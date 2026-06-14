Biden Loyalist: Platner’s Nazi Tat, Wife-Beating, Pedo App & Rape Fantasies Aren’t Just ‘Transgressions’

Not all Democrats are as enamored with Graham Platner as the Bernie Sanders wing of the party.

💥NEW: Former Biden Official Kate Bedingfield on Graham Platner: “I think it’s demoralizing that his transgressions are being overlooked … I think it’s an indictment of our party that we’re willing to look the other way on this.” pic.twitter.com/ATAWk3nDZT — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 13, 2026

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Yes, actually it is pretty sick the party is willing to overlook Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo, romantic partner abuse, DUI, racism, Anti-Semitism, bigotry, lies about employment, the adultery, the account on an app used by many pedos, how he paid for his house and the list goes on and on. It's actually disgusting.

It's so refreshing to hear Kate say this, and it's sad that it has to be refreshing. https://t.co/rZkEueDdjP — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 14, 2026

She's a party loyalist so I'm sure she would pull the lever for Platner.



But she is EXACTLY why he's going to lose.



Remember the negative label hung on Ted Cruz -- he reminded women of their ex-husband.



Platner is going to remind women under 40 of the abuse ex-boyfriend who,… https://t.co/mkL6jzK4XG — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) June 14, 2026

Your lips to God's ears.

Can you imagine if the Democratic Party had a leader whose personal state was being systemically covered up by his associates? It really would be demoralizing wouldn’t it? https://t.co/WurpZmFYXj — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 14, 2026

Thanks for the reminder the Democrat Party will cover for anything as long as they get power.

Look at her face the moment her guest ends her comments. https://t.co/GtBomdGsb1 pic.twitter.com/gWnDr0wruP — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) June 13, 2026

I ask this genuinely what exactly are his “transgressions?” He was a bad boyfriend? He wasn’t a jolly bartender? He made mean comments on Reddit? The skull tattoo he didn’t know had a 2nd meaning? the sitting US president is a documented pedophile rapist what are we even doing rn https://t.co/YxjjVEozn8 — Superintendent, Modelland Public Schools (@ProfFieri) June 14, 2026

He has a Nazi tattoo (Two girlfriends have now confirmed he knew what it was decades ago), he cheated on his wife, he abused romantic partners, he has a DUI, He's an Anti-Semite, he mocked Black people, he said women deserved their rape, and also he would rape intruders to his home for power.

Whoa a moment of truthfulness from Kate. Good for her. — Burke (@BitsofBurke) June 13, 2026

I found it surprising too 🤯 It’s great to see some honesty 💯 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 13, 2026

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It is strange to see a Democrat being truthful.

Unfortunately, YOUR PARTY, as you know it is gone. It’s being replaced by radicals who only want power not the will of the people or even service to its constituents- POWER to destroy America as we know it. And, there are a lot of useful idiots who are willing to facilitate the… — Cory Jack (@coryjack108) June 14, 2026

Time will tell if there is any redeeming the Democrat Party.

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