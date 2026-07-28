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Brit Hume Counts the Ways Things Could Get VERY Awkward for Fauci at Tomorrow's Senate Hearing

Doug P. | 10:00 AM on July 28, 2026
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

The contents of Dr. Anthony Fauci's diary from the pandemic years have been released, and let's just say the preemptively pardoned former head of the NIAID was a big fan of himself and also a fan of anybody who was a fan of him. Fauci's diary also revealed a person who Victor Davis Hanson diagnosed as "not just a sociopathic narcissist, but also a pathological schizophrenic."

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That's the same Fauci who is scheduled to appear before the Senate Homeland Security Cmte. tomorrow. 

Senator Rand Paul is looking forward to the opportunity. 

After what we now know, it's very possible that Fauci will either play some "I can't recall specifically" cards or even take the Fifth. We'll find out tomorrow.

We're not sure how Fauci will respond, but Brit Hume's sure of what Republicans on the committee will be asking about. 

“It reveals two things. Fauci didn’t really believe the stuff he was saying in terms of the origin of the disease. And he denied repeatedly that he was urging any shutdowns. These documents prove otherwise. He brags about getting NYC to shut down and California to do the same thing. He was very much the architect of what I called at the time the ‘worst public policy decision of my lifetime.’ I think it was.”

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The hearing with Fauci is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM tomorrow, so stay tuned!

*****

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