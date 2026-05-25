Fear-Mongering Fail-Fest! John Stossel Marks 20th Anniversary of Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth

Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth was released 20 years ago yesterday, and with that began a couple of decades' worth of eco fear-mongering fails that should now cause the movie to be filed under the "comedy" section.

Advertisement

Everybody knows the trick by now. Alarmists will say "we have ten years to live unless..." at which point, eventually, we end up eleven years later, when another decade at minimum will be added to the dire deadline (and so on).

John Stossel is highlighting The Goracle's finest prediction failures from the movie that, if Gore had been correct, none of us should still be alive to mock 20 years later. How and why anybody at all still takes Gore seriously is anybody's guess. Watch:

It's the 20th Anniversary of Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth."



NONE of his scary predictions have come true.



Mt. Kilimanjaro still has snow and Glacier National Park still has glaciers.



Here's why we are not doomed: pic.twitter.com/397ZSY5iNs — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) May 24, 2026

Take a bow, Al -- you've helped frighten a generation who hopefully now can see that you were full of more crap than the New York City sewer system.

But an entire generation of American kids are scared half to death because of @algore's doomer fantasy. — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) May 24, 2026

An amazing list of hoaxes the left used to con America: https://t.co/P7EcTkaU4Q — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) May 25, 2026

In California, 20 years of destructive policies and mandates have transferred wealth from consumers to green grifters, while slowly depriving an entire generation of the opportunity to buy a single-family home. The policies and mandates have no effect at all on the climate. https://t.co/CNV8C7oBzq — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) May 24, 2026

Perhaps designing energy policy on the whims of a teenage Swedish girl and a grifting former vice president wasn't a good idea after all.

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve, which includes having the ability to spot charlatans like Al Gore.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!