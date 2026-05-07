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$11 Million Somali Medicare Fraudster Given Probation in Plea Deal With MN AG Keith Ellison

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 07, 2026
Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP, File

A Somali fraudster in Minnesota cut a plea deal with Attorney General Keith Ellison over an $11 million Medicaid fraud scheme so that the fraudster will spend exactly zero days in jail. Instead, he was given five years' probation and agreed to help find a fugitive co-defendant.

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The post continues.

"… track a missing fugitive co-defendant.

Minnesota officials are IN on the fraud

Fox News reports:

Said Awil Ibrahim pleaded guilty May 1 under a deal with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office that calls for five years of supervised probation and a stayed 150-day jail sentence in a nearly $11 million case Ellison’s office has called the state's largest Medicaid fraud prosecution. Per the terms of his plea agreement, he will also be required to help authorities track down his missing fugitive co-defendant, alleged mastermind Abdirashid Ismail Said.

Said testified at a hearing in 2023 that cultural misunderstanding was a factor in the fraud cases, arguing at the time that investigators did not understand that people within the Minneapolis Somali community often transfer funds to each other in ways that don't produce paper trails, local media reported at the time. 

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Probation.

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We, the taxpayers, would like the money back, thanks. And put Ellison in jail along with Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar.

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