Legacy Media Outlets Downplay Moroccans Swarming Into Spain, Focus on ‘Right-Wing’ Response

Thousands of Moroccans have breached Spain’s border. Most of the foreign invaders are young men. It’s a huge crisis, but since it involves illegal immigration, some legacy media outlets are downplaying the threat these male marauders pose.

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Check out this headline from The Associated Press. (READ)

AP: "Migrant arrivals from Morocco spike" pic.twitter.com/Fj5hPHB9mf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 30, 2026

Makes me furious. — -M|M- (@MagadonianMemes) July 30, 2026

It should.

Horrifying video shows hordes of pillagers pouring into Spain, but the AP diminishes the danger. (WATCH)

Insane video of Thousands of #Morrocan migrants breaching across the border into Ceuta #Spain. pic.twitter.com/M40zW5cgHF — عـدم - ADM (@ADM_3DM) July 30, 2026

just a little spike. Nothing to see here... — Russell (@russell_m) July 30, 2026

The AP is the absolute worst — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 30, 2026

The AP is at the top of my list as the most disgusting, distrustful organization! What a joke! — Suzanne (@RealWoman1984) July 30, 2026

You’ll get no argument from us.

Of course, lopsided coverage of a third-world invasion into a Western country wouldn’t be complete without ‘journalists’ using it as an excuse to go after conservatives. Check out this Forbes headline.

“Republicans pounce…” — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 31, 2026

Pounce? Next they’ll be seizing!

How dare right-wingers get upset about the decline of Western Civilization!

Because an invasion is A-OK pic.twitter.com/xdRuvShnl6 — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) July 31, 2026

Why make the invasion the caption focus when the right wingers are pouncing on the invasion — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2026

Forbes: "Moroccan migrant surge prompts viral right wing backlash".



Reality: "Moroccan surge of violent rapist, murderous military age male Muslim invaders facilitated and abetted by the Sanchez traitorous Spanish government prompts viral right wing backlash"



Go figure. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) July 31, 2026

‘Journalists’ will always paint the true victims as the villains.

Newsweek saw the deluge of Moroccans as an ‘extraordinary influx.’

Republicans always pounce.



Can't wait for @Newsweek's hot take.



Just a reminder that it has 3.4 million followers.



8 likes 👇 https://t.co/NLDYLorRDZ — mark (@rhapsodyboard) July 31, 2026

Legacy media is not only dead, but people with even an ounce of common sense are laughing at the funeral site. 😂 — LoveTech1.07 (@Lovetech107) July 30, 2026

Journalism is dead, but it hasn't stopped these dying media outlets from incessantly pushing lies. 'Journalists' will continue on their mendacious mission even as the hordes they foolishly shield tear down their doors and drag them screaming out into the streets for their final reward.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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