Mehdi Hasan’s Knickers in a Full Twist After Haley Stevens Tells His Fake-Doctor Buddy the Truth

Mehdi Hasan is a trip. Last night, he took to X to shame Haley Stevens for a tweet she addressed to his little buddy, fake Doctor Abdul El-Sayed.

So to be clear: Abdul El-Sayed put out a tweet asking his followers not to be personally abusive or insulting about Haley Stevens.



Stevens put out a tweet personally attacking El-Sayed for being a person who blames his defeats on Jewish Americans. Just a disgusting slander. https://t.co/TOgiVmQ2X4 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 31, 2026

Advertisement

This was the Stevens tweet that had Mehdi's knickers in a bunch.

Abdul, we were both on the ballot in 2018. I was capable of winning my competitive primary and general election. You lost.



You lost by over twenty points to Gretchen Whitmer and you will lose to Mike Rogers by talking like this.



Everyone in America understands you want to blame… https://t.co/ODHf08x8GI — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) July 31, 2026

Now, Stevens did tell fake Dr. Abdul some hard truths in that tweet. It's important to know why Stevens felt that was necessary though. Context matters.

Abdul El-Sayed to AIPAC: "Come for me!"



"You picked [Haley Stevens] the least capable candidate in America. If you think you can beat money out of politics, money in your pocket, medicare for all, come. I'll tell you what people dont want: money in a foreign govt" @AbdulElSayed pic.twitter.com/u4wmwNsiqp — AMANI (@AmaniUniverse) July 30, 2026

Fake Dr. Abdul El-Sayed sat for an interview with a woman who is either wearing a hijab or a hood of some kind. They are sitting on chairs entirely too small for them. This could be because fake Dr. Abdul is a little man and he thinks sitting in chairs built for toddlers makes him look larger. Who knows.

In the interview, he says Haley Stevens is really incapable and she is getting a lot of Jewish money, in essence. It seems fair for Stevens to hit back after he said that.

Hopefully, after that interview, El-Sayed had snack and nap because he seems angry.

Comments about a candidate’s accent, gender, appearance or intelligence are personal.



Comments about a candidate’s political statements or views are not personal.



Enough with the whataboutism and false equivalencies. https://t.co/sKa2ZzLWIA — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) July 31, 2026

Mehdi is being a cad. He knows what fake Dr. Abdul said and he also knows Haley Stevens had every right to defend herself.

Man the truth hurts. Abdul El Sayed has been a noun, a verb, and AIPAC the entire campaign. It's gross, it's alienated Jews, and may cost him the general election. Haley Stevens is just pointing out the obvious. https://t.co/WD9HZXRZEk — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) July 31, 2026

She spoke the truth, something you have never done. https://t.co/xRRJ1azLei — The Moor Is Back For More (@FishKingBack) July 31, 2026

Ain't that the truth?

Oh, the poor little snowflake. Did the mean girl hurt the poor baby's feelings? Is he traumatized? Will he be able live thru the horrifying experience of it all? SHE WAS MEAN TO HIM...WHaaaaaa!



Did he send you here to defend him? Tell your pal if he expects to be a US senator he… https://t.co/abdCyafbjC — Cat B (@CatB99261688) July 31, 2026

Advertisement

Here's an idea. America shouldn't make him a Senator.

El-Sayed calls her the least capable candidate & she accurately calls him out for blaming Jewish money for his ineptitude to run a good campaign. You would think as a journalist Mehdi would be able to follow whats clearly displayed. https://t.co/bTEDh04EhN — SocDegen (@phonyluagh) July 31, 2026

That's the thing. Mehdi isn't a journalist. His only goal with his 'reporting' is ensuring radical Islam thrives in America. Once you view his 'journalism' through that lens, it all makes sense.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.