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Fauci's Diary Provides Many More Reasons to Distrust and Despise the Media (Here Are Just a Few)

Doug P. | 10:43 AM on July 27, 2026
Meme

Excerpts from the diary of Dr. Anthony Fauci have been going around, and the contents are nothing short of maddening. 

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On her last day as White House DNI, Tulsi Gabbard released documents showing how Fauci used millions of taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab

Fauci was able to get away with it because of plenty of help from the media. The diary contains many examples.

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But according to the WaPo, Trump is the one who's a "threat to the First Amendment."

Let's also remember that the "mandates for thee but not for me" hypocrisy was off the charts.

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Tapper would have Fauci to his house for dinner while they were telling everybody else not to have family over for holiday celebrations. You can't despise them too much. 

Then there was this doozy.

With any luck, Fauci will one day be held accountable. We're waiting for that preemptive blanket autopen pardon to be put to the test. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for Democrats (and Fauci). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI CNN COVID-19 TULSI GABBARD WASHINGTON POST

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