David Axelrod Races to Defend Fauci After He Pleads the Fifth on Everything—Even the Carpet Color

All of the Leftists are doing their best to run cover for Fauci today. Fauci humiliated himself in front of the world by taking the Fifth, time and time again when asked any questions about how he managed COVID. He has already been pardoned by Biden, so he should have answered questions, but still, he refuses to give any information about why he made the decisions he did.

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There was plenty senators could have asked Dr. Fauci about what lessons he learned, and the country should, from the COVID pandemic. Instead they engaged in an obvious attempt to demonize and entrap the 85-year-old, who received the Medal of Freedom from a Republican POTUS for… — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 29, 2026

If Fauci is too old to question, maybe six short years ago, he wasn't the best man to handle the pandemic response. Maybe he should have turned the reins over to someone who could manage to answer questions today.

Fauci would have never looked at himself and surmised he was too old for the role because his ego is massive.

Seriously???? The entire reason the man is being asked questions in the first place is bc he botched so much s**t up and fully BETRAYED Americans and you want them asking his f**ing opinion on about lessons to learn??? You are beyond ridiculous. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) July 29, 2026

Many questions have come out after his diaries were released. Yes, there are new questions.

Why would he take the 5th if he has nothing to hide? https://t.co/QnRwFYxZjU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 29, 2026

Fauci has even lost Piers.

Among all the things wrong with this defense of Fauci, it's ironic for Dems to cite Fauci's advanced age (85) for why should be left alone, when they were insisting -- right up until the last minute -- that Biden be given a second term, at the end of which he'd have been 86. https://t.co/bMMG6PxNM6 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 29, 2026

Six years ago, Fauci was a 79-year-old. Perhaps, he should have allowed younger doctors to lead the response.

Oh Pete’s sake, he wouldn’t even answer when asked about the color of the rug on the floor. He was not going to answer any questions, no matter what they were. https://t.co/0Dj3BdsDjm — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 29, 2026

He absolutely had no intention of answering any questions.

I kind of think it's about whether Anthony Fauci had any predetermined knowledge about the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, and then proceeded to engage in a cover-up to deflect his role both privately and publicly about it while millions of people were dying.



Today… https://t.co/X8nbZQ4fGn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2026

His diaries make it clear he wasn't being upfront with America.

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I don’t know if you saw but he pleaded the Fifth when asked what day of the week it is https://t.co/sDCq0c99HT — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 29, 2026

Or the color of the carpet.

He wouldn’t answer what color the carpet was. If you think he’d have answered that question you’re even dumber than most people think you are. https://t.co/GQFTJaAvpo — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) July 29, 2026

And that's real dumb.

Democrats WANTED to ask softball questions like that but they couldn’t because Fauci would have just pleaded the Fifth and looked even sillier.



You should have watched the hearing. It was on all the channels. https://t.co/NR2cxHgwoz — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) July 29, 2026

Maybe David missed the broadcast.

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