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Let's Check on the Level of Media Disinterest in Rand Paul's Fauci Files Bombshells

Doug P. | 12:10 PM on July 27, 2026
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Over the weekend Republican Sen. Rand Paul exposed what was written in Dr. Anthony Fauci's professional diary, and it paints a portrait of a megalomaniacal public official celebrating his explosive new fame with plenty of media assistance in doing so.  

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Paul pointed out in his thread that "while publicly posturing as a champion of science, he was privately directing his staff to destroy federal records." 

Yeah, it's well past time to put that preemptive autopen pardon to the test. 

The Fauci diary entries are a huge story and of course the major networks are all over it.

Just kidding!

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The collective yawns from "journalists" are deafening. 

But the hack media was more than happy to help spread Fauci's propaganda a few years ago.  

Despicable but not very unexpected, unfortunately.

They make that very clear every single day. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and Fauci).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS RAND PAUL

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