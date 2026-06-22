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'Dems Have NO Standards'! Guess Why Cory Booker Is Willing to Overlook Graham Platner's 'Issues'

Doug P. | 9:09 AM on June 22, 2026
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Remember when everybody was told to "believe all women" and even the allegations should be enough to disqualify someone from serving in a political position? The Democrats certainly hope not, because they continue to line up behind Graham Platner, Nazi SS tattoo and all. 

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The party, however, seems to understand that Platner and his past are problematic

Democrat Sen. Cory Booker has in the past acknowledged that Platner has some severe baggage, but is all of it enough to make Spartacus say he should be replaced with a different candidate?

Nope:

The Dem hypocrisy on this is off the charts, and we've now reached the "the voters will be the ones to decide" phase of covering for Platner. 

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The Democratic Party's only standard is obtaining power and defeating Trump and the Republicans, and nothing else matters. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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