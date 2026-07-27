Exposed: Fauci Dined at Jake Tapper’s Home During the Lockdowns He Pushed on the Rest of America

Oof! This Anthony Fauci Diary series released by Rand Paul is full of some very interesting tidbits. One of the most salacious? Jake Tapper dined with Anthony Fauci during lockdown. That can't be right.

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It was released today that Anthony Fauci was dining with Jake Tapper at his home during a federally imposed quarantine



This isn't quite using veterans to deflect from the latest CNN scandal but it's pretty f****ng close. https://t.co/nitgKv9jV7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2026

Something tells us Jake and Anthony weren’t exactly sticking to the four-to-six person “bubble” the rest of America was ordered to live by.

.@jaketapper should probably come clean on air now about the nature with his personal relationship with Anthony Fauci and how he and his network skewed Covid coverage on his recommendations. https://t.co/OPWW0UmK2F — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2026

And if he doesn't? Subpoena him. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2026

There are many questions to be answered. Look, everyone realizes Tapper is very biased. His wife worked for Planned Parenthood, for goodness sake.

This just seems like next level bad judgment, though.

This was a pretty big "What the Hell" moment, also. Fauci, mask off, enjoying a baseball game in an otherwise empty stadium. https://t.co/m0ddrdcKG5 pic.twitter.com/z3xqXJVB9U — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2026

Not surprising given that we know he and the Mrs were dining at the Tapper household at the same time. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) July 26, 2026

Rules for thee, but not for Fauci.

Fauci backchanneled questions to Jake Tapper for his interview with Trump’s assistant secretary for health. He’d recently been over to the Tapper home for dinner and wrote “Friendship building.” Tapper had also been texting Fauci his private thoughts on Deb Birx. pic.twitter.com/wGNzD5llJ9 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) July 26, 2026

This seems problematic for someone who poses as a journalist seeking the truth and holding the powerful to account.

Another dinner, this time in the fall pic.twitter.com/tvESKDC2JE — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) July 26, 2026

Also, it wasn't just one dinner with Tapper and his wife.

Tapper texts Fauci to attack Laura Ingraham and defend the integrity of Dartmouth pic.twitter.com/pLW5c1zuja — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) July 26, 2026

Tapper even texted Fauci to talk smack about another journalist who wasn't giving Fauci glowing coverage. That sure seems like rooting for a side.

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Having dinner with journos while not allowing people to be with their dying parents during their last minutes. Lovely. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) July 26, 2026

While also not allowing seniors in high school to have a prom or a graduation ceremony, even.

One cannot the detest the legacy media enough. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) July 27, 2026

Fauci was enjoying intimate dinners with Jake and Jennifer Tapper in their home while he was telling the rest of us that was selfish and reckless. https://t.co/CYFoOKpRdm — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) July 26, 2026

While the rest of America skipped Easter celebrations and churches were closed down. Perhaps that was a feature and not a bug.

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