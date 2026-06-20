Tulsi Gabbard Adds ANOTHER Element to Her Fauci Document Drop (Media Shaming INCOMING)

As we told you earlier this week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dropped a whole lotta documents on Dr. Anthony Fauci about the origins of COVID-19 which debunked his BS spin about why it all happened. Let's just say that we're hoping the doctor's preemptive pardon from President Autopen gets put to the test at some point in the future.

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On her last day as White House DNI, Gabbard declassified documents about Fauci's actions surrounding what led up to the pandemic in 2020, and his subsequent spin on the events:

Yesterday was my final day as Director of National Intelligence. I declassified and released never-before-seen documents exposing the truth about Fauci directing millions of US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with the… pic.twitter.com/ExZVLNwvMf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) June 20, 2026

With much of the media currently being consumed by trying to forward the Democrat narratives about the DC Reflecting Pool, an obvious question is being asked about current MSM coverage:

How is this not the leading news story everywhere? https://t.co/ho9G9b2Kuz — Michael Biundo (@MichaelBiundo) June 20, 2026

Well, that helps explain even more.

Gabbard nailed it with this post:

Seeing who is choosing NOT to report on it tells the story. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) June 20, 2026

BINGO!

They would be reporting on themselves https://t.co/DWYJKmTBUf — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) June 20, 2026

SO true.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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