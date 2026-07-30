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While Spain Gets Invaded, Here Are Reminders About What Team Biden Allowed and What MUST Happen Next

Doug P. | 3:50 PM on July 30, 2026
Harris screenshot meme

There's currently a massive invasion of Spain happening consisting of thousands and thousands of mostly younger men pouring in from Morocco. 

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It looks like Spain has their very own version of the Biden administration. Remember "they're just women, children and families looking for a better life"?

Well, we can't say we're very surprised. 

Never fails.

Having a bit of deja vu over the Spain story?

If so there are millions of reasons. 

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And socialist lunatics and other assorted Democrats in the U.S. have made it very clear their goal is open borders. We've seen that up until recently when Trump's second term started.

A reminder closer to home: 

Trump continues to clean up the Biden administration's mess, and it's a stark reminder of why the Democrats can never be put back into the White House. 

Vote accordingly this November and in 2028. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AFRICA ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SPAIN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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