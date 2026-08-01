Federal Judge Again Blocks Trump Administration From Ending TPS for Somalis

We'll ask again: Why did we bother voting for a president in 2024 when it turns out that unelected judges actually run the country? None of them seems to understand the temporary nature of Temporary Protected Status. Last month, one judge entered an order preventing the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopians. Another federal judge blocked the Trump administration from ending TPS for South Sudan.

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On Friday, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from ending TPS for Somalis.

🚨 A federal judge has again blocked the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalia, issuing a new administrative stay after plaintiffs filed an amended complaint and emergency motion. pic.twitter.com/6l1hYYPqNH — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) July 31, 2026

Somalis were originally granted Temporary Protected Status in September 1991.

Seriously? SCOTUS already ruled on this. This is asinine. — Beyond Deception (@BeyondDeception) July 31, 2026

Ignore her and her order. Simple fix. Let’s see her try to enforce it. — Jrock (@jrock_esq) July 31, 2026

If SCOTUS already said the administration can end TPS, why do lower courts just do it anyway and SCOTUS just sits there like they're useless. — Hugo Saucedo (@HSaucedo83) July 31, 2026

She's doing it for the high fives. Virtue signaling from the bench. — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) August 1, 2026

Can Trump just grow a pair and ignore the judge? — The Ghost of Cowboy Kaiser (@TGOCowboyKaiser) August 1, 2026

Judge Allison D. Burroughs was appointed by Obama of course. — Bob (@Bob72270) August 1, 2026

I’m so tired of the liberal activist judges and their endless appeals and unlawful injunctions. We need to jail these judges and make examples of them and their stupidity. — Unwoke Sentinel (@UnwokeSentinel) July 31, 2026

This is settled law. Ignore them and terminate the TPS regardless of what some rogue lower level judge has to say. — Mink in a Sink (@Mink_in_a_Sink) July 31, 2026

The lawfare is endless. And ridiculous 🙄 — TrumpWonAgain (@fj3isback) July 31, 2026

Just impeach the judge. SCOTUS already ruled that lower court judges can not make this ruling. She's just ignored the direct ruling of the Supreme Court. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) August 1, 2026

We have a Supreme Court justice who can't define what a woman is; it's not surprising that so many federal judges don't understand the definition of "temporary."

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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