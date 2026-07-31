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'What's the Mood on BlueSky?' Host Ken Jennings Hears His Toughest Jeopardy Question Yet

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 AM on July 31, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File


Whenever something happens in the real world that causes far-left toddlers to lose their minds—in other words, whenever anything normal happens—there is a popular question on X that always gets asked:

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'What's the mood on BlueSky?' 

We believe this was first popularized by Twitchy favorite Jarvis, but it's become a hilarious question if you know anything about BlueSky, the Twitter alternative that is home to some of the most deranged people you will ever have the pleasure not to meet. 

We're not sure what answer Jeopardy host Ken Jennings offered up recently, but we know that the question he was never expecting to hear was 'What's the mood on BlueSky?' 

Because Jennings apparently played a New York Times word puzzle with his wife, he—and the Times—are the latest to fall into the crosshairs of the unhinged lunatics on that social media platform. 

Yes, the NYT is now 'transphobic.' And because Jennings plays a naughty word game with his wife on their site, he is now a 'transphobe' too. 

Our favorite part in the screenshots above is how Jennings tries to explain himself to a person who is clearly beyond reason. That is just asking for all of the punishments of Hades combined into one. 

And we're not just talking about one person. Jesse Singal provided an entire thread of the feeding frenzy that resulted on BlueSky because of the small drop of blood they sniffed on Jennings. 

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Naturally, they have to dredge up old 'controversies' to justify their bloodlust for Jennings. 

There's something sickly ironic about trans activists wishing that someone's genitals would drop off. We thought they considered chopping off genitals to be a good thing? 

And remember, all this vomitus of hate is because Jennings said he plays games on the 'transphobic' NYT website. 

Oh, but it keeps going. 

Trying to understand the logic of troons and their violent hate is like trying to draw a straight line between two points on an M.C. Escher drawing. 

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It will only make your brain hurt. 

That 'man' (a huge assumption on our part, we know) and his wife sound just lovely, don't they? 

Oh, they're never going to let him forget his unforgivable sin of ... playing a New York Times word game. 

They are the swarm of bees and BlueSky is the wicker man Jennings is trapped in. 

And this is the ultimate hilarious irony. Jennings is obviously a far-left 'ally' himself. We've seen many of his woke positions in the past. If he weren't, there's no chance he would even step foot into BlueSky. 

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But absolutely, he's going to try to apologize to the mob. We're as sure of that as we are sure of the correct question to a $100 Jeopardy answer.

It will never stop being funny to watch people who thought the mob would never come for them discover the truth and nature of mobs. 

Funny how that's also exactly the way Communism works, isn't it? 

You do not. Because it is not. 

In fact, 'transphobia' is a completely fictional concept. 

This is not an exaggeration. This is exactly how the trans cult thinks. 

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Also, the Times has recently acknowledged that 'gender-affirming care' might not be the ticket to paradise that the trans activists lie that it is. 

Hive minds cannot survive if any insect in the hive starts thinking for himself or herself, now, can they? 

LOL. 

He's not wrong. 

If Jennings is expecting any sympathy from conservatives, he's not going to get it. 

We won't spend our waking lives attacking him because we are not BlueSky nutbars, but we also aren't going to forget some of the horrible things he has said about Republicans—and their children

She never loses an address, does she? 

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Don't be surprised if The New York Times’ games suddenly get a huge uptick in users. 

Maybe it's all a psyop from their Marketing department. LOL. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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