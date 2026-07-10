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'Vile Beyond Belief': Abdul El-Sayed's HQ Condemns Primary Opponent for Having Basic Human Decency

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on July 10, 2026
Meme screenshot


If anyone ever doubted that the extreme left in America -- the DSA, the Communists, and the Islamists -- demand an ideological purity test, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed just eliminated any doubt ... in the worst way possible. 

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The Democratic primary in Michigan takes place on August 4. Now that former contender Mallory McMorrow (who was no peach herself) has withdrawn, the race is down to fake physician and big fan of the former Iranian Atatollah Khameini, El-Sayed, and Haley Stevens, the Representative for Michigan's 11th Congressional District. 

El-Sayed's campaign is pulling out all of the stops to try to destroy Stevens. At a debate earlier this week, he claimed she was owned by AIPAC and Israel (because, of course, he did). But his campaign's latest attack brought a whole new meaning to the phrase 'gutter politics.' 

Last night on X, the @AbdulElSayedHQ account slammed Stevens for the mortal sin of ... being a decent human being. 

That's right. Because Stevens was sane and respectable enough to join 94 other Democrats and sign House Resolution 719, which not only applauded the life of Charlie Kirk but also condemned political violence, that was just a bridge too far for the radical Team El-Sayed. 

It does seem to be an alien concept to him. 

To El-Sayed, a 'good man' is an Iranian Supreme Leader who sponsors terrorism around the world and slaughters his own people. 

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It is difficult to believe that Democrats in Michigan might nominate such a man for the Senate, but that's just how batpoop insane the Democrat Party has become. 

That would be a totally rational and reasonable read of this post from his campaign. 

And a terrifying one. 

Marco Rubio should set aside many of his other jobs in the Trump administration and focus on this one, as well as many other Democrats who deserve the same treatment. 

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If only it truly were beyond belief. 

But we know that Democrat leadership in Washington is so craven and power-hungry that they will not offer a word of criticism or condemnation for the post from El-Sayed's campaign. 

Just like they ignored everything about Graham Platner ... until they couldn't anymore. 

Yep. It is exactly that simple. There is no need to apply any nuance to a man who is utterly without nuance. 

We don't need anyone to complete that sentence. We already know how it ends.

In El-Sayed's case, that's not just a meme. 

We literally have seen what -- and whom -- he cheers for. 

We can only hope the more sane Democrats outside of Dearborn will never fill out a ballot for him. 

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What he said. 

No matter who wins the Democratic Primary in Michigan, Republican Mike Rogers will be waiting for him or her in November. 

But not even letting the vile Islamist and cheerleader for political violence, Abdul El-Sayed, even get that far would be a great way for Michigan to show the rest of the country that everyone is not completely crazy up in the Mitten. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY ISLAMIC TERRORISM MICHIGAN SENATE

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