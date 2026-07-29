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David Axelrod Races to Defend Fauci After He Pleads the Fifth on Everything—Even the Carpet Color

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

All of the Leftists are doing their best to run cover for Fauci today. Fauci humiliated himself in front of the world by taking the Fifth, time and time again when asked any questions about how he managed COVID. He has already been pardoned by Biden, so he should have answered questions, but still, he refuses to give any information about why he made the decisions he did.

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If Fauci is too old to question, maybe six short years ago, he wasn't the best man to handle the pandemic response. Maybe he should have turned the reins over to someone who could manage to answer questions today.

Fauci would have never looked at himself and surmised he was too old for the role because his ego is massive.

Many questions have come out after his diaries were released. Yes, there are new questions.

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Fauci has even lost Piers.

Six years ago, Fauci was a 79-year-old. Perhaps, he should have allowed younger doctors to lead the response. 

He absolutely had no intention of answering any questions. 

His diaries make it clear he wasn't being upfront with America. 

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Or the color of the carpet.

And that's real dumb.

Maybe David missed the broadcast. 

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 JOE BIDEN PIERS MORGAN SENATE

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