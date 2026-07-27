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Exposed: Fauci Dined at Jake Tapper’s Home During the Lockdowns He Pushed on the Rest of America

justmindy
justmindy | 9:20 AM on July 27, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Oof! This Anthony Fauci Diary series released by Rand Paul is full of some very interesting tidbits. One of the most salacious? Jake Tapper dined with Anthony Fauci during lockdown. That can't be right. 

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Something tells us Jake and Anthony weren’t exactly sticking to the four-to-six person “bubble” the rest of America was ordered to live by.

There are many questions to be answered. Look, everyone realizes Tapper is very biased. His wife worked for Planned Parenthood, for goodness sake.

This just seems like next level bad judgment, though. 

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Rules for thee, but not for Fauci.

This seems problematic for someone who poses as a journalist seeking the truth and holding the powerful to account. 

Also, it wasn't just one dinner with Tapper and his wife.

Tapper even texted Fauci to talk smack about another journalist who wasn't giving Fauci glowing coverage. That sure seems like rooting for a side.

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While also not allowing seniors in high school to have a prom or a graduation ceremony, even.

While the rest of America skipped Easter celebrations and churches were closed down. Perhaps that was a feature and not a bug.

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Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 JAKE TAPPER MEDIA BIAS RAND PAUL

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