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DNC Deputy Director Scott Brown Strokes His Cat While Explaining the DNC Is Def Not a Catastrophe

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on July 31, 2026
Twittter

Scott Brown is apparently the Deputy Director at DNC Studios. The DNC has had a bad week of press. We've covered it here at Twitchy. Scott decided to make a video about it. He wants America to know there are some really cool people at the DNC and they are working hard.

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KOWABUNGA, DUDE!

Scott told us all of this while stroking his cat in his lap. Yes, truly.

Scott wants you to know right MEOW, there is not a 'cat'astrophe at the DNC. Politics is a real rat race, and it won't always be 'purr'fect. Scott is feeling 'feline' about the future. Scott wants all the Democrats to stay 'paws'itive. The hard times won't go on 'fur'ever. Stop making a 'meow'tain out of a molehill, for goodness sake. Focus on the work like defunding 'Claw' Enforcement and getting rid of prisons. Su'purr'isingly, the fundraising isn't 'meow'velous right now, but just give it some time. 

When reality is more hilarious than any joke ever created.

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He's certainly a caricature.

It was a choice.

The better question is why aren't you holding a cat, Jesse? 

Oh, it's the stuff alright. Plenty of stuff to shovel. Bring on the cat litter. 

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The cat ladies love it.

That'll do it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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