VIP
Look at This Insane Video From Spain for a Reminder of What Dem/DSA...
Detroit Rev. Picks Stevens Because El-Sayed Won’t Shut Up About Gaza Long Enough...
'Made Me Sick': Ex DNI Tulsi Gabbard Reminds Everyone Why Dr. Fauci Took...
Fetterman Tells Bernie to Sit This One Out; Sanders Fires Back, Questions Whether...
Basement Hermit Michael Tracey Shocked That People Whose Lives Were Ruined Still Care...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Digs Up a Fauci-Related Flashback From NPR to Let Them...
Joyce Carol Oates Calls Criticism of Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ the 'Crude Language of...
The Atlantic Says the Fauci Hearing Was Full of 'Unchallenged Allegations' (Yeah, About...
Let's Check in With How the DNC's Male Voter Outreach Is Going
The Two Jakes: Tapper Finally Mentions the Fauci Diary on CNN but Not...
Chris Rufo Exposes California Program That Gives Taxpayer-Funded Meth Pipes to the Homeles...
VIP
Scold News: Five Years Ago, Fauci Chum Chuck Todd Was Lecturing the Vaccine-Hesitant...
James Carville Says Fauci Is an Honest Guy Who Made No Mistakes and...
VIP
John Cleese Says He’s Being ‘Ritually Humiliated’ as a Racist for Supporting Rupert...

'Jail Won’t Fix His Heart': NYU Student Defends Letting Rapists, Including Her Own, Stay Free

justmindy
justmindy | 10:20 AM on July 30, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

This clip will make you sick to your stomach. What would make a young person feel guilty for her own rape? 

Advertisement

Nick Shirley was interviewing young students at NYU and asking them about abolition of prisons. That's a big part of the DSA platform. This young woman thinks her rapist shouldn't be punished because jail really doesn't help much. One thing it absolutely does is keep him from raping other women. 

There is something to be said for focusing on the protection of law abiding citizens and keeping criminals out of society does that.

Unfortunately, they are. One of them is now the Mayor of NYC. Several will be going to Congress from New York. One of them is about to win Governor of Wisconsin. It's possible yet another will be going to the Senate from Michigan. These people are gaining power. 

Recommended

Detroit Rev. Picks Stevens Because El-Sayed Won’t Shut Up About Gaza Long Enough to Notice MI Exists
justmindy
Advertisement

She was probably raised by nannies. Let's be honest.

It's really harmful to American society at this juncture.

Clearly, these people hate themselves.

They're probably weirdos who agree with her

Many of these young people are trust fund babies. Their parents had next to nothing to do with rearing them and their main influence has been Marxist professors. 

Advertisement

Also, it's likely there is no fixing a rapist's heart. The solution is keeping them locked away from civilized society. 

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ACADEMIA CRIME WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Detroit Rev. Picks Stevens Because El-Sayed Won’t Shut Up About Gaza Long Enough to Notice MI Exists
justmindy
'Made Me Sick': Ex DNI Tulsi Gabbard Reminds Everyone Why Dr. Fauci Took the Fifth 111 Times
Doug P.
Fetterman Tells Bernie to Sit This One Out; Sanders Fires Back, Questions Whether He’s Even a Dem
justmindy
Basement Hermit Michael Tracey Shocked That People Whose Lives Were Ruined Still Care About COVID
justmindy
Sen. Eric Schmitt Digs Up a Fauci-Related Flashback From NPR to Let Them Know 'Why We Defunded You'
Doug P.
Agitators in Madison Use Boards With Nails to Defend Their BLM Encampment, and the City Is Helping
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Detroit Rev. Picks Stevens Because El-Sayed Won’t Shut Up About Gaza Long Enough to Notice MI Exists justmindy
Advertisement