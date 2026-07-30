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Detroit Rev. Picks Stevens Because El-Sayed Won’t Shut Up About Gaza Long Enough to Notice MI Exists

justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 AM on July 30, 2026
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Rev. Wendell Anthony, a prominent Detroit pastor and longtime leader of the city’s NAACP chapter, holds major influence over which candidates Michigan Democrats support.

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He decided to endorse Haley Stevens because he has some misgivings about Abdul El-Sayed. As he should. 

Pontiac, Michigan —  

Larry Nix pulled into a cookout hosted by Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign on Sunday, rolled down his window and told the progressive Senate candidate he needed answers.

Nix, a 63-year-old Army veteran, shares some of El-Sayed’s concerns with the direction of the country. He’s furious at how high the war in Iran has driven up the price of gas for his Ford Expedition, and he thinks Democratic leaders in Washington are “getting a little soft” when it comes to taking on President Donald Trump.

But El-Sayed’s more moderate opponent in the August 4 primary, four-term Rep. Haley Stevens, has come to Nix’s house during previous congressional campaigns, spoken with him and put a sign in his yard. “That’s my girl,” he told CNN.

Nix had also seen the barrage of television advertisements portraying El-Sayed as disparaging toward women, highlighting his past criticism of former first lady Michelle Obama’s anti-obesity initiative. “I’m a big pro-Obama person and you’re dogging his wife,” Nix said of his concerns. He told El-Sayed he wanted to know “what the hell is going on.”

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Rev. Anthony seems particularly concerned with El-Sayed's constant discussion of the 'Free Palestine' movement. He wants Michigan politicians focused on the West Side of Detroit. That seems like a very fair stance. 

Put it on a t-shirt. 

Honestly, all voters should be calling it out. 

And she's right. 

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Black voters have every right to be concerned because El-Sayed cares about 'Free Palestine' and not much else. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS MICHIGAN PALESTINIANS ABDUL EL-SAYED

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