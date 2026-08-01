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Rand Paul Takes a Stroll Down Memory Lane With an Enraging Fauci vs. Fauci Video

Doug P. | 2:30 PM on August 01, 2026
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Some six years after peak lunacy from some government officials during the pandemic, there are Democrats who believe Dr. Anthony Fauci should be thanked for his service at best or that we should just "forgive and forget" at worst. 

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It's clear that the congregation at The Church of Fauci still has faith. 

Perhaps Fauci himself put that up with the help of some tape and a ladder. 

Rand Paul, who was among Republicans at a hearing this week who had questions for the doctor who refused to answer any, shared a video of the self-proclaimed name and face of "science" itself.

Try not to get dizzy during all these one-eighties. Watch: 

The Democrats would still like everybody to consider Fauci to be beyond reproach. Um, how about NO?

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In 2022 Fauci said we welcomed congressional scrutiny because he had nothing to hide and was proud of how he handled the pandemic. Fast forward a few years and that same person has been given a blanket presidential and just pleaded the Fifth Amendment 111 times at a Senate hearing. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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