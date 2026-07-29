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Rand Paul Makes a GREAT Case for Fauci's Pardon Being Put to the Test (5th Amendment INCOMING!)

Doug P. | 9:20 AM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Today Dr. Anthony Fauci is pleading the Fifth to questions asked by the Senate Homeland Security Committee. This hearing comes on the heels of Fauci's government "diary" being released that shows the former NIAID head not only lied repeatedly but also relished in basking in the spotlight from a fawning media. 

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Fauci might have also been a bit nervous considering that the Homeland Security Committee chair is Sen. Rand Paul

Senator Paul's opening statement was basically a case for why Fauci's preemptive blanket pardon from President Autopen needs to be put to a legal test. 

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Frenzy on X After Fauci Refuses to Answer Congress: Users Call Him Coward and Demand Accountability
justmindy
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Instead of answering questions, Fauci is taking the Fifth:

It's well past time to put that preemptive blanket pardon to the test.  

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while running cover for Democrats and people like Fauci.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you.

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 RAND PAUL SENATE

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Frenzy on X After Fauci Refuses to Answer Congress: Users Call Him Coward and Demand Accountability justmindy
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