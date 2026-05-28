Clay Travis Has a Status Update on the Dem Party's Average Male Voter Outreach

In 2024, after the Democrats showed Joe Biden the door and installed Kamala Harris as the party's presidential nominee, the DNC realized that they had a big problem when it came to reeling in swing state male voters.

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Everybody remembers the Democrats' "solution" to that problem:





Around that time, Walz solidified his high-T cred by going on The View and helping show off a "Dad in Plaid" shirt:

Checking in on Tampon Tim's outreach to male voters: pic.twitter.com/LHPycjdvCW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Walz turned out to be an Acela Corridor beta-lib political adviser's idea of what the average midwestern male was like.

Have the Dems learned any lessons since then?

Well, not really:

Democrats decided they needed to do a better job of speaking to normal men and the three white guys they picked to do it are Tim Walz, James Talarico and Graham Platner. This is legit hysterical. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 28, 2026

The Texas Democrats even managed to find a Senate candidate who makes Beto O'Rourke look like John Wayne.

There are no normal men in the Democrat party. They even have Wes Moore on podcasts saying he’d be okay if his 14 year old son got his dick chopped off. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 28, 2026

Keep it up, Dems, you're doing great.

The circles for “normal guys” and “Dem platform” don’t overlap. — BlackJack (@BlackJackPartII) May 28, 2026

And they literally spent $20 million trying to figure out how to talk to men. Incredible https://t.co/GmDjNcIW9S pic.twitter.com/hdnCEDtOIH — Jessica Anderson (@JessAnderson2) May 28, 2026

That investment appears to still be paying dividends... to the Republicans.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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