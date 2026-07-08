WTF Are You Even SAYING? Keith Ellison Claims He Uses 'Gender-Affirming Care' Every Day



Hearing Democrats in America still trying to push the transgender cult is a little bit like seeing a story about a Japanese soldier, isolated on an island for decades, who is still trying to fight World War II.

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Someone really needs to tell them that it's OVER.

In the case of the soldier, we feel sorry for him. In the case of leftist trans activists, however, we can't feel sorry for them because, if they ever get the chance, they will happily resume destroying the lives of thousands of children.

No one in America is more addicted to the trans cult than Minnesota politicians. They believe in sterilizing and mutilating minors so much that they will just make things up out of whole cloth, as Attorney General Keith Ellison just did when he claimed that he uses 'gender-affirming care' every day of his life.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison: "Cisgender heterosexual people like myself use gender affirming care every day and all the time."



Minnesota gives California a run for its money for state with the most out-of-touch, radical "leaders"... pic.twitter.com/oPJXjoLt56 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 8, 2026

Umm...WUT?

Something is seriously wrong with Keith Ellison: https://t.co/vyBbeFrvnj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 8, 2026

You can say that again. We're not even sure what he means by this.

Is he talking about using the bathroom that corresponds with his sex? Or does he actually take female hormones daily?

We can't say we'd be surprised if he did, except for the pesky fact that Ellison himself doesn't believe a word he is saying here.

I’m not sure what Keith’s doing with his free time, but no straight male is using gender affirming care. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 8, 2026

Honestly, we don't want to know what he does with his free time.

Keith affirming his manliness pic.twitter.com/MX9iQ2FUUK — LESIL5S1 (@S1Lesil5) July 8, 2026

See what we mean?

It appears that Graham Platner and Doug Emhoff aren't the only lefty 'men' who like to get violent with women.

Domestic abuse is classified as gender affirming care? — Basilard Consulting (@DanOvercast) July 8, 2026

OOF.

Women and men do not need to affirm their genders. That's a trans mental thing. Is Keith Ellison admitting that he is unsure as to what gender he is? Damn, he's more effed up than I thought. — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) July 8, 2026

In another part of the clip, apparently, Ellison expanded on what he meant by 'gender-affirming care,' and it only made him sound more deranged.

I was wondering who he was speaking with: John Parker and Jim Pounds. pic.twitter.com/r9y3CWy1r8 — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) July 8, 2026

Yeah, that's not 'gender-affirming care.'

And the two other panelists look like imbeciles as they just smile and nod along with Ellison's delusional rant.

South Park skits and reality are indistinguishable from each other.



This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever heard. https://t.co/enSEwJQ7Z2 — Elliott Engen (@elliottengenMN) July 8, 2026

Correction: the weirdest thing you've heard from the left ... SO FAR.

They will get weirder. Bank on it.

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Keith Ellison is a complete moron. https://t.co/V7uQWVLPXo — AmberRae 🇺🇸 (@dumpster81) July 8, 2026

We already knew that. He really didn't need to remind us.

Cisgender is another made up buzz word ..These people are so mentally out of touch. they just pull words from no where … https://t.co/maJ6BOlbQ5 — Heidi Morris. God Loving American Patriot💥💥💥 (@akfishgal) July 8, 2026

'Cis' isn't just made up; it is a hateful slur. It is meant to de-normalize normal people.

That's why Marxists like Ellison love to use it.

I am NOT a cisgender heterosexual. I AM A NATURAL WOMAN XX AND ELLISON is A F*ED UP SLIME BALL FREAK. ONES GENDER AT BIRTH CANNOT BE CHANGED. EVER. STOP IT, IDIOTS. https://t.co/GKY5jXQqgx — Holler dweller (@MonicaRole55890) July 8, 2026

Shout it even louder for the lefties in the back.

I'm reasonably sure I've made it 60+ years without a single instance of "gender affirming care." — DivMan (@DivMan_ETF) July 8, 2026

So has Ellison, no matter what he is saying here.

Umm ... we think.

This is an example of how liberals love to use language as a weapon

First they mislabel "genital mutilation" as "gender affirming care"

Then they use the butchered language to make absurd comparisons

Chopping off your "Johnson" is in no way comparable to picking out a tie — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) July 8, 2026

Marxists also love to mangle and mutilate language almost as much as they love to do that to children.

Ellison has lost his marbles. He cannot provide any examples and the goofballs on the call don't ask for him to clarify. Hope he keeps talking nonsense. @RonforMNAG is going to unseat him in a few short months. — Be curious. Ask questions. (@EPLindaLou) July 8, 2026

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We're keeping our fingers crossed.

If Ellison gets voted out, maybe then he will finally have to face the criminal charges he deserves for all of the fraud he has enabled in Minnesota.

But we agree that we hope Ellison keeps saying stupid, crazy stuff like this. He and all of the other remaining trans activists are a stark reminder to normal Americans of why Democrats can never be allowed to take power in our federal government again. And why they need to be removed from state and local power as quickly as possible.





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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Keith Ellison.

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