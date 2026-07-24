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Whitmer Endorses Haley Stevens in MI Senate Primary ... Hamas Caucus Hardest Hit

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Al Goldis

One of the most watched Democrat primaries is the Michigan Senate race. The leaders are Haley Stevens and a fake Doctor, Abdul El-Sayed. Stevens got a YUGE endorsement from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

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A Democrat 'organizer' shared a story of what happened when Whitmer beat El-Sayed in a past Governor race. Allegedly, it got ugly.

A radical Muslim is a misogynist? Shocking!


It's likely extremely accurate.

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justmindy
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He even lied about being a physician. It's nothing but lies.

Big baby Hasan Piker is big mad. He's afraid his fellow bro in hating America won't win. 

All of El-Sayed's supporters are coming out of the woodwork.

They are so mad.

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All of the worst Leftists on Twitter are livid. That's good for America. Obviously, the Republican needs to ultimately win. 

El-Sayed needs to lose. That's best for America. 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GRETCHEN WHITMER MICHIGAN SENATE ABDUL EL-SAYED

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