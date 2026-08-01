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Muslim Oxford Union President Tells Islam Critics That Without Security, They’d Be ‘Cooked’ by Mob

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on August 01, 2026
Twitter

About six weeks ago, the Oxford Union held a debate on the question, "This house believes we should be suspicious of Islam." The Oxford Union tried to suppress the video, but now it's come out. In this clip, the president of the Oxford Union, a Palestinian Muslim named Aisha Khan Aziz, tells bad boy Tommy Robinson that there were rioters outside, and without the security generously provided by the Oxford Union, he would be "quite literally cooked."

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Here's an absolutely brilliant gambit by Laurence Fox, who says he will not be intimidated and threatens to display an image of Mohammed. Watch how quickly Aziz springs to the podium to argue that the use of props is banned.

This is three and a half minutes, but watch until the end.

"… uncomfortable… they're scared."

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We'd say he made his point, and the opposing side made his point for him. 

Fox posted his full speech if you'd like to hear more:

***

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