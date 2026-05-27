Jesse Watters Reading 'Disgusting' RNC Research on Graham Platner Didn't Sit Well With Jessica Tarlov

The Democrats have forced themselves to line up behind Graham Platner in the Maine Senate race against Republican Susan Collins, despite the fact that he's carrying more baggage than a 747 on an international flight.

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Bernie Sanders is, however, undaunted by Platner's past (just imagine what he'd be saying about a Republican who had a Nazi tattoo):

On our way to Bangor, Maine for a rally with @grahamformaine.



The crises facing our country are too serious for establishment politics and tinkering around the edges.



We need candidates like Graham who will take on the greed of the oligarchs and deliver for working families. pic.twitter.com/NArAk4EImM — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 24, 2026

Sanders has been in office for decades and is a millionaire with three homes, but Platner must be referring to somebody else with his slams on long-serving politicians.

On Fox News this week, Jesse Watters had the RNC oppo research on Platner, and the look on Jessica Tarlov's face said it all. Should she defend the indefensible because it's "D"ifferent this time, or just sit there? Something in between is how it played out. Watch:

.@JesseBWatters on Maine Democrat Graham Platner's heinous track record:



"Fresh from the RNC...I don't even have time to read it, it's disgusting...this is the thickest jacket of oppo I've ever seen..." pic.twitter.com/m9wnyUp1NM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 27, 2026

Ouch!

The Dems sure do know how to pick 'em.

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