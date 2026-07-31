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Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Picky About Media Choices to Convey Impartiality (Guess Where She Said It)

Doug P. | 9:40 AM on July 31, 2026
meme

All we need to know about Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's performance so far on the Supreme Court is that Jasmine Crockett thinks she's been brilliant. However, some of KJB's decisions have left law experts like Jonathan Turley scratching their heads

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However, Brown Jackson does claim to want to convey the appearance of impartiality and objectivity. This week she made that very clear on *checks notes* Michelle Obama's podcast. 

So much impartiality!

She will end up being best known for being unable or not willing to define what "woman" means

*****

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JUDGES MICHELLE OBAMA SUPREME COURT DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

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