The Bulwark's Sarah Longwell Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Democrats and Graham Platner



There is so much egg being splattered all over the faces of the leftists in politics and media over Graham Platner, we may need a whole new generation of chickens to keep the price in grocery stores from skyrocketing.

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The politicians are running scared right now, desperate to find a replacement for Platner -- assuming he even drops out, which he may not. And it is entirely his choice since they pushed him so hard over the primary finish line. Of course, their first choice for a potential replacement seems like just as much of a peach as Platner is, only without the Nazi tattoo.

Meanwhile, in the crumbling fourth estate, The New York Times is taking a shellacking for running a hit piece on Lindsey Fifield, Platner's first accuser, to try to protect him.

This may get very ugly for @nytimes



A victim of sexual misconduct (at a minimum) by Graham Platner explains in detail how she provided the Times the evidence it could have used to corroborate her story - and how the Times ignored it



This is deep journalistic malfeasance https://t.co/2d9d3IPKgv — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 7, 2026

It's going to get ugly for a lot of them.

And since we're talking about ugly, how could we forget some of Platner's biggest cheerleaders, the 'objective journalists' at The Bulwark?

Just two months ago, they were not only ecstatic about Platner becoming a Senator, but they also wanted him to run for President in 2028.

Going forward, every reference to The Bulwark should state, "The Bulwark, who had a columnist who argued Graham Platner should be the Democratic nominee in 2028..." pic.twitter.com/Vdh1ZgWSnK — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 7, 2026

OOF.

It reminds us of when CNN and MSNBC were touting the creepy porn lawyer, Michael Avenatti (who is now in prison), for President.

One month later, Sarah Longwell, founder of The Bulwark, was defending Platner by claiming he was 'new to politics' and also using the left's favorite tactic: 'BUT TRUUUUUMP!'

Now that Platner has allegedly sexually assaulted a Democratic woman, however, and not just abused a conservative, Longwell and the rest of the hacks at The Bulwark are finally realizing they may have backed the wrong Nazi horse in this race.

Not because he's a bad person, of course. But only because he would lose. Watch Longwell say the quiet part out loud to colleague Tim Miller last night:

.@SarahLongwell25 calls for Graham Platner to drop out: "I want to win. I want Democrats to win the Senate and to win the House…Platner is in an incredibly weak position to do that now, and I think as a moral matter, when someone is accused of rape, that's game over." pic.twitter.com/05kI3O3O53 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) July 7, 2026

Notice which comes first in Longwell's political and moral calculus.

And notice which part comes last. The part even she doesn't believe because she starts fumbling her words worse than Joe Biden on his worst day.

For Sarah, Platner’s only unforgivable sin is that his net favs went down. https://t.co/fmvJRnBSFc — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 7, 2026

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It's the only unforgivable sin for ANY leftist. It's the only reason the Democrat Party turned on Eric Swalwell.

She was fine with the Nazi tattoo. She was fine with the porta-potty masturbation. She was fine with the Kik account. She was fine with the assault on the Republican woman. She was fine with it all and took the "you can't lecture me" position until the polling decline. https://t.co/vFDuiChTaJ — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 7, 2026

She's still fine with all of that.

She's even fine with the latest accusations, despite her protestations otherwise, which could have come straight out of Hamlet for all their sincerity.

So the Nazi stuff, abuse & rape didn’t bother you. Just that he could now lose is all that bothers you.



Says a lot about https://t.co/BMyIaE4GJj — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 7, 2026

Says everything.

But nothing we didn't already know. It's just surprising to hear them say it out loud.

We suppose we should give Longwell a little credit for honesty. As usual, however, the only time leftists are honest is when it's by accident.

@BulwarkOnline bio: “Political reporting free of tribal prejudices”@SarahLongwell25: “I want to win. I want Democrats to win…” — 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗘 (@RepubRepartee) July 7, 2026

LOL.

Those are two pretty different mission statements from the same media outlet.

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Y’all are a little “slow” over there. pic.twitter.com/yM9WH2Zwbf — Morning Glory 🇺🇸🌼🇺🇸 (@DoryBeutel) July 7, 2026

'Slow' in more ways than one.

Ahem.

Nazi tattoo, domestic abuse, and rape allegations.



No the red line for Sarah is dems and their chances of winning the Senate.



Soulless hacks doesn't begin to accurately describe the people who work for this outlet. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) July 7, 2026

We'll just call them Communists. It encompasses the soulless part, and it has the benefit of accuracy as well.

In literally the same sentence, she says the reason she is abandoning him is he is less likely to win, and then claims dropping him because of rape claims is a moral matter.



Hard to read that as anything but, "for me the moral matter is winning the Senate, but maybe for others… — Gerry (@GerryDales) July 7, 2026

When they tell us who they are, we always believe them.

The "as a moral matter" is hilarious, especially in the context of "I want Democrats to win" and "Platner is in an incredibly weak position to do that." https://t.co/lOmoF0I634 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 7, 2026

Longwell wouldn't know morality if it crawled up her leg and bit her on the tuchus.

Once you think @BulwarkOnline couldn’t get any lower, it proves rock bottom does have a basement… https://t.co/9KtiQdmrcE — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 7, 2026

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NEVER say that the left cannot go lower.

They take that as a challenge.

LOL at these two unrepentant prostitutes who are only saying this because Platner now threatens their political aspirations, and not because they think anything he did is wrong, or that they care about what he did. https://t.co/FO7AUh0JbJ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 7, 2026

Oh, Miller absolutely agrees with Longwell here.

But you can see even a little unease and discomfort on his face as he watches her say these things publicly.

The entirety of the @BulwarkOnline staff backed this obvious train wreck of a candidate. JV Last wanted him positioned as presidential material for 2028!!

They KNEW he was a disaster, but naked political ambition ruled their minds, not logic or character. https://t.co/QyM9RvTKKG — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 7, 2026

For a truly revelatory glimpse into how soulless and purely transactional the left is, Slager curated a list of Platner's legacy, leftist media support over at our sister site, Red State.

Let's just say that it is a LONG list.

The final straw, the bridge too far: "he can't win." https://t.co/KUFrgLa54e — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 7, 2026

That's it. That's ALL they care about.

It's all they've ever cared about, and it's all they will ever care about.

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Don't expect anyone at The Bulwark, least of all Sarah Longwell, to learn any lessons from the massive rake stomp that was their cheerleading for Platner.

She and they will cheer the next Communist just as vehemently.





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