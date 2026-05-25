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Graham Platner Slammed Long-Serving Politicians While Bernie Sanders Stood Next to Him and Applauded

Doug P. | 12:27 PM on May 25, 2026
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Bernie Sanders has been campaigning for Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner in Maine, despite all of Platner's past statements along with a certain a Nazi tattoo. The Left seems more than willing to excuse all of that because Platner isn't a Republican. 

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Sanders said the country's crises are "too serious for establishment politics" to handle. How Bernie can say this stuff with a straight face is something else: 

Seriously, Bernie?

Kurt Schlichter found it fitting: 

Hopefully anybody going to that rally was advised to stay out of the porta-potties.

During his speech, Platner said something genuinely hilarious in an unintentional way considering who was standing on stage with him and applauding: 

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"Platner took aim at long-serving politicians" like Collins?

Who wants to tell him?

Sanders has been in Congress longer than Collins, but we're just supposed to look the other way (the same thing we're expected to do when it comes to a Nazi tattoo on a Democrat). 

Platner also said this: “The politics of Susan Collins, a politics that turns politicians into millionaires but tells you to be grateful for crumbs. It is a lie. It is a lie intended to serve the billionaire class."

Again, Platner just hopes nobody knows anything about his pal Bernie.

Notice how Bernie does the "but I'm a senator" as an excuse for the hypocrisy. It never fails. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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