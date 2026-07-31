'What's the Mood on BlueSky?' Host Ken Jennings Hears His Toughest Jeopardy Question Yet



Whenever something happens in the real world that causes far-left toddlers to lose their minds—in other words, whenever anything normal happens—there is a popular question on X that always gets asked:

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'What's the mood on BlueSky?'

We believe this was first popularized by Twitchy favorite Jarvis, but it's become a hilarious question if you know anything about BlueSky, the Twitter alternative that is home to some of the most deranged people you will ever have the pleasure not to meet.

We're not sure what answer Jeopardy host Ken Jennings offered up recently, but we know that the question he was never expecting to hear was 'What's the mood on BlueSky?'

Because Jennings apparently played a New York Times word puzzle with his wife, he—and the Times—are the latest to fall into the crosshairs of the unhinged lunatics on that social media platform.

Bad news from Bluesky: Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is now transphobic pic.twitter.com/YyprbBHDJY — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

Yes, the NYT is now 'transphobic.' And because Jennings plays a naughty word game with his wife on their site, he is now a 'transphobe' too.

Our favorite part in the screenshots above is how Jennings tries to explain himself to a person who is clearly beyond reason. That is just asking for all of the punishments of Hades combined into one.

And we're not just talking about one person. Jesse Singal provided an entire thread of the feeding frenzy that resulted on BlueSky because of the small drop of blood they sniffed on Jennings.

2/ They have resurfaced a 2021 controversy about a then-resurfaced 2014 joke Jennings made about disabled hot people before he learned the Correct Opinions About Everything pic.twitter.com/HSeLs0gTdK — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

Naturally, they have to dredge up old 'controversies' to justify their bloodlust for Jennings.

3/ Doesn't matter how insane the accusation is. 80% chance he apologizes. Being one of the very best straight white men is really important to his online brand, and he's quite online. He's gotta or every time he logs on Bluesky he'll hear from people wishing his d*** rots off. pic.twitter.com/fQb4zzynPu — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

There's something sickly ironic about trans activists wishing that someone's genitals would drop off. We thought they considered chopping off genitals to be a good thing?

And remember, all this vomitus of hate is because Jennings said he plays games on the 'transphobic' NYT website.

Oh, but it keeps going.

4/ The site is driven by extremely online people nursing grudges in ways even I, a grudge-nurser myself, can barely comprehend. Apparently Jennings defended Jamelle Bouie when a trans user called him a Nazi. Therefore Jennings... caused revenge porn to be posted? pic.twitter.com/p78Typ4eeO — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

Trying to understand the logic of troons and their violent hate is like trying to draw a straight line between two points on an M.C. Escher drawing.

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It will only make your brain hurt.

5/ [deep breathe:]

My wife and I have a game called Jeopardy the Home Version and we play whenever we want to remember a simpler time before the game WASN'T hosted by a rich white Book of Mormon ass golden plate licking transphobic piece of s***. pic.twitter.com/kzf56g1vSL — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

That 'man' (a huge assumption on our part, we know) and his wife sound just lovely, don't they?

6/ Jennings has gingerly returned, posting for the first time since The Incident other than a reskeet.



It's not going well: accountability is being demanded; he is being accused of having neither rethought this nor promised to do better. pic.twitter.com/p747l01xUV — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

Oh, they're never going to let him forget his unforgivable sin of ... playing a New York Times word game.

They are the swarm of bees and BlueSky is the wicker man Jennings is trapped in.

8/ Because these are some extremely serious Investigative Journmalisms I'm doing here I sohuld acknowledge that there are some regular replies too. It's not a volume-11 pileone -- maybe an 8. I am reducing my apology probability estimate (APE) to .6725938 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2026

And this is the ultimate hilarious irony. Jennings is obviously a far-left 'ally' himself. We've seen many of his woke positions in the past. If he weren't, there's no chance he would even step foot into BlueSky.

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But absolutely, he's going to try to apologize to the mob. We're as sure of that as we are sure of the correct question to a $100 Jeopardy answer.

Jennings has always been a good little foot soldier for whatever the Current Message is, so it’s hard to not take a degree of satisfaction in watching the tigers eat his face because he has the audacity to play games hosted by that bastion of MAGA transphobia, The New York Times https://t.co/Qmhq12ORiH — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 31, 2026

It will never stop being funny to watch people who thought the mob would never come for them discover the truth and nature of mobs.

You can only empower and bend the knee to crazy for so long before crazy comes after you. https://t.co/Z5pwHtcXlU — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 31, 2026

Funny how that's also exactly the way Communism works, isn't it?

Occasionally you see discourse that is so many layers deep it seems impossible to comprehend. Do I want to know why the Nyt games app is transphobic? https://t.co/iBEtzRIE2S — cosmic jester (@cosmicjester) July 31, 2026

You do not. Because it is not.

In fact, 'transphobia' is a completely fictional concept.

They have transphobic words like Man and Woman. — Ken Trevor Moore (@KenTrevorMoore) July 31, 2026

This is not an exaggeration. This is exactly how the trans cult thinks.

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Also, the Times has recently acknowledged that 'gender-affirming care' might not be the ticket to paradise that the trans activists lie that it is.

The left is both unified and fractious. They're unified in that they agree on many things. They're fractious in that they viciously attack each other for microscopic deviations from doctrine. https://t.co/vUQhxgeIsO — Dr. Dad, PhD 🔄🔼◀️🔽▶️ (@GarrettPetersen) July 31, 2026

Hive minds cannot survive if any insect in the hive starts thinking for himself or herself, now, can they?

Watching people fall out of good standing on Bluesky one by one is like a real-life version of Squid Game. https://t.co/WBYUHbOtON — Jeff Maurer (@JeffMightBWrong) July 31, 2026

LOL.

He's not wrong.

You love to see it. https://t.co/OhbKwkztMz — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) July 31, 2026

If Jennings is expecting any sympathy from conservatives, he's not going to get it.

We won't spend our waking lives attacking him because we are not BlueSky nutbars, but we also aren't going to forget some of the horrible things he has said about Republicans—and their children.

She never loses an address, does she?

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I love playing NYT games—what a bonus that it's also considered an insult to trans people! 😂 https://t.co/Fc7YWg50KC — CAMOKAT (@CAMOKAT6) July 31, 2026

Don't be surprised if The New York Times’ games suddenly get a huge uptick in users.

Maybe it's all a psyop from their Marketing department. LOL.





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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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