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Sen. Chris Van Hollen Adds 'Went Through a Rough Period' *Exception to Having a Nazi Tattoo (*Dems-Only)

Doug P. | 3:16 PM on May 01, 2026
Are we the baddies meme

The Democrats are falling in line to support Senate candidate Graham Platner in Maine, despite knowing that he had a Nazi tattoo. In a supreme show of irony and hypocrisy, Tim Walz, who in 2024 said that Trump and Musk were basically Nazis leading Hitler-style rallies, will campaign for Platner tomorrow

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Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who never met a criminal illegal alien he didn't try to keep from being deported, is now backing Platner and giving excuses for why the tattoo he had shouldn't be used against him. Hey, Van Hollen would give the same defense to a Republican who had a Nazi tattoo, right? Of course not!

There's now a "went through a really rough period" exception, but only for Democrats: 

We expected nothing less from Van Hollen (or the rest of the Dems for that matter). 

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Yeah, Van Hollen's excuse doesn't even make sense.

Most of these Dems spent much of 2024 saying Trump was on the side of Nazis. 

Good point.

*****

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