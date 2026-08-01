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Friendship of Fools: Chris Cuomo Defends His Good Pal Fauci After Silent COVID Testimony in Hearing

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:45 PM on August 01, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci was called to testify about his role in the government’s actions to stop COVID and to explain sections of his diary that conflicted with his public responses at the time. Fauci chose to plead the Fifth, thus remaining mum during the hearing. NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo refuses to remain silent. He’s going to bat for his admitted pal. Of course, Cuomo’s own ‘journalistic’ history with COVID is dicey to say the least.

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Here’s the video he posted in defense of his friend ‘Tony’ Fauci. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Cuomo and other ‘news’ chums of Fauci can’t have it both ways.

A day before posting his online video, Cuomo wasn’t as defensive of Fauci. Yep, trying to have it both ways. (WATCH)

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash were also pals of Fauci. How did so many ‘journalists’ miss the lies their friend Fauci was telling them? Oops, just answered our own question.

After watching President Donald Trump battling lawfare for more than a decade, it’s funny that ‘journalists’ are now wary of it.

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Cuomo or Fauci? Never mind, it’s a tie.

Cuomo’s ‘coverage’ of COVID at CNN obliterated any pretense of objective journalism. Check out this Fauci flashback. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...Fauci's lies.

We remember when Cuomo was in his fake homebound quarantine but was spotted away from his residence by a cyclist eight days before doctors cleared him.

Commenters say journalists should never interview their friends or relatives. That’s Journalism 101.

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It’s amazing how much trouble and humiliation a TV talking head can avoid by not lying and simply practicing genuine journalism. Cuomo and his ilk chose otherwise and are now frantically and ridiculously trying to mitigate the well-deserved fallout.

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI CNN COVID-19 DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JAKE TAPPER

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