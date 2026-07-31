Dylan Mulvaney Has a 'Dolls Night Out' With 'Sarah' McBride and the Jokes Write Themselves



In case anyone didn't know, today is author JK Rowling's birthday.

In honor of the world's most awesome 'TERF,' we'd like to offer her the following photo to mock to her heart's content:

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Dylan Mulvaney meets with transgender Member of Congress Sarah McBride for a ‘Doll Night Out.’



“Sarah has been such a great role model and friend to me over the past few years…” pic.twitter.com/YqA4hAn78m — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 31, 2026

At the same time, we'd like to apologize to all Twitchy readers for making you look at that picture.

But you know the rules.

Last night, Kaitlin Collins ... err, we mean Dylan Mulvaney, decided to have a 'dolls night out' with fellow man-in-a-dress, Tim 'Sarah' McBride, and post his appreciation to his bro on his Instagram page.

(Of course, they never realize the irony of calling themselves 'dolls,' which is an explicit admission that they are not women and never will be.)

But instead of spending a lot of time being outraged (again) by these two mediocre men trying to erase women off the planet, we thought we'd just get to the mockery and the jokes.

Because there were a TON of them.

HAAAAHAHAHAHAHA!

We see what you did there. That was one of our favorites.

We're sure they compared notes on their hormone prescriptions and 'tuck' strategies.

The bromance none of us asked for — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) July 31, 2026

Netflix and Disney are competing for the mini-series rights as we speak.

Two dudes walk into a bar... — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 31, 2026

Allow us to finish the joke:

The bartender says, 'I'm sorry. We don't serve crazy people here.' The dudes respond (in singsong unison, of course), 'But we're not crazy.' The bartender replies [say it with us], 'But I can clearly see your nuts.'

Thank you. We'll be here all week.

Lol! Sarah McBride may have changed his face around but his hands! No mistaking those as anything but Man Hands! pic.twitter.com/BkUwg8sBWk — Belinda (@Cobeekat) July 31, 2026

They're like the slabs of raw, frozen beef that Rocky Balboa trained with in his early days.

That hand could crack a coconut wide open... https://t.co/wfs6iB3pKJ pic.twitter.com/C1prt13nkH — Freespirit Gal 🦋 (@GalFreespirit) July 31, 2026

Hey, maybe Mulvaney is into that sort of thing. He probably is. We don't want to know.

This is drug induced sword fight with t***y implants https://t.co/mkKmA6zK8p — Alain Gagne (@HeathenKing67) July 31, 2026

LOL.

The photo is bad enough. We did NOT need that mental image.

Drinks, Dinner & a post-date, 𝙨𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙛𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 in the Gents😏🙄 https://t.co/6eRwXRJJg8 — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) July 31, 2026

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STOP THAT!

Space docking definitely happened. pic.twitter.com/juMo3uIrbd — Atlas Galt (@Atlas_Shrugss) July 31, 2026

Oh, God!

OK, we guess we'll just have to take our punishment. We're the ones who brought up the photo in the first place, after all.

That'll teach us to ever write about these two gay men again.

We just want to know which one of them is James Talarico's fictional 'girlfriend.'

For a moment I thought that was Kaitlin Collins. My bad. — 🇺🇸❤️Gratitude is Powerful❤️🇺🇸 (@HeyItsAimee) July 31, 2026

HAAAAAAAAA!

Now imagine two white men going out for dinner in blackface. — Dee Bee (@DeeBee827) July 31, 2026

Good point. This is exactly the same as that scenario.

Because they’re as close to being a real woman as a doll is. — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) July 31, 2026

BINGO!

Bud Light and hot dogs I imagine https://t.co/rAyMJTrCUq — Wodeshed (@Wodeshed) July 31, 2026

It's much worse than that steel mill Homer Simpson dragged Bart to. At least there, the gay men were fine with just being gay men and didn't need to pretend they were anything else.

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They spelled that wrong. It’s “Balls Night Out” They’re NOT fooling anyone. — Don Schneider (@DonLizard61) July 31, 2026

The only people they are fooling are themselves.

The rest of us are done with this.

Just call yourselves what you are: two gay men who get a tingle up their—ahem—you-know-whats by putting on women's clothes and makeup.

We only hope the bartender refused to serve either of them any of the drink specials for Ladies' Night.





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