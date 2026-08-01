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Federal Judge Again Blocks Trump Administration From Ending TPS for Somalis

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on August 01, 2026
Amazon

We'll ask again: Why did we bother voting for a president in 2024 when it turns out that unelected judges actually run the country? None of them seems to understand the temporary nature of Temporary Protected Status. Last month, one judge entered an order preventing the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopians. Another federal judge blocked the Trump administration from ending TPS for South Sudan.

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On Friday, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from ending TPS for Somalis.

Somalis were originally granted Temporary Protected Status in September 1991.

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We have a Supreme Court justice who can't define what a woman is; it's not surprising that so many federal judges don't understand the definition of "temporary."

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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