Let's Check on the Level of Media Disinterest in Rand Paul's Fauci Files Bombshells

Over the weekend Republican Sen. Rand Paul exposed what was written in Dr. Anthony Fauci's professional diary, and it paints a portrait of a megalomaniacal public official celebrating his explosive new fame with plenty of media assistance in doing so.

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1/9 — My investigation uncovered that Anthony Fauci kept a diary.

What he wrote privately and what he told the country are two different stories.



Today I'm releasing his entries from December 2019 through December 2022. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/58LvmeYkCN — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 25, 2026

Paul pointed out in his thread that "while publicly posturing as a champion of science, he was privately directing his staff to destroy federal records."

Yeah, it's well past time to put that preemptive autopen pardon to the test.

The Fauci diary entries are a huge story and of course the major networks are all over it.

Just kidding!

Networks that haven't found anything newsworthy in the Fauci Files: ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, NBC News pic.twitter.com/4rXOOgZGez — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 27, 2026

The collective yawns from "journalists" are deafening.

But the hack media was more than happy to help spread Fauci's propaganda a few years ago.

If you're wondering why Fauci was always so eager to go on TV, this supercut might be a helpful refresher pic.twitter.com/pvjAc86rNn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2026

Despicable but not very unexpected, unfortunately.

The MSM is nothing but a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party — Dug (@duginabox) July 27, 2026

They make that very clear every single day.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and Fauci).

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