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EPIC Thread Compares Principled Libertarian Thomas Massie to Conspiracy-Obsessed Populist Thomas Massie

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on May 25, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This is another one of those threads that we can cover without having to say a whole lot because the thread speaks volumes for itself.

All we'll say is Massie's supporters didn't leave him ... 

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Post continues:

... people acting expressly under the control of a foreign government.  AIPAC is an American lobby whose members are American citizens advocating policies they believe benefit a US ally. Massie never tried to push registration on Americans advocating for the interests of Russia, China, Qatar, Iran, or any other foreign state. This selective focus creates the impression that advocacy is only suspicious when Jews or Israel are involved.

It's also ironic that Massie last year voted against an antisemitism resolution arguing that Congress should not "legislates thought," when his AIPAC crusade seeks to do exactly that.

But AIPAC. REEEEE!

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Post continues:

... directly against due process principles.

And when evidence failed to materialize, Massie just doubles down on the conspiracy, claiming that the real evidence is deliberately hidden away. He ratcheted up into claims of a decades-long DOJ coverup protecting “entitled billionaires and swamp dwellers,” despite, to this day, producing no concrete evidence of conspiracy. 

Ahem.

Post continues:

... that doctors were being “bribed” to promote vaccination, and that vaccine mandates are being used to regulate small farms out of existence. Distrust of centralized authority was replaced by the assumption that there's a conspiracy lurking behind every government action.

Woof.

Hrm.

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All of this.

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