Fauci's Diary Provides Many More Reasons to Distrust and Despise the Media (Here Are Just a Few)

Excerpts from the diary of Dr. Anthony Fauci have been going around, and the contents are nothing short of maddening.

This is not getting the coverage it deserves. Is that because so many media luminaries were so chummy with the man at the center of a major medical controversy? https://t.co/d7uyfeC9gC — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 27, 2026

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Read this. Share it with your friends. Fauci belongs in prison. One of the true villains of American history. https://t.co/lsjfvX6gaW — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 27, 2026

On her last day as White House DNI, Tulsi Gabbard released documents showing how Fauci used millions of taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

Fauci was able to get away with it because of plenty of help from the media. The diary contains many examples.

Which media personalities fare the worse in Fauci's diary? Some standouts.



We can start w/ professional CNN journalist @DanaBashCNN emailing Fauci quotes about how "Jim Jordan trips over his own asshole trying to debate Anthony Fauci." pic.twitter.com/wz9GkoFxo3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2026

Then we've got CBS's chief medical correspondent @DrLaPook asking Fauci to prep him for his own interview on CBS Morning News, then mentions Fauci several times on air. Fauci notes both facts approvingly. (LaPook would later produce the glowing 60 Minutes profile that Fauci says… pic.twitter.com/ETebfof4XM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2026

The @WaPo, bowing to Fauci, allowed itself to be censored. In Jan. 2020, @bylenasun calls to check a tip that the Chinese pressured Tedros not to declare a public health emergency. Fauci tells her it's nonsense & writes: "I probably stopped her from writing the story." He adds… pic.twitter.com/NpBmTSaFr4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2026

But according to the WaPo, Trump is the one who's a "threat to the First Amendment."

Fauci was lionized by the legacy media, which made him the de facto covid oracle. The more Fauci advocated for restrictions/lockdowns and the more he criticized states like FL and GA that spurned his edicts, the more the media would treat him as a saint.



Fauci’s increasingly… https://t.co/NrJKClIKn9 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 27, 2026

October, 2020. Right before the election Fauci went on 60 Minutes and claimed that the White House was preventing him from doing media appearances.



What a narcissistic media whore this guy is. He was on TV almost daily in 2020. I guess it wasn't enough for him. In 2021 he… pic.twitter.com/Ka0Suo15kB — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 27, 2026

Joe Scarborough: "Anthony Fauci, American Hero."



One reminder of the media campaign to lionize Fauci, and make questioning him a sacrilege.pic.twitter.com/54k9jDgkOm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 26, 2026

If you're wondering why Fauci was always so eager to go on TV, this supercut might be a helpful refresher pic.twitter.com/pvjAc86rNn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2026

Let's also remember that the "mandates for thee but not for me" hypocrisy was off the charts.

Jake Tapper was having Fauci over for dinners. Fauci called it "friendship building."



Tapper told Fauci he "wanted to make sure the interview didn't cause any problems."



Tapper would 'interview' Fauci, and do things like nod along as Fauci blasts red states.



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/9O042amEDs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2026

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Tapper would have Fauci to his house for dinner while they were telling everybody else not to have family over for holiday celebrations. You can't despise them too much.

Then there was this doozy.

This was a pretty big "What the Hell" moment, also. Fauci, mask off, enjoying a baseball game in an otherwise empty stadium. https://t.co/m0ddrdcKG5 pic.twitter.com/z3xqXJVB9U — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2026

With any luck, Fauci will one day be held accountable. We're waiting for that preemptive blanket autopen pardon to be put to the test.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for Democrats (and Fauci).

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