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DERANGED Tucker Carlson Goes FULL Woke Right Claiming Holocaust Museums Must Include THIS Exhibit (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on May 28, 2026
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Tucker Carlson is doubling down on his latest anti-Israel, Woke-Right spiral, hyping a clip from his show with British surgeon Dr. Nick Maynard - who's supposedly been a frequent visitor to Gaza for years with pro-Palestinian aid groups—claiming the doc witnessed a full-blown 'genocide' and that every Holocaust museum will soon be forced to slap in permanent exhibits about it. 

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Look, the guy's been drifting into some pretty unhinged territory lately, but this is especially nutty, even for him.

Watch:

And so the crazy continues.

At this point, we hope it's lucrative because otherwise, Carlson is just lost. We suppose even if it's money, the fact he'd jump on this bandwagon for cash means he's also lost so ... 

They always leave out October 7 because that completely negates their talking points about Israel and genocide.

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Sick and deranged.

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GAZA HAMAS HOLOCAUST PRO-PALESTINIAN TUCKER CARLSON

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