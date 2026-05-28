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Clay Travis Has a Status Update on the Dem Party's Average Male Voter Outreach

Doug P. | 1:05 PM on May 28, 2026
Meme screenshot

In 2024, after the Democrats showed Joe Biden the door and installed Kamala Harris as the party's presidential nominee, the DNC realized that they had a big problem when it came to reeling in swing state male voters.

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Everybody remembers the Democrats' "solution" to that problem:


Around that time, Walz solidified his high-T cred by going on The View and helping show off a "Dad in Plaid" shirt:

Walz turned out to be an Acela Corridor beta-lib political adviser's idea of what the average midwestern male was like. 

Have the Dems learned any lessons since then? 

Well, not really: 

The Texas Democrats even managed to find a Senate candidate who makes Beto O'Rourke look like John Wayne. 

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Keep it up, Dems, you're doing great. 

That investment appears to still be paying dividends... to the Republicans. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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