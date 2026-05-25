Graham Platner Slammed Long-Serving Politicians While Bernie Sanders Stood Next to Him and Applauded

Bernie Sanders has been campaigning for Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner in Maine, despite all of Platner's past statements along with a certain a Nazi tattoo. The Left seems more than willing to excuse all of that because Platner isn't a Republican.

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Sanders said the country's crises are "too serious for establishment politics" to handle. How Bernie can say this stuff with a straight face is something else:

On our way to Bangor, Maine for a rally with @grahamformaine.



The crises facing our country are too serious for establishment politics and tinkering around the edges.



We need candidates like Graham who will take on the greed of the oligarchs and deliver for working families. pic.twitter.com/NArAk4EImM — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 24, 2026

Seriously, Bernie?

Kurt Schlichter found it fitting:

The communist is going to spend Memorial Day partying with the Nazi who laughed at dead Americans. I can’t think of anything more on brand for these garbage people. https://t.co/nLiEj974M8 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 24, 2026

Hopefully anybody going to that rally was advised to stay out of the porta-potties.

During his speech, Platner said something genuinely hilarious in an unintentional way considering who was standing on stage with him and applauding:

United States Senate candidate Graham Platner launched a blistering attack on the political establishment alongside Senator Bernie Sanders during the first stop of their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour.



Platner took aim at long-serving politicians, specifically calling out Senator… pic.twitter.com/RN5N9bNKhb — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 25, 2026

"Platner took aim at long-serving politicians" like Collins?

Who wants to tell him?

Bernie Sanders’ combined congressional service (House + Senate) totals about 35 years and 4–5 months as of May 2026. pic.twitter.com/GT8duf6i0c — FloridaGurlVet 🇺🇸🐊 (@GurlVetFL) May 25, 2026

Sanders has been in Congress longer than Collins, but we're just supposed to look the other way (the same thing we're expected to do when it comes to a Nazi tattoo on a Democrat).

Platner also said this: “The politics of Susan Collins, a politics that turns politicians into millionaires but tells you to be grateful for crumbs. It is a lie. It is a lie intended to serve the billionaire class."

Again, Platner just hopes nobody knows anything about his pal Bernie.

Socialist Bernie Sanders: “Do I own three residences? Yes I do.”pic.twitter.com/90FUmYVBgE — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 24, 2026

Notice how Bernie does the "but I'm a senator" as an excuse for the hypocrisy. It never fails.

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