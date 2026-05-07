$11 Million Somali Medicare Fraudster Given Probation in Plea Deal With MN AG Keith Ellison

A Somali fraudster in Minnesota cut a plea deal with Attorney General Keith Ellison over an $11 million Medicaid fraud scheme so that the fraudster will spend exactly zero days in jail. Instead, he was given five years' probation and agreed to help find a fugitive co-defendant.

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SOMALI FRAUDSTER FACES ZERO JAILTIME



Said Awil Ibrahim pleaded guilty to carrying out massive Medicaid fraud, and will receive NO JAILTIME after taking a plea deal from MN Attorney General Keith Ellison.



Ibrahim will instead be given 5 years probation with a requirement to help… pic.twitter.com/ihisXpXytr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 7, 2026

The post continues.

"… track a missing fugitive co-defendant. Minnesota officials are IN on the fraud

Fox News reports:

Said Awil Ibrahim pleaded guilty May 1 under a deal with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office that calls for five years of supervised probation and a stayed 150-day jail sentence in a nearly $11 million case Ellison’s office has called the state's largest Medicaid fraud prosecution. Per the terms of his plea agreement, he will also be required to help authorities track down his missing fugitive co-defendant, alleged mastermind Abdirashid Ismail Said. … Said testified at a hearing in 2023 that cultural misunderstanding was a factor in the fraud cases, arguing at the time that investigators did not understand that people within the Minneapolis Somali community often transfer funds to each other in ways that don't produce paper trails, local media reported at the time.

No jail for stealing $11 million from the taxpayer is absolutely insane.



Is Keith Ellison protecting fraudsters because he is in on the fraud? https://t.co/IqQVUVuVEX — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) May 7, 2026

Probation.

We cannot expect any form of justice from within Minnesota. They were in on the grift from the beginning. They will circle the wagons to protect the Somalis because if one falls, they all fall. — DougKBaker (@Mod2Severe) May 7, 2026

MN put the same people who committed the fraud in charge of investigating the fraud. 🙄 — DougMD (@Doug__MD) May 7, 2026

What a freaking joke. Ellison knows damn well the "missing fugitive co-defendant" has already fled the country after the judge let him out with no bond. Why isn't co-conspirator Ellison in a cell? pic.twitter.com/9wyjWb5NMg — Crossfire (@USMC19691972) May 7, 2026

The sentence is outrageous but not surprising given Keith Ellison's track record of racial preference sentencing. Fraud committed in taxpayer programs should see the harshest sentences - the money is stolen from all taxpayers and denied to those who might really need assistance. — Needle (@Ltrs_Frm_Across) May 7, 2026

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No consequences means more fraud — ☧ ✝️ Bardsmith ✝️ ☧ (@JGalt09) May 7, 2026

I’m about to steal a Somalian identity and start my own get rich scheme. No penalty if caught and still able to live high on the hog. I just need lots of medications so I can live in Minnesota. I’ll start a hospice. — AreUkiddingme (@luvnlife20) May 7, 2026

There must be federal charges he can be held accountable under. — Mike M (@mack1412) May 7, 2026

This needs to be escalated to the federal level. Justice has to be done. This fraud is too monstrous to let it go — Marigold (@Marafsol1) May 7, 2026

The government of MN should be charged as co-conspirators or accessories to these fraud crimes. They are either involved or turning a blind eye to it — CLM (@CindyLM1969) May 7, 2026

We, the taxpayers, would like the money back, thanks. And put Ellison in jail along with Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar.

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