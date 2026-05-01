Sen. Chris Van Hollen Adds 'Went Through a Rough Period' *Exception to Having a Nazi Tattoo (*Dems-Only)

The Democrats are falling in line to support Senate candidate Graham Platner in Maine, despite knowing that he had a Nazi tattoo. In a supreme show of irony and hypocrisy, Tim Walz, who in 2024 said that Trump and Musk were basically Nazis leading Hitler-style rallies, will campaign for Platner tomorrow.

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Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who never met a criminal illegal alien he didn't try to keep from being deported, is now backing Platner and giving excuses for why the tattoo he had shouldn't be used against him. Hey, Van Hollen would give the same defense to a Republican who had a Nazi tattoo, right? Of course not!

There's now a "went through a really rough period" exception, but only for Democrats:

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen defends Maine Democrat Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo and social media posts, including saying women should "act like an adult" to avoid rape.



HOST: "The dude had a Nazi tattoo..."



VAN HOLLEN: “He went through a really rough period…" pic.twitter.com/q9ihMofs8I — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 30, 2026

We expected nothing less from Van Hollen (or the rest of the Dems for that matter).

You don’t get a Nazi tattoo because you had a rough period. https://t.co/bAIOJlHySs — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 30, 2026

Yeah, Van Hollen's excuse doesn't even make sense.

Remember all the hell they raised about Hegseth's Jerusalem Cross? Tells you everything about the Dems.



Jerusalem Cross (Christian) = bad

Totenkoph (Nazi) = good



Good grief. — John Jenkins (@jwjdesign) April 30, 2026

Most of these Dems spent much of 2024 saying Trump was on the side of Nazis.

What does one expect from someone who flew to El Salvador to meet with an MS-13 gang member. https://t.co/9wQJ58QO6M — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) May 1, 2026

Good point.

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