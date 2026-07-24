Whitmer Endorses Haley Stevens in MI Senate Primary ... Hamas Caucus Hardest Hit

One of the most watched Democrat primaries is the Michigan Senate race. The leaders are Haley Stevens and a fake Doctor, Abdul El-Sayed. Stevens got a YUGE endorsement from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Advertisement

I am absolutely thrilled to have Gov @GretchenWhitmer’s endorsement for U.S. Senate. She is a champion for our state, she understands the stakes of this race and why it’s so important we elect the strongest Dem in this primary, and she gets stuff done for Michigan. Let’s go win! pic.twitter.com/NfFtlD2IWu — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) July 24, 2026

A Democrat 'organizer' shared a story of what happened when Whitmer beat El-Sayed in a past Governor race. Allegedly, it got ugly.

Abdul is extremely calculated this cycle, but one of the few times he was honest with me he said the following in reference to a meeting he had with Gretchen after he lost to her.



“If I could take back one conversation, it would be that one.”



I didn’t press, but I would later… https://t.co/rVvKorkmcu — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) July 24, 2026

A radical Muslim is a misogynist? Shocking!





AES being misogynistic is a known fact yet people are assuming this guy is lying. — 12тн нσυѕє ηαтινє (@7HMOON) July 24, 2026

It's likely extremely accurate.

"Abdul is extremely calculated this cycle" is a weird way of writing "this guy lies for breakfast, lunch, and dinner" — eko tres (@eko_dot_tres) July 24, 2026

He even lied about being a physician. It's nothing but lies.

the party establishment has made their decision. they do not want change. they do not want fighters. the people of michigan will now make their decision. do you want corporate stooges pushing endless war, or do you want medicare for all? do you want to stop maga, or cooperate? https://t.co/DguijJc9Tk — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 24, 2026

Big baby Hasan Piker is big mad. He's afraid his fellow bro in hating America won't win.

Tragic ending to what would’ve been an amazing legacy for Big Gretch. She reversed harmful policies and did so much with a split government.



Now, she’s ending it with this photo, supporting data centers, vetoing bills her own party fought for, and this. https://t.co/IxdSQMjmiC pic.twitter.com/vvDT1v6Vvb — Ruwa Romman (@ruwaromman) July 24, 2026

All of El-Sayed's supporters are coming out of the woodwork.

Oooh boy they calling in the big guns, the BlueCross BlueShield inheritor who held a folder over her face standing next to Trump https://t.co/hL2f7LU2G4 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 24, 2026

They are so mad.

Advertisement

I’m old enough to remember when Gretchen Whitmer, a Blue Cross Blue Shield heir, rallied private health insurance interests to defeat Abdul El-Sayed who was running on a state-wide Medicare for All platform. https://t.co/4506iw96DO https://t.co/8mdAq3juMM pic.twitter.com/13y3auQsVW — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) July 24, 2026

All of the worst Leftists on Twitter are livid. That's good for America. Obviously, the Republican needs to ultimately win.

This is pretty major, honestly. I read somewhere that Whitmer's endorsement would be enough to move 1/3 of Michigan voters.



This matters way more than getting endorsements from out-of-staters like Bernie or Elizabeth Warren. https://t.co/DDgyURK0sF — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) July 24, 2026

El-Sayed needs to lose. That's best for America.