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Graham Platner’s Face Now Too Toxic for National Dem Ads — Even as Maine Dems Keep Riding Psycho Train

justmindy
justmindy | 6:40 PM on June 15, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The Democrats must not like their internal polls. They are slowly wiping Graham Platner from their national campaign materials.

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Wonder what the straw that broke the camel's back was? Or should it be the donkey in this case? Was it the:

* adultery while only being married 3 years

* the Nazi tattoo

* blaming women for their own rapes

 * abuse of former romantic partners

* lying about how he bought his house

* lying about his oyster business 

* fantasizing about raping intruders (but not in a gay way)

* his account on a known predator app up until last week

* encouraging a 15 year old to commit suicide 

* claiming Black people don't tip

It's so hard to nail down what finally did it because there is just so much.

Time will tell.

No, Bernie, Republicans are worried because Platner is a psycho and should not be in the Senate. If the Democrats had any shame, they would not want that either. 

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Stay tuned.

Oh, if he wins, they'll fully support and celebrate him. They just don't want to look like they are behind him nationally. 

Oh, he's personally offending the Democrats in charge by making their days more difficult with his constant nonsense. 

This is true. Maine Democrats seem to be enamored with their local Nazi. Strangely enough. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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