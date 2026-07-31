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Mehdi Hasan’s Knickers in a Full Twist After Haley Stevens Tells His Fake-Doctor Buddy the Truth

justmindy
justmindy | 9:50 AM on July 31, 2026
Twitchy

Mehdi Hasan is a trip. Last night, he took to X to shame Haley Stevens for a tweet she addressed to his little buddy, fake Doctor Abdul El-Sayed.

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This was the Stevens tweet that had Mehdi's knickers in a bunch.

Now, Stevens did tell fake Dr. Abdul some hard truths in that tweet. It's important to know why Stevens felt that was necessary though. Context matters.

Fake Dr. Abdul El-Sayed sat for an interview with a woman who is either wearing a hijab or a hood of some kind. They are sitting on chairs entirely too small for them. This could be because fake Dr. Abdul is a little man and he thinks sitting in chairs built for toddlers makes him look larger. Who knows. 

In the interview, he says Haley Stevens is really incapable and she is getting a lot of Jewish money, in essence. It seems fair for Stevens to hit back after he said that. 

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Hopefully, after that interview, El-Sayed had snack and nap because he seems angry. 

Mehdi is being a cad. He knows what fake Dr. Abdul said and he also knows Haley Stevens had every right to defend herself.

Ain't that the truth?

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Here's an idea. America shouldn't make him a Senator.

That's the thing. Mehdi isn't a journalist. His only goal with his 'reporting' is ensuring radical Islam thrives in America. Once you view his 'journalism' through that lens, it all makes sense. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ABDUL EL-SAYED

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