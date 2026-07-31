Silly Prison Abolitionist Thinks Cages Are Cruel—Wait Until He Sees What the Pitchforks Look Like

Malcolm Harris is an author and virulent Leftist. He's obsessed with abolishing prisons. Yes, really.

I'm a prison abolitionist for lots of reasons. One is that I find it unacceptably cruel as a form of social organization to lock people in cages and tell them they'll be beaten or killed if they try to get out. — Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) July 31, 2026

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As a general rule, America doesn't put people in jail for funsies. It's generally for punishment for breaking a societal norm or law. Yes, there are consequences if the criminal tries to evade that punishment.

What do you propose to do with serial rapists who keep raping more people when not locked up? — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) July 31, 2026

This is a fair question. Surely, Malcolm, who has really thought through this topic will have a well-thought-out reply.

Do you really think imprisoning serial rapists stops them from raping people or do you just not care what happens to people in prisons? — Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) July 31, 2026

Imprisoning serial rapists absolutely stops them from raping people in the general public.

It seems Malcolm's contention is they just go into prison and rape people in there. Fine. Let's put serial rapists in solitary confinement with no access to others. That solves that problem.

Surely Malcolm will be happy with that solution.

If a man who rapes women is kept away from women for 20 years, then that stops him raping women for 20 years. — Sarah Winters (@SarahWinte82308) July 31, 2026

Like it or not, men in prison have a better chance of beating off a serial rapist than an unsuspecting woman out on a regular day.

I find it unacceptably cruel as a form of social organization that someone would want to endanger society and not separate law abiding people from those who wish to do them harm. — Robert Mealy (@rmealy) July 31, 2026

It's particularly cruel to the most vulnerable. Children and adults with disabilities can't fight off violent adults. Allowing criminals to skulk about unfettered makes their lives incredibly dangerous.

lol delusional fool . If they abolish them, first house I’m robbing is yours — JohnRobert (@john_rob96) July 31, 2026

He says he has several close family members who are attorneys so they likely have nice things.

This would create vigilantism as the norm. The average person doesn’t care about these silly theories; they want dangerous criminals kept away from their families, and if that isn’t done they’ll do it themselves. (And when they do, then what? You gonna . . . put them in prison?) https://t.co/txi0xK4kTp — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 31, 2026

In his utopia, there are no prisons so he apparently believes the most powerful will rule.

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The stupidity and naivety of "Imagine" in the form of a social media post. https://t.co/2z49FKBUOP — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 31, 2026

This guy is probably a blast at Thanksgiving.

Wait til these people see what victim’s loved ones do to people—it ain’t locking them in a cage with books and a basketball court, Malcolm. https://t.co/qwyReL3MFA — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) July 31, 2026

Malcolm would be shocked at what family members of a victim would do to a perpetrator. Shocked!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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