah that’s the stuff https://t.co/4IO1pMp4Za — Bob Salera (@BobSalera) July 31, 2026

Oh, it's the stuff alright. Plenty of stuff to shovel. Bring on the cat litter.

How did they blow over $2 billion dollars in ‘24 and remain over $2 million in debt you ask?



…May I present to you 👇🏼 https://t.co/73gsugKJCi — John Seravalli (@John_Seravalli1) July 31, 2026

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14 jump cuts, including at the end for “see you”



Can’t maintain eye contact with the camera



“I’m authentic” out of place use of swearing (bleeped)



Cat and moving background



Main character syndrome (who are you, why do you matter) blog vibes https://t.co/kWxyEJiDXO — Nick Poché (@NickPocheVOTE) July 31, 2026

You know things are bad at the DNC when you have to send out a guy petting his cat… https://t.co/NgOi0c6LWK — Kory Wood (@KoryRWood) July 31, 2026

The cat ladies love it.

The DNC has figured it out, this is the guy thats gonna win back the young men. https://t.co/o8cZQVBTEw — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 31, 2026

That'll do it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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