Compare Tim Walz Portraying Trump and Musk As Nazis to Who He's Campaigning for Tomorrow

You know, we're starting to think that Democrat projection is a very real thing (well, we've actually known that for a long time).

We'll kick this off with a flashback to 2024 when Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz likened Trump and his supporters at a Madison Square Garden rally to Nazis:

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Tim Walz says Trump's rally at MSG is like the 1939 Nazi rally. They want us dead.pic.twitter.com/5rZ3uD26wM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 27, 2024

Fast forward nearly two years, and wow, how things have changed:

I’ll be in Portland tomorrow with @grahamformaine to kick off his campaign to retire Susan Collins.



Let’s go win this thing. https://t.co/yW37rlP0ss — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) April 30, 2026

This guy can't be for real!

Oh, and don't forget what Walz said about Elon Musk as well:

Tim Walz was in meltdown mode likening Elon to a Nazi.



Guy with an actual Nazi death camp tattoo? No problem.



Campaigning with him tomorrow. https://t.co/tfqJU5ciro pic.twitter.com/AQwJOXCaLO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 1, 2026

The Democrats have taken a short break from falsely accusing their political opponents of being Nazis in order to come up with excuses of why it's OK if their guy did it.

It's virtually impossible to adequately convey how fraudulent and fake you and the rest of your colleagues are.



A guy with a nazi tattoo? Joe Biden claimed that he had to run in 2020 because Trump wouldn't disavow nazis (complete lie). — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 1, 2026

This guy Walz is campaigning with is a Nazi (a real one, with a tattoo to prove it).



Walz could’ve been our VP. The fact this is happening is very telling about the state of the Democrat Party. It’s scary and it’s getting more and more radical. https://t.co/XlgVKCtHXZ — Avery Daye (@AveryDaye) May 1, 2026

Like we always say, you can't make this stuff up. And thanks to Dems like Tampon Tim, you don't have to.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and massive hypocrisy.

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