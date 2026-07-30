While Spain Gets Invaded, Here Are Reminders About What Team Biden Allowed and What MUST Happen Next

There's currently a massive invasion of Spain happening consisting of thousands and thousands of mostly younger men pouring in from Morocco.

More scenes from the illegal alien invasion in Spain. This footage appears to show groups of adult men entering, with no women or children visible. pic.twitter.com/2NdyVfXwIX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 30, 2026

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🚨 BREAKING: The invasion of Spain is ONGOING as traffic in Morocco leading up to the border is now gridlocked for over TEN MILES



Police estimate 20,000 ILLEGAL AFRICANS have crossed today alone.



Before today, the population of Ceuta was only 80,000.



Spain is falling.



h/t… pic.twitter.com/fGaDBjet6g — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2026

Almost entirely men of military age. https://t.co/0oTYCCQXT3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 30, 2026

It looks like Spain has their very own version of the Biden administration. Remember "they're just women, children and families looking for a better life"?

🇪🇸 Insane footage from the Moroccan border with Spain: thousands of migrants are gathering at the border



This is exactly what Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez was aiming for. pic.twitter.com/Fb1pEKU0jj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2026

Well, we can't say we're very surprised.

Never fails.

Having a bit of deja vu over the Spain story?

If so there are millions of reasons.

Bill Melugin says this looks like the invasion we had on our own southern border under Pres Biden. The corrupt, socialist PM of Spain says he won't honor requests by local authorities to stop the flow.

There's a globalist, socialist challenge to civilized rule of law. pic.twitter.com/GQPWeMJw4B — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) July 30, 2026

And socialist lunatics and other assorted Democrats in the U.S. have made it very clear their goal is open borders. We've seen that up until recently when Trump's second term started.

A reminder closer to home:

This is a jarring image no doubt. But people getting worked up over thousands of mass migrants invading Europe, remember that 10 MILLION came into the US during the Biden administration.



As disturbing as this video is, we saw many magnitudes more of this in the US, which is why… https://t.co/Yfoqmz5ZJh — Megan Basham (@megbasham) July 30, 2026

Trump continues to clean up the Biden administration's mess, and it's a stark reminder of why the Democrats can never be put back into the White House.

To be fair, I think a big reason the video generates a strong response is that a lot of us know, or intuitively feel, that there is no substantive difference between European immigration policy and what we got or would get with another D administration. — Bloat McQueen (@BloatMcQueen) July 30, 2026

Vote accordingly this November and in 2028.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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