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Legacy Media Outlets Downplay Moroccans Swarming Into Spain, Focus on ‘Right-Wing’ Response

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:35 AM on July 31, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Thousands of Moroccans have breached Spain’s border. Most of the foreign invaders are young men. It’s a huge crisis, but since it involves illegal immigration, some legacy media outlets are downplaying the threat these male marauders pose.

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Check out this headline from The Associated Press. (READ)

It should.

Horrifying video shows hordes of pillagers pouring into Spain, but the AP diminishes the danger. (WATCH)

You’ll get no argument from us.

Of course, lopsided coverage of a third-world invasion into a Western country wouldn’t be complete without ‘journalists’ using it as an excuse to go after conservatives. Check out this Forbes headline.

Pounce? Next they’ll be seizing!

How dare right-wingers get upset about the decline of Western Civilization!

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‘Journalists’ will always paint the true victims as the villains.

Newsweek saw the deluge of Moroccans as an ‘extraordinary influx.’

Journalism is dead, but it hasn't stopped these dying media outlets from incessantly pushing lies. 'Journalists' will continue on their mendacious mission even as the hordes they foolishly shield tear down their doors and drag them screaming out into the streets for their final reward.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ASSOCIATED PRESS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDIA BIAS NATIONAL SECURITY NEWSWEEK SPAIN

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