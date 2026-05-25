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Fear-Mongering Fail-Fest! John Stossel Marks 20th Anniversary of Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth

Doug P. | 10:07 AM on May 25, 2026
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Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth was released 20 years ago yesterday, and with that began a couple of decades' worth of eco fear-mongering fails that should now cause the movie to be filed under the "comedy" section. 

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Everybody knows the trick by now. Alarmists will say "we have ten years to live unless..." at which point, eventually, we end up eleven years later, when another decade at minimum will be added to the dire deadline (and so on). 

John Stossel is highlighting The Goracle's finest prediction failures from the movie that, if Gore had been correct, none of us should still be alive to mock 20 years later. How and why anybody at all still takes Gore seriously is anybody's guess. Watch: 

Take a bow, Al -- you've helped frighten a generation who hopefully now can see that you were full of more crap than the New York City sewer system. 

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Perhaps designing energy policy on the whims of a teenage Swedish girl and a grifting former vice president wasn't a good idea after all. 

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve, which includes having the ability to spot charlatans like Al Gore. 

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