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The Bulwark's Sarah Longwell Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Democrats and Graham Platner

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on July 07, 2026
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There is so much egg being splattered all over the faces of the leftists in politics and media over Graham Platner, we may need a whole new generation of chickens to keep the price in grocery stores from skyrocketing. 

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The politicians are running scared right now, desperate to find a replacement for Platner -- assuming he even drops out, which he may not. And it is entirely his choice since they pushed him so hard over the primary finish line. Of course, their first choice for a potential replacement seems like just as much of a peach as Platner is, only without the Nazi tattoo. 

Meanwhile, in the crumbling fourth estate, The New York Times is taking a shellacking for running a hit piece on Lindsey Fifield, Platner's first accuser, to try to protect him. 

It's going to get ugly for a lot of them. 

And since we're talking about ugly, how could we forget some of Platner's biggest cheerleaders, the 'objective journalists' at The Bulwark? 

Just two months ago, they were not only ecstatic about Platner becoming a Senator, but they also wanted him to run for President in 2028. 

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OOF. 

It reminds us of when CNN and MSNBC were touting the creepy porn lawyer, Michael Avenatti (who is now in prison), for President. 

One month later, Sarah Longwell, founder of The Bulwark, was defending Platner by claiming he was 'new to politics' and also using the left's favorite tactic: 'BUT TRUUUUUMP!'

Now that Platner has allegedly sexually assaulted a Democratic woman, however, and not just abused a conservative, Longwell and the rest of the hacks at The Bulwark are finally realizing they may have backed the wrong Nazi horse in this race. 

Not because he's a bad person, of course. But only because he would lose. Watch Longwell say the quiet part out loud to colleague Tim Miller last night:

Notice which comes first in Longwell's political and moral calculus. 

And notice which part comes last. The part even she doesn't believe because she starts fumbling her words worse than Joe Biden on his worst day. 

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It's the only unforgivable sin for ANY leftist. It's the only reason the Democrat Party turned on Eric Swalwell

She's still fine with all of that. 

She's even fine with the latest accusations, despite her protestations otherwise, which could have come straight out of Hamlet for all their sincerity. 

Says everything. 

But nothing we didn't already know. It's just surprising to hear them say it out loud. 

We suppose we should give Longwell a little credit for honesty. As usual, however, the only time leftists are honest is when it's by accident. 

LOL. 

Those are two pretty different mission statements from the same media outlet. 

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'Slow' in more ways than one. 

Ahem. 

We'll just call them Communists. It encompasses the soulless part, and it has the benefit of accuracy as well. 

When they tell us who they are, we always believe them. 

Longwell wouldn't know morality if it crawled up her leg and bit her on the tuchus. 

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NEVER say that the left cannot go lower. 

They take that as a challenge. 

Oh, Miller absolutely agrees with Longwell here. 

But you can see even a little unease and discomfort on his face as he watches her say these things publicly. 

For a truly revelatory glimpse into how soulless and purely transactional the left is, Slager curated a list of Platner's legacy, leftist media support over at our sister site, Red State

Let's just say that it is a LONG list. 

That's it. That's ALL they care about. 

It's all they've ever cared about, and it's all they will ever care about. 

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Don't expect anyone at The Bulwark, least of all Sarah Longwell, to learn any lessons from the massive rake stomp that was their cheerleading for Platner. 

She and they will cheer the next Communist just as vehemently. 

============================================

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY THE BULWARK THE NEW YORK TIMES GRAHAM PLATNER

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He DELETED It! LOL! Stephen King Tries Backpedaling on Graham Platner Support but X Says OH, HELL NO Sam J.
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