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Dylan Mulvaney Has a 'Dolls Night Out' With 'Sarah' McBride and the Jokes Write Themselves

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on July 31, 2026
Twitchy


In case anyone didn't know, today is author JK Rowling's birthday

In honor of the world's most awesome 'TERF,' we'd like to offer her the following photo to mock to her heart's content: 

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At the same time, we'd like to apologize to all Twitchy readers for making you look at that picture. 

But you know the rules.  

Last night, Kaitlin Collins ... err, we mean Dylan Mulvaney, decided to have a 'dolls night out' with fellow man-in-a-dress, Tim 'Sarah' McBride, and post his appreciation to his bro on his Instagram page

(Of course, they never realize the irony of calling themselves 'dolls,' which is an explicit admission that they are not women and never will be.)

But instead of spending a lot of time being outraged (again) by these two mediocre men trying to erase women off the planet, we thought we'd just get to the mockery and the jokes. 

Because there were a TON of them. 

HAAAAHAHAHAHAHA!

We see what you did there. That was one of our favorites. 

We're sure they compared notes on their hormone prescriptions and 'tuck' strategies. 

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Netflix and Disney are competing for the mini-series rights as we speak. 

Allow us to finish the joke:

The bartender says, 'I'm sorry. We don't serve crazy people here.' The dudes respond (in singsong unison, of course), 'But we're not crazy.' The bartender replies [say it with us], 'But I can clearly see your nuts.'

Thank you. We'll be here all week.

They're like the slabs of raw, frozen beef that Rocky Balboa trained with in his early days. 

Hey, maybe Mulvaney is into that sort of thing. He probably is. We don't want to know. 

LOL. 

The photo is bad enough. We did NOT need that mental image. 

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STOP THAT! 

Oh, God! 

OK, we guess we'll just have to take our punishment. We're the ones who brought up the photo in the first place, after all. 

That'll teach us to ever write about these two gay men again. 

We just want to know which one of them is James Talarico's fictional 'girlfriend.'

HAAAAAAAAA! 

Good point. This is exactly the same as that scenario. 

BINGO! 

It's much worse than that steel mill Homer Simpson dragged Bart to. At least there, the gay men were fine with just being gay men and didn't need to pretend they were anything else.

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The only people they are fooling are themselves. 

The rest of us are done with this. 

Just call yourselves what you are: two gay men who get a tingle up their—ahem—you-know-whats by putting on women's clothes and makeup.

We only hope the bartender refused to serve either of them any of the drink specials for Ladies' Night. 

============================================

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DYLAN MULVANEY J.K ROWLING TRANSGENDER WOKE LGBTQ+

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