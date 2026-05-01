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Compare Tim Walz Portraying Trump and Musk As Nazis to Who He's Campaigning for Tomorrow

Doug P. | 1:06 PM on May 01, 2026
Twitter

You know, we're starting to think that Democrat projection is a very real thing (well, we've actually known that for a long time). 

We'll kick this off with a flashback to 2024 when Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz likened Trump and his supporters at a Madison Square Garden rally to Nazis: 

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Fast forward nearly two years, and wow, how things have changed: 

This guy can't be for real!

Oh, and don't forget what Walz said about Elon Musk as well: 

The Democrats have taken a short break from falsely accusing their political opponents of being Nazis in order to come up with excuses of why it's OK if their guy did it. 

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Like we always say, you can't make this stuff up. And thanks to Dems like Tampon Tim, you don't have to. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and massive hypocrisy.

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