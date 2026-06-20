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Tulsi Gabbard Adds ANOTHER Element to Her Fauci Document Drop (Media Shaming INCOMING)

Doug P. | 9:50 PM on June 20, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

As we told you earlier this week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dropped a whole lotta documents on Dr. Anthony Fauci about the origins of COVID-19 which debunked his BS spin about why it all happened. Let's just say that we're hoping the doctor's preemptive pardon from President Autopen gets put to the test at some point in the future. 

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On her last day as White House DNI, Gabbard declassified documents about Fauci's actions surrounding what led up to the pandemic in 2020, and his subsequent spin on the events: 

With much of the media currently being consumed by trying to forward the Democrat narratives about the DC Reflecting Pool, an obvious question is being asked about current MSM coverage: 

Well, that helps explain even more.

Gabbard nailed it with this post: 

BINGO!

SO true. 

*****

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