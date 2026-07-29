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Bulwark's Correspondent Confirms MS NOW's Theory That Fauci Hearing Was a Show Trial

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 29, 2026
Townhall Media

Listen to how this clip starts, with MS NOW's host asking The Bulwark's national correspondent, Jonathan Cohn, if he thought there were any "serious" questions asked during the Senate Homeland Security Hearing on Wednesday at which Anthony Fauci pleaded the Fifth Amendment 111 times, or was it all about scoring political points. As we reported earlier, Sen. Dick Durbin seems to consider the diary Fauci kept on his government computer, and which contradicts his earlier testimony, a conspiracy theory, which was echoed by Cohn. "This is Rand Paul deeply invested in this narrative that there was a conspiracy," he tells MS NOW.

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The post continues:

… Trump deeply invested in taking out vengeance on Fauci, who he thinks helped ruin his first term...It is an effort to get him, you know, extract vengeance on him and put him in jail."

Yes, pivot to President Donald Trump. It's all you know how to do. Speaking of presidents, why did Joe Biden think it necessary to grant Fauci a preemptive pardon?

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It's The Bulwark—it's always about Trump. On the very last day of his first term, Trump awarded Fauci a presidential commendation, and now it's all about Trump seeking "vengeance"? Why? Did we learn some new information in the interim? Cohn should look into that.

The New York Times ran a piece in 2013 in which researchers traced COVID-19 back to raccoon dogs in China. Does The Bulwark want to stick by that study?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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