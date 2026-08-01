Muslim Oxford Union President Tells Islam Critics That Without Security, They’d Be ‘Cooked’ by Mob

About six weeks ago, the Oxford Union held a debate on the question, "This house believes we should be suspicious of Islam." The Oxford Union tried to suppress the video, but now it's come out. In this clip, the president of the Oxford Union, a Palestinian Muslim named Aisha Khan Aziz, tells bad boy Tommy Robinson that there were rioters outside, and without the security generously provided by the Oxford Union, he would be "quite literally cooked."

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Wow. After claiming the West, and not Islam, is more violent, Aisha Khan Aziz tells Tommy Robinson the mob outside would kill him if it weren't for security. The students applaud. pic.twitter.com/vQ97Khthze — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) August 1, 2026

That’s actually a threat. — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) August 1, 2026

Literally admitting - smugly - that the Muslims are murderous savages. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) August 1, 2026

Wow! She absolutely proved Tommy Robinson's point with one statement. — Gerardo Olivarez (@GerryOlivarez) August 1, 2026

Mafia extortion tactics right there. "If it wasn’t for my protection, your business would be burning down." — Luke Smith (@lksmth) August 1, 2026

WOW.



A student at the Oxford Union tells Tommy Robinson he is lucky they've put security on for him otherwise their Pro-Islam supporters outside would beat him to death



This is the Oxford Union, how far it has fallen as an institution when this is the sort of argument made pic.twitter.com/pMpdw4NatT — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) July 31, 2026

Which side is she arguing for? It sounds like she’s saying pro-Islam people will kill you for words of they could. — White (@thatsnotawhite) August 1, 2026

I really don't think "You're lucky we've got paid security to prevent you being murdered by Islamists for speaking at the world's oldest and most prestigious bastion of free expression" is quite the pro-immigration flex you think it is, love. https://t.co/Kg1wuq1Hgj — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) August 1, 2026

Here's an absolutely brilliant gambit by Laurence Fox, who says he will not be intimidated and threatens to display an image of Mohammed. Watch how quickly Aziz springs to the podium to argue that the use of props is banned.

This is three and a half minutes, but watch until the end.

🚨You can feel the entire room tense the second Laurence Fox says he’s about to show a drawing of Mohammed.



The Oxford Union goes dead quiet.



People start interrupting. Someone’s already reaching for the rules.



You can hear the intake of breath. They’re not just… pic.twitter.com/pCNrObFY9s — WasAcop (@WasAcop) August 1, 2026

"… uncomfortable… they're scared."

The relief from the audience when the reveal happens tells you everything you need to know



They don't think Islam is tolerant



They're all absolutely terrified of it — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) July 31, 2026

@LozzaFox showed exactly what he wanted to show.



Fear was enough to get them jumping up to stop it. All they saw was an envelope. They were told he wanted to share a picture of Mohammed.



They panicked. They should ask themselves WHY they panicked. — Lady Jane Simkins 💜🌸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@JaneSim66) August 1, 2026

He brilliantly made his point about Islam or in fact, the whole room did it for him. Bravo @LozzaFox 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — SureshMChadda (@SureshChadda2_0) August 1, 2026

An envelope invoked terror. Says it all. — Vonky (@whelan_tony) August 1, 2026

Wild how a single drawing can completely silence a room like that out of pure fear. — Nauman Farooq (@NaumanF41863) August 1, 2026

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He doesn't actually say it. He implies he's going to show a Mohammad carton. Even the implication upsets them. That speaks volumes. — Subrosa (@scots_subrosa) August 1, 2026

He set them up magnificently. He teased it at the start of his speech and just left the envelope sitting there and let it stew in their minds.... they KNEW what was in it and were angry that he would dare such a thing. They proved his point with their objections and bluster. — Tim J Baxter. Get Off My Beach! (@TJ69B) August 1, 2026

We'd say he made his point, and the opposing side made his point for him.

Fox posted his full speech if you'd like to hear more:

My full speech at the @OxfordUnion debating whether the west is right to be suspicious of Islam.



I needed a security team to attend and we were spat at, bullied and heckled by a baying mob.



But I will not give up on free speech.



I will not submit. pic.twitter.com/fgC7Xr963d — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) July 31, 2026

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