'Dems Have NO Standards'! Guess Why Cory Booker Is Willing to Overlook Graham Platner's 'Issues'

Remember when everybody was told to "believe all women" and even the allegations should be enough to disqualify someone from serving in a political position? The Democrats certainly hope not, because they continue to line up behind Graham Platner, Nazi SS tattoo and all.

Advertisement

The party, however, seems to understand that Platner and his past are problematic:

👀 Graham Platner's picture must be scaring off donations, the DNC decided to CUT him from their sponsored Facebook ads.



Democrats know he is a deeply disturbed lunatic, and they're terrified. pic.twitter.com/7w3in9Oir5 — Republicans (@Republicans) June 15, 2026

Democrat Sen. Cory Booker has in the past acknowledged that Platner has some severe baggage, but is all of it enough to make Spartacus say he should be replaced with a different candidate?

Nope:

NBC: Do you think Graham Platner has the character to serve in the U.S. Senate?



BOOKER: He has a lot of issues but my God we need the Senate.



NBC: Will you campaign in Maine?



BOOKER: I don't have any plans. pic.twitter.com/bhhdAw4Ael — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2026

The Dem hypocrisy on this is off the charts, and we've now reached the "the voters will be the ones to decide" phase of covering for Platner.

My God, just admitting it’s all about power and nothing else. — McMichael Sis (@McMichael_Sis) June 21, 2026

So basically they will support anyone no matter how bad they are, as long as it gets them the majority. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) June 21, 2026

The Dems have NO standards. https://t.co/ZU6tORFEKU — LadyBuckeye (@forgipper) June 22, 2026

The Democratic Party's only standard is obtaining power and defeating Trump and the Republicans, and nothing else matters.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.