'Jail Won’t Fix His Heart': NYU Student Defends Letting Rapists, Including Her Own, Stay Free

This clip will make you sick to your stomach. What would make a young person feel guilty for her own rape?

NYU Student explains to Nick Shirley why she would let rapists walk free



This is an actual NYU student explaining, on camera to Nick Shirley, why she would prefer her own rapist remain free on the streets. Suicidal empathy.



Shirley: "Let's just say somebody who has raped a… pic.twitter.com/V252yDSGNE — American Debunk (@AmericanDebunk) July 30, 2026

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Nick Shirley was interviewing young students at NYU and asking them about abolition of prisons. That's a big part of the DSA platform. This young woman thinks her rapist shouldn't be punished because jail really doesn't help much. One thing it absolutely does is keep him from raping other women.

Mass incarceration would lower crime, but she opposes that because it wouldn’t fix the criminals. She doesn’t care at all about improving society at large. — American Debunk (@AmericanDebunk) July 30, 2026

There is something to be said for focusing on the protection of law abiding citizens and keeping criminals out of society does that.

Yeah. These people cannot be allowed to affect public policy. They will get us all killed and quite frankly, as just as evil as the rapists they'd see walk free. — Flyin’ Ryan Brians (@DustyRhodeHouse) July 30, 2026

Unfortunately, they are. One of them is now the Mayor of NYC. Several will be going to Congress from New York. One of them is about to win Governor of Wisconsin. It's possible yet another will be going to the Senate from Michigan. These people are gaining power.

Jail is not about shifting operating systems. It’s to protect society, especially the vulnerable.



Shame on this woman’s parents. — MAGA American (@BabikCheryl) July 30, 2026

She was probably raised by nannies. Let's be honest.

@nyuniversity has descended into a woke miasma. Its "build-a-bear" degrees border on the absurd.



Painful to see my alma mater become a degree huckster, willing to do anything for a buck. — AAE (@AAC0519) July 30, 2026

It's really harmful to American society at this juncture.

I spoke to a leftist woman who said she'd rather be raped than use a gun to defend herself (because guns are bad).

Some people are easy to brainwash. — 325AIR (@325AIR1) July 30, 2026

Clearly, these people hate themselves.

Her parents should cancel her tuition payments — Andrew "Drew" Mullins (@realDrewMullins) July 30, 2026

They're probably weirdos who agree with her.

She sounds perfect for the next human resources opening at any major company lol. If that was my daughter, I would really be disappointed in myself. & The university I paid for…total loser think here. These people need a hard lesson to free whatever they haven’t freed from their… — The Wolf (@isolveproblems5) July 30, 2026

Many of these young people are trust fund babies. Their parents had next to nothing to do with rearing them and their main influence has been Marxist professors.

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The psychology behind what is going on here is wild. 🤯😵‍💫 — MaisyMama (@Mama_Quigs) July 30, 2026

She says: "I'm not sure them going to jail is a solution to whatever's going on inside their heart."



Solving the workings of a rapist's heart isn't the purpose of prison. Protecting law-abiding citizens from offenders is.



Let psychiatrists solve their hearts -- in prison. — Ron Franklin (@RonaldBFranklin) July 30, 2026

Also, it's likely there is no fixing a rapist's heart. The solution is keeping them locked away from civilized society.

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