'Vile Beyond Belief': Abdul El-Sayed's HQ Condemns Primary Opponent for Having Basic Human Decency



If anyone ever doubted that the extreme left in America -- the DSA, the Communists, and the Islamists -- demand an ideological purity test, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed just eliminated any doubt ... in the worst way possible.

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The Democratic primary in Michigan takes place on August 4. Now that former contender Mallory McMorrow (who was no peach herself) has withdrawn, the race is down to fake physician and big fan of the former Iranian Atatollah Khameini, El-Sayed, and Haley Stevens, the Representative for Michigan's 11th Congressional District.

El-Sayed's campaign is pulling out all of the stops to try to destroy Stevens. At a debate earlier this week, he claimed she was owned by AIPAC and Israel (because, of course, he did). But his campaign's latest attack brought a whole new meaning to the phrase 'gutter politics.'

Last night on X, the @AbdulElSayedHQ account slammed Stevens for the mortal sin of ... being a decent human being.

not Haley Stevens carrying the flame pic.twitter.com/7snOmCx3AN — Abdul HQ (@AbdulElSayedHQ) July 9, 2026

That's right. Because Stevens was sane and respectable enough to join 94 other Democrats and sign House Resolution 719, which not only applauded the life of Charlie Kirk but also condemned political violence, that was just a bridge too far for the radical Team El-Sayed.

I can see where being a decent human being would upset someone like you. — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) July 10, 2026

It does seem to be an alien concept to him.

Good for her for putting politics aside to honor a good man. Too bad you can't do the same. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) July 10, 2026

To El-Sayed, a 'good man' is an Iranian Supreme Leader who sponsors terrorism around the world and slaughters his own people.

Abdul El-Sayed's campaign is condemning Haley Stevens for paying tribute to Charlie Kirk. This would be the same Abdul El-Sayed who engaged in sympathy with constituents over the death of...Ayatollah Khameini. https://t.co/8x98JBay6O — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2026

It is difficult to believe that Democrats in Michigan might nominate such a man for the Senate, but that's just how batpoop insane the Democrat Party has become.

So @AbdulElSayed ‘s campaign is attacking a political rival for a resolution that simply condemned political violence.



How do you read this as anything other than expressing support for such violence?



Obviously wouldn’t be a surprise at this point. https://t.co/pgQdhAwXQX — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 10, 2026

That would be a totally rational and reasonable read of this post from his campaign.

And a terrifying one.

yes honoring assassinated patriotic Americans is horrible, oh wait no it isn't what is wrong with you?



Denaturalize and deport Abdul El Sayed https://t.co/flxuxCmA5T — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 10, 2026

Marco Rubio should set aside many of his other jobs in the Trump administration and focus on this one, as well as many other Democrats who deserve the same treatment.

.@AbdulElSayed in Michigan is launching attacks on a rival for voting to honor someone that his political fellow-traveler murdered.



Vile beyond belief. https://t.co/2wLeKohg9R — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) July 10, 2026

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If only it truly were beyond belief.

But we know that Democrat leadership in Washington is so craven and power-hungry that they will not offer a word of criticism or condemnation for the post from El-Sayed's campaign.

Just like they ignored everything about Graham Platner ... until they couldn't anymore.

Occam’s razor: Abdul El-Sayed behaves like an Islamic supremacist terrorist because he is an Islamic supremacist terrorist. https://t.co/K6CFr8ojVY — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 10, 2026

Yep. It is exactly that simple. There is no need to apply any nuance to a man who is utterly without nuance.

If she's against political violence and you're against her... — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) July 10, 2026

We don't need anyone to complete that sentence. We already know how it ends.

This is an utterly disgusting tweet.



Your ideological fellow traveler assassinated someone...



And here you are insulting another Democrat for NOT being a total scum bag! https://t.co/P9sxJxaSxY — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 10, 2026

In El-Sayed's case, that's not just a meme.

We literally have seen what -- and whom -- he cheers for.

The Islamists in your district were mourning the death of a depraved terrorist. Charlie Kirk was not a terrorist. https://t.co/4Ag4obrn6F — Amy 🇺🇸 (@amy_likes_owls) July 10, 2026

We can only hope the more sane Democrats outside of Dearborn will never fill out a ballot for him.

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Attacking her on this is an indictment of your character (or lack there of). I hope and pray Michigan has the sense to not elect you. — 🐿️ 🦝 🦆Arizona Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) July 10, 2026

What he said.

No matter who wins the Democratic Primary in Michigan, Republican Mike Rogers will be waiting for him or her in November.

But not even letting the vile Islamist and cheerleader for political violence, Abdul El-Sayed, even get that far would be a great way for Michigan to show the rest of the country that everyone is not completely crazy up in the Mitten.





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