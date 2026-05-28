DERANGED Tucker Carlson Goes FULL Woke Right Claiming Holocaust Museums Must Include THIS Exhibit (Watch)

Tucker Carlson is doubling down on his latest anti-Israel, Woke-Right spiral, hyping a clip from his show with British surgeon Dr. Nick Maynard - who's supposedly been a frequent visitor to Gaza for years with pro-Palestinian aid groups—claiming the doc witnessed a full-blown 'genocide' and that every Holocaust museum will soon be forced to slap in permanent exhibits about it.

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Look, the guy's been drifting into some pretty unhinged territory lately, but this is especially nutty, even for him.

Watch:

At some point every Holocaust museum will be forced to include an exhibit on what’s happening in Gaza right now. It’s only a matter of time. Dr. Nick Maynard of Oxford University medical school has been a witness to the genocide. pic.twitter.com/HyopLlE72A — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 28, 2026

And so the crazy continues.

At this point, we hope it's lucrative because otherwise, Carlson is just lost. We suppose even if it's money, the fact he'd jump on this bandwagon for cash means he's also lost so ...

You're a sick, deranged human being. You should know better and still choose to put out propaganda like this. Your foreign handlers must be enjoying their ROI with you. — Brandon Maly (@brandon_maly) May 28, 2026

You are willfully omitting the most undeniable fact of this entire conflict: If October 7th hadn't happened, not a single shot would have been fired in Gaza today. It is entirely that simple. Comparing a defensive war—triggered by an unprovoked massacre and the taking of hundreds… — victoor vance (@VictorVance111) May 28, 2026

They always leave out October 7 because that completely negates their talking points about Israel and genocide.

Gaza is a five star resort compared to the Holocaust.



Also, the Palestinians will reap what they have sowed.



Next time they’ll think twice before burning, raping, kidnapping and murdering Jews. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) May 28, 2026

Sick and deranged.

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