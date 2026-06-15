Graham Platner’s Face Now Too Toxic for National Dem Ads — Even as Maine Dems Keep Riding Psycho Train

The Democrats must not like their internal polls. They are slowly wiping Graham Platner from their national campaign materials.

👀 Graham Platner's picture must be scaring off donations, the DNC decided to CUT him from their sponsored Facebook ads.



Democrats know he is a deeply disturbed lunatic, and they're terrified. pic.twitter.com/7w3in9Oir5 — Republicans (@Republicans) June 15, 2026

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Wonder what the straw that broke the camel's back was? Or should it be the donkey in this case? Was it the:

* adultery while only being married 3 years

* the Nazi tattoo

* blaming women for their own rapes

* abuse of former romantic partners

* lying about how he bought his house

* lying about his oyster business

* fantasizing about raping intruders (but not in a gay way)

* his account on a known predator app up until last week

* encouraging a 15 year old to commit suicide

* claiming Black people don't tip

It's so hard to nail down what finally did it because there is just so much.

You're not making it past the July deadline. 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/JAB7Szwq2W — Arthur (@TheRoundTable24) June 15, 2026

Time will tell.

Republicans are worried: Graham Platner received over 150,000 votes in the Maine primary, more than any Democratic Senate candidate in ME history.



People in Maine are tired of establishment status quo politics. They want to take on the billionaire class & fight for REAL change. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 15, 2026

No, Bernie, Republicans are worried because Platner is a psycho and should not be in the Senate. If the Democrats had any shame, they would not want that either.

One presumes there is more to come regarding Platner's misdeeds and the DNC is aware of it. If the "October Surprise" involves minors, he'll lose by 25 points. — Jody Hopkins (@jchmcl09) June 15, 2026

Stay tuned.

But don’t worry they still fully support him.

The only reason they did this is to avoid sabotaging other senate dems candidates image.

Nothing more than that — beefcube ⚔️ (@beefcubee) June 15, 2026

Oh, if he wins, they'll fully support and celebrate him. They just don't want to look like they are behind him nationally.

Quietly hiding their Nazi candidate... I'm sure no one will notice! 😂 — Dustin More (@thedustinmore) June 15, 2026

They probably raise more money if his face isn’t on the text or e-mail. There are people who won’t donate if it goes to him. It might not be personal (on the DSCC’s part). — Yaddle (@WigShoppe) June 15, 2026

Oh, he's personally offending the Democrats in charge by making their days more difficult with his constant nonsense.

Well. To be fair he's bigger liability outside Maine than in. — VA Readjuster (@TheReadjust) June 15, 2026

This is true. Maine Democrats seem to be enamored with their local Nazi. Strangely enough.

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