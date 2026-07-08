Former Judge Hannah Dugan Given No Jail Time After Conviction for Obstructing ICE
Platner’s Team Goes Nuclear: Dems Planning Switch Behind Closed Doors While Our Guy...
Socialist Hypocrite Abdul El-Sayed Desperately Scrambles to Hide Wealth Until After Michi...
Let's Revisit the People Dems Trusted to Recruit and Vet Graham Platner (it...
Ilhan Omar Should Turn Her Replies on Because She's Getting Help Exposing Corruption
Tape Bombshell: Nebraska Senate Nominee Dan Osborn's Staffer Admits He Recruited Rape-Accu...
Q and A Time: John Fetterman Takes a 'P-Hustle' Victory Lap as the...
Iowahawkblog Annihilates Hasan Piker: Porky Trust-Fund Trotsky Dreams of Revolution
VIP
Dems Who Backed Platner No Matter What Now Whining About Him Being Bad...
US Soccer Star Killed by Uzbek Diversity Visa Semi Driver Who Couldn’t Speak...
Hasan Piker’s Selective Amnesia: 'I Never Supported Graham Platner' (Except When He Clearl...
Dem Sen. Mark Kelly's Warning About How Trump Might Try to 'Intimidate Voters'...
Where Was This Megyn? Sudden Plea for Compassion Toward Erika Kirk After Months...
Axios Notices Platner's Silver Spoon — Months After Conservatives Reported It, Now That...

WTF Are You Even SAYING? Keith Ellison Claims He Uses 'Gender-Affirming Care' Every Day

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:30 PM on July 08, 2026
AngieArtist


Hearing Democrats in America still trying to push the transgender cult is a little bit like seeing a story about a Japanese soldier, isolated on an island for decades, who is still trying to fight World War II. 

Advertisement

Someone really needs to tell them that it's OVER. 

In the case of the soldier, we feel sorry for him. In the case of leftist trans activists, however, we can't feel sorry for them because, if they ever get the chance, they will happily resume destroying the lives of thousands of children. 

No one in America is more addicted to the trans cult than Minnesota politicians. They believe in sterilizing and mutilating minors so much that they will just make things up out of whole cloth, as Attorney General Keith Ellison just did when he claimed that he uses 'gender-affirming care' every day of his life. 

Umm...WUT? 

You can say that again. We're not even sure what he means by this. 

Is he talking about using the bathroom that corresponds with his sex? Or does he actually take female hormones daily? 

We can't say we'd be surprised if he did, except for the pesky fact that Ellison himself doesn't believe a word he is saying here. 

Recommended

Platner’s Team Goes Nuclear: Dems Planning Switch Behind Closed Doors While Our Guy is Still in the Race
justmindy
Advertisement

Honestly, we don't want to know what he does with his free time. 

See what we mean? 

It appears that Graham Platner and Doug Emhoff aren't the only lefty 'men' who like to get violent with women. 

OOF. 

In another part of the clip, apparently, Ellison expanded on what he meant by 'gender-affirming care,' and it only made him sound more deranged. 

Yeah, that's not 'gender-affirming care.' 

And the two other panelists look like imbeciles as they just smile and nod along with Ellison's delusional rant. 

Correction: the weirdest thing you've heard from the left ... SO FAR. 

They will get weirder. Bank on it. 

Advertisement

We already knew that. He really didn't need to remind us. 

'Cis' isn't just made up; it is a hateful slur. It is meant to de-normalize normal people. 

That's why Marxists like Ellison love to use it. 

Shout it even louder for the lefties in the back. 

So has Ellison, no matter what he is saying here. 

Umm ... we think. 

Marxists also love to mangle and mutilate language almost as much as they love to do that to children. 

Advertisement

We're keeping our fingers crossed. 

If Ellison gets voted out, maybe then he will finally have to face the criminal charges he deserves for all of the fraud he has enabled in Minnesota

But we agree that we hope Ellison keeps saying stupid, crazy stuff like this. He and all of the other remaining trans activists are a stark reminder to normal Americans of why Democrats can never be allowed to take power in our federal government again. And why they need to be removed from state and local power as quickly as possible. 

============================================

Related:

Q and A Time: John Fetterman Takes a 'P-Hustle' Victory Lap as the Only Remaining Sane Democrat

Dulling Her Sparkle: Congressman to File Articles of Impeachment Against Biden Activist Judge

The Bulwark's Sarah Longwell Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Democrats and Graham Platner

Desperation: Stephen King Shows X His 'Dark Half' In a BIZARRE Defense of Graham Platner

Señor Sedicioso Seis: Mark Kelly Gets ROASTED on X for His Choice of World Cup Apparel

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Keith Ellison. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY KEITH ELLISON MINNESOTA TRANSGENDER WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Platner’s Team Goes Nuclear: Dems Planning Switch Behind Closed Doors While Our Guy is Still in the Race
justmindy
Socialist Hypocrite Abdul El-Sayed Desperately Scrambles to Hide Wealth Until After Michigan Primary
justmindy
Iowahawkblog Annihilates Hasan Piker: Porky Trust-Fund Trotsky Dreams of Revolution
justmindy
Let's Revisit the People Dems Trusted to Recruit and Vet Graham Platner (it Makes Even MORE Sense Now)
Doug P.
Ilhan Omar Should Turn Her Replies on Because She's Getting Help Exposing Corruption
Doug P.
Former Judge Hannah Dugan Given No Jail Time After Conviction for Obstructing ICE
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Platner’s Team Goes Nuclear: Dems Planning Switch Behind Closed Doors While Our Guy is Still in the Race justmindy
Advertisement