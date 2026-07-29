Bulwark's Correspondent Confirms MS NOW's Theory That Fauci Hearing Was a Show Trial

Listen to how this clip starts, with MS NOW's host asking The Bulwark's national correspondent, Jonathan Cohn, if he thought there were any "serious" questions asked during the Senate Homeland Security Hearing on Wednesday at which Anthony Fauci pleaded the Fifth Amendment 111 times, or was it all about scoring political points. As we reported earlier, Sen. Dick Durbin seems to consider the diary Fauci kept on his government computer, and which contradicts his earlier testimony, a conspiracy theory, which was echoed by Cohn. "This is Rand Paul deeply invested in this narrative that there was a conspiracy," he tells MS NOW.

Advertisement

The Bulwark's national correspondent, Jonathan Cohn, tells MS NOW that "This is a show trial. This is Rand Paul deeply invested in this narrative that there was a conspiracy, as Ron Johnson deeply invested in this narrative, that scientists are misleading the country. It's Donald… pic.twitter.com/LaGIggpZxs — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) July 29, 2026

The post continues:

… Trump deeply invested in taking out vengeance on Fauci, who he thinks helped ruin his first term...It is an effort to get him, you know, extract vengeance on him and put him in jail."

Yes, pivot to President Donald Trump. It's all you know how to do. Speaking of presidents, why did Joe Biden think it necessary to grant Fauci a preemptive pardon?

So it's the official stance of The Bulwark that the virus did not leak from an experimental lab in China, that Fauci did not contradict himself in public, that he did not engage in a cover-up with Peter Daszak, and that is all just a conspiracy? https://t.co/joaxIwRXk9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2026

The amount of reconciliation they will have to contend with is like a rewiring of the brain entirely.



Admission of so many false things from the standard narrative. — Woogy🇺🇸 (@OGWoogy) July 29, 2026

Very cultish — IRONGUTZZZ (@IronGutzzz) July 29, 2026

And of course ending in a little Donald Trump swash. — Don Quéxotic (@rlf_ss24) July 29, 2026

“Conspiracy” “narrative” “vengeance” “show trial” - that’s a lot of buzzwords.



Maybe, just maybe, people are seeking Justice — Huge_Liability (@Jsatt08) July 29, 2026

Perhaps Jonathan could ask an adult to read the Fauci diaries to him so that in future he might avoid revealing himself as an imbecile. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) July 29, 2026

So — he *didn’t* contradict himself in his public comments (many) vs his own thoughts in his diary?



How do you reconcile these apparent falsities in his own words???



Clowns @BulwarkOnline — speaking from a position of knowledge (@BozOzler) July 29, 2026

Jonathan Cohn is a lying fraud. Just like all of Bulwark. — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) July 29, 2026

Yes, there's a lot of theatrics (it's politicians grand standing) but there's also a substantive issue beneath it all. The fact that the Bulwark people have to always - always - make it about Trump is their problem not ours. It's why, again, they have no credibility. — Steven Galbraith (@SMGalbraith1) July 29, 2026

Advertisement

It's The Bulwark—it's always about Trump. On the very last day of his first term, Trump awarded Fauci a presidential commendation, and now it's all about Trump seeking "vengeance"? Why? Did we learn some new information in the interim? Cohn should look into that.

The New York Times ran a piece in 2013 in which researchers traced COVID-19 back to raccoon dogs in China. Does The Bulwark want to stick by that study?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.