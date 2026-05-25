EPIC Thread Compares Principled Libertarian Thomas Massie to Conspiracy-Obsessed Populist Thomas Massie

This is another one of those threads that we can cover without having to say a whole lot because the thread speaks volumes for itself.

All we'll say is Massie's supporters didn't leave him ...

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Take a look:

Thomas Massie used to be a principled libertarian, but in recent years he transformed into a populist conspiracist, obsessed with cabals, cover-ups, and witch hunts that violate many of the libertarian principles he once claimed to uphold. A thread. 🧵 — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) May 25, 2026

Get the corn.

AIPAC. Opposing aid to Israel is an arguable position, as is criticizing lobbies and special interest groups. But Massie took it a few steps further when he tried to force AIPAC members to register under FARA.



FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act, 1938) was designed to identify… pic.twitter.com/5JD958q4pu — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) May 25, 2026

Post continues:

... people acting expressly under the control of a foreign government. AIPAC is an American lobby whose members are American citizens advocating policies they believe benefit a US ally. Massie never tried to push registration on Americans advocating for the interests of Russia, China, Qatar, Iran, or any other foreign state. This selective focus creates the impression that advocacy is only suspicious when Jews or Israel are involved. It's also ironic that Massie last year voted against an antisemitism resolution arguing that Congress should not "legislates thought," when his AIPAC crusade seeks to do exactly that.

But AIPAC. REEEEE!

The Epstein files. Pushing for transparency is reasonable, but Massie treats mere association as evidence of a crime. After reviewing unredacted files, Massie claimed several powerful men were “likely incriminated by their inclusion.” Classic guilt-by-association logic that goes… pic.twitter.com/qRuswyFoQF — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) May 25, 2026

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... directly against due process principles. And when evidence failed to materialize, Massie just doubles down on the conspiracy, claiming that the real evidence is deliberately hidden away. He ratcheted up into claims of a decades-long DOJ coverup protecting “entitled billionaires and swamp dwellers,” despite, to this day, producing no concrete evidence of conspiracy.

Ahem.

COVID. Opposing vaccine mandates is a coherent libertarian position. Even skepticism about vaccine safety and efficacy is worthy of debate. But Massie drifted into speculations about coordinated deception and hidden agendas. He claimed the FDA had foreknowledge of severe harm,… pic.twitter.com/i9FOnkPLrf — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) May 25, 2026

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... that doctors were being “bribed” to promote vaccination, and that vaccine mandates are being used to regulate small farms out of existence. Distrust of centralized authority was replaced by the assumption that there's a conspiracy lurking behind every government action.

Woof.

That's Massie's pattern: insinuate, treat speculations as evidence, assume a coverup, and then interpret the lack of evidence as proof that the conspiracy runs even deeper.



At some point, skepticism turns from libertarianism to an unfalsifiable worldview. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) May 25, 2026

Hrm.

Not quite as conspiratorial, but definitely violative of libertarian principles. I especially enjoy Massie’s use of scare quotes around “protectionist.” https://t.co/TKUTcdFLxS pic.twitter.com/jGJ22QCVSk — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) May 25, 2026

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All of this.

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