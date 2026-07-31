Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Picky About Media Choices to Convey Impartiality (Guess Where She Said It)

All we need to know about Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's performance so far on the Supreme Court is that Jasmine Crockett thinks she's been brilliant. However, some of KJB's decisions have left law experts like Jonathan Turley scratching their heads.

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However, Brown Jackson does claim to want to convey the appearance of impartiality and objectivity. This week she made that very clear on *checks notes* Michelle Obama's podcast.

DEI hire justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says she’s careful about which public engagements she accepts because she has to be impartial…. As she appears on MICHELLE OBAMA’s podcast



Can’t make this up 🤡 pic.twitter.com/kXTa2mF98g — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2026

So much impartiality!

Yes, she really is that ignorant. https://t.co/wrR0hvxNPl — TigreViejo (@brussbowman) July 31, 2026

The most biased Supreme Court Judge in our lifetime: https://t.co/XpHQApcjdl — The Seed (@theseed59788459) July 30, 2026

She will end up being best known for being unable or not willing to define what "woman" means.

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