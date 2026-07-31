Silly Prison Abolitionist Thinks Cages Are Cruel—Wait Until He Sees What the Pitchforks Look Like

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justmindy
justmindy | 10:40 AM on July 31, 2026
The Simpsons

Malcolm Harris is an author and virulent Leftist. He's obsessed with abolishing prisons. Yes, really.

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As a general rule, America doesn't put people in jail for funsies. It's generally for punishment for breaking a societal norm or law. Yes, there are consequences if the criminal tries to evade that punishment. 

This is a fair question. Surely, Malcolm, who has really thought through this topic will have a well-thought-out reply.

Imprisoning serial rapists absolutely stops them from raping people in the general public.

It seems Malcolm's contention is they just go into prison and rape people in there. Fine. Let's put serial rapists in solitary confinement with no access to others. That solves that problem. 

Surely Malcolm will be happy with that solution. 

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Like it or not, men in prison have a better chance of beating off a serial rapist than an unsuspecting woman out on a regular day.

It's particularly cruel to the most vulnerable. Children and adults with disabilities can't fight off violent adults. Allowing criminals to skulk about unfettered makes their lives incredibly dangerous.

He says he has several close family members who are attorneys so they likely have nice things. 

In his utopia, there are no prisons so he apparently believes the most powerful will rule.

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This guy is probably a blast at Thanksgiving.

Malcolm would be shocked at what family members of a victim would do to a perpetrator. Shocked!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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CRIME SOCIALISM JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

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