Rand Paul Makes a GREAT Case for Fauci's Pardon Being Put to the Test (5th Amendment INCOMING!)

Today Dr. Anthony Fauci is pleading the Fifth to questions asked by the Senate Homeland Security Committee. This hearing comes on the heels of Fauci's government "diary" being released that shows the former NIAID head not only lied repeatedly but also relished in basking in the spotlight from a fawning media.

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Fauci might have also been a bit nervous considering that the Homeland Security Committee chair is Sen. Rand Paul.

Counting down....



Fauci appears tense, reviewed notes.



I am in the press row about 30 feet away pic.twitter.com/jSaKooXBwl — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 29, 2026

Senator Paul's opening statement was basically a case for why Fauci's preemptive blanket pardon from President Autopen needs to be put to a legal test.

Sen. Rand Paul to Anthony Fauci:



"The COVID lockdown could never have been inflicted without you aiding and abetting the crime.



Children lost years of education, small businesses built over a lifetime disappeared, patients delayed cancer screenings and other medical care,… pic.twitter.com/ZY1XCkqvHb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2026

🚨Sen. Rand Paul details one of MANY lies Anthony Fauci told the public:



"On May 11, 2021, you told the Senate the NIH has never, ever, and does not now fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. When I gave you the opportunity to correct the… pic.twitter.com/WCx7if7vlf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2026

Instead of answering questions, Fauci is taking the Fifth:

🚨 BREAKING: Dr. Fauci invokes the Fifth Amendment, categorically REFUSING to answer any and all questions from the US Senate



This piece of trash needs to be in a prison cell.



The fact he's still free is a DISGRACE. pic.twitter.com/T9VfcGRt2m — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 29, 2026

It's well past time to put that preemptive blanket pardon to the test.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while running cover for Democrats and people like Fauci.

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