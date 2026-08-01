Friendship of Fools: Chris Cuomo Defends His Good Pal Fauci After Silent COVID Testimony in Hearing

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci was called to testify about his role in the government’s actions to stop COVID and to explain sections of his diary that conflicted with his public responses at the time. Fauci chose to plead the Fifth, thus remaining mum during the hearing. NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo refuses to remain silent. He’s going to bat for his admitted pal. Of course, Cuomo’s own ‘journalistic’ history with COVID is dicey to say the least.

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Here’s the video he posted in defense of his friend ‘Tony’ Fauci. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Tony Fauci is a friend and Congress is about lawfare not answers pic.twitter.com/TQ1dzUGZFa — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 31, 2026

You told everyone to listen to Fauci. Now you say he's not responsible for anything. How perfect. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 31, 2026

Cuomo and other ‘news’ chums of Fauci can’t have it both ways.

A day before posting his online video, Cuomo wasn’t as defensive of Fauci. Yep, trying to have it both ways. (WATCH)

Chris Cuomo: I know and respect Tony Fauci. He was good to me when I was sick... He looked like a man who has something to hide... the diaries present real questions

pic.twitter.com/FeJOSdF33Y — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 30, 2026

The same questions most of us had when he was being "good to you." F'ing idiot, I hate these people — AAA_ (@d_3v1ld) July 30, 2026

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash were also pals of Fauci. How did so many ‘journalists’ miss the lies their friend Fauci was telling them? Oops, just answered our own question.

After watching President Donald Trump battling lawfare for more than a decade, it’s funny that ‘journalists’ are now wary of it.

Suddenly, Democrats know what 'lawfare' is? Weird.



Fun fact: Fauci got a pardon, Cuomo didn't. If he intentionally misled millions of people, he can be sued at the least. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 1, 2026

One of the biggest frauds and insufferable pricks in the media — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2026

Cuomo or Fauci? Never mind, it’s a tie.

Cuomo’s ‘coverage’ of COVID at CNN obliterated any pretense of objective journalism. Check out this Fauci flashback. (WATCH)

2020. Cuomo and Fauci discuss how they've been longtime friends, and how Fauci was calling him all the time.



Fauci praises Cuomo for "sucking it up" and doing his show after getting Covid.



This is what passed as 'objective journalism' at CNN and why Cuomo won't cover any of… https://t.co/rEGBoztDAV pic.twitter.com/GcbeRbHeC7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2026

(post continues) ...Fauci's lies.

Hi Fredo. Remember these great moments you absolute clownass? pic.twitter.com/TNwcNZicUJ — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) August 1, 2026

We remember when Cuomo was in his fake homebound quarantine but was spotted away from his residence by a cyclist eight days before doctors cleared him.

Commenters say journalists should never interview their friends or relatives. That’s Journalism 101.

Fredo is worse that I even thought. — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella (ret) 🐭 (@Fynnderella1) August 1, 2026

CNN: "It's fine that our anchor has a longstanding personal relationship with an incredibly important public figure in the middle of a health crisis.



That's what we call a recipe for unbiased, objective journalism" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2026

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Reporters should not be making friends with the people they should to be objective about. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) July 31, 2026

It’s amazing how much trouble and humiliation a TV talking head can avoid by not lying and simply practicing genuine journalism. Cuomo and his ilk chose otherwise and are now frantically and ridiculously trying to mitigate the well-deserved fallout.