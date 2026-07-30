Detroit Rev. Picks Stevens Because El-Sayed Won’t Shut Up About Gaza Long Enough to Notice MI Exists

Rev. Wendell Anthony, a prominent Detroit pastor and longtime leader of the city’s NAACP chapter, holds major influence over which candidates Michigan Democrats support.

Advertisement

Rev. Wendell Anthony, a Detroit pastor who has led Detroit NAACP for decades, has endorsed Rep. Haley Stevens, saying many are concerned about El-Sayed's support for Uncommitted in 2024: "Many people believe that he was a part of that. ... Are you going to be more concerned about… — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) July 28, 2026

He decided to endorse Haley Stevens because he has some misgivings about Abdul El-Sayed. As he should.

Pontiac, Michigan — Larry Nix pulled into a cookout hosted by Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign on Sunday, rolled down his window and told the progressive Senate candidate he needed answers. Nix, a 63-year-old Army veteran, shares some of El-Sayed’s concerns with the direction of the country. He’s furious at how high the war in Iran has driven up the price of gas for his Ford Expedition, and he thinks Democratic leaders in Washington are “getting a little soft” when it comes to taking on President Donald Trump. But El-Sayed’s more moderate opponent in the August 4 primary, four-term Rep. Haley Stevens, has come to Nix’s house during previous congressional campaigns, spoken with him and put a sign in his yard. “That’s my girl,” he told CNN. Nix had also seen the barrage of television advertisements portraying El-Sayed as disparaging toward women, highlighting his past criticism of former first lady Michelle Obama’s anti-obesity initiative. “I’m a big pro-Obama person and you’re dogging his wife,” Nix said of his concerns. He told El-Sayed he wanted to know “what the hell is going on.”

Rev. Anthony seems particularly concerned with El-Sayed's constant discussion of the 'Free Palestine' movement. He wants Michigan politicians focused on the West Side of Detroit. That seems like a very fair stance.

Put it on a t-shirt.

so when a Black woman called this out, the phenomenon of a candidate trying to win on the back of Muslim grievance against Israel's existence and nothing about what his Senate votes would do for Michigan, white DSAs ganged up on her and called her racist https://t.co/Mk8esujb6u — The United States versus Elon Reed Musk (@Needle_of_Arya) July 28, 2026

Honestly, all voters should be calling it out.

I remember when Biden did a Black voter outreach event in Philadelphia, there were some pro-Palestine protesters and this old Black lady yelled at them “if you want to free Gaza, why don’t you go there?” https://t.co/x7XFjxRT9e — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) July 28, 2026

And she's right.

Bout time somebody asked this question cause DSA and Our Revolution obviously won’t. https://t.co/jhOsN88KoQ — Longtime Black Man Here (@groove_sdc) July 29, 2026

Advertisement

Progressives keep underestimating this issue as a negative. Especially with older Black voters. But we warned you guys. https://t.co/ZfJXGPimKE — @resistancesean.bsky.social (@ResistanceSean) July 28, 2026

Black voters have every right to be concerned because El-Sayed cares about 'Free Palestine' and not much else.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.