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Biden Loyalist: Platner’s Nazi Tat, Wife-Beating, Pedo App & Rape Fantasies Aren’t Just ‘Transgressions’

justmindy
justmindy | 5:03 PM on June 14, 2026
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Not all Democrats are as enamored with Graham Platner as the Bernie Sanders wing of the party.

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Yes, actually it is pretty sick the party is willing to overlook Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo, romantic partner abuse, DUI, racism, Anti-Semitism, bigotry, lies about employment, the adultery, the account on an app used by many pedos, how he paid for his house and the list goes on and on. It's actually disgusting.

Your lips to God's ears.

Thanks for the reminder the Democrat Party will cover for anything as long as they get power.

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He has a Nazi tattoo (Two girlfriends have now confirmed he knew what it was decades ago), he cheated on his wife, he abused romantic partners, he has a DUI, He's an Anti-Semite, he mocked Black people, he said women deserved their rape, and also he would rape intruders to his home for power.

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It is strange to see a Democrat being truthful. 

Time will tell if there is any redeeming the Democrat Party.

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Tags:

ANTISEMITISM BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY TED CRUZ GRAHAM PLATNER

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