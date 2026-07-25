REALLY!? CNN PR Defends Their 'Honest, Accurate Journalism' After Being Roasted by Trump

Last night the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held after the first attempt earlier this year was shut down when a would-be assassin attempted to storm the event.

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President Trump's speech was a media and Democrat roasting which included a zinger directed at Gavin Newsom and a reality check for many the gathered journalists.

TRUMP at WHCA Dinner: “You people have no idea how lucky you are. When I'm gone, you're all going to be broke. Your business model is going to be finished. No. It's true.”



“When I'm not around, you're going to be broke. There's not going to be anybody to report on. Nobody gives… pic.twitter.com/3UfuDKMN9r — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 25, 2026

Trump also singled out CNN and their "journalists," including Jake Tapper.

Trump: "Some people say that Jake Tapper is a great investigative reporter in DC. And that's why after moderating our debate, it only took him one year to break the story that Joe Biden might possibly have suffered from cognitive decline." pic.twitter.com/l4u487XS6L — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 25, 2026

CNN clearly took offense to Trump telling the truth about the media helping cover up Biden's decline and then way down the road deciding it was safe to finally report on it. The cable net's PR account put out this statement.

Sorry, but HAHAHAHA! Are they serious?

CNN: "We stand by our honest, accurate journalism."



Also CNN: Abby Phillip and Brian Stelter team up to run cover for Biden in 2024, claiming videos of him are deceptively edited cheap fakes. https://t.co/4hlSNp4W0M pic.twitter.com/9gGGf2xRHL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2026

The list of hackery from CNN goes on and on.

CNN translated:



1. White man = Black man

2. Terror attack against Mamdani = ISIS attack, definitely not against Mamdani

3. Woman = Man

4. Intense debate prep = Napping by the pool



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/IptA8Ng96e https://t.co/Ut13QVcyzr — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 25, 2026

Also for some reason we're remembering CNN's classic "fiery but mostly peaceful" chyron while a violent mob set a city ablaze.

You guys maliciously defamed a Navy veteran who was helping rescue nearly 2 dozen women and a baby out of Afghanistan.https://t.co/jQfIJVaMKm — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 25, 2026

This terrorist yelled something, but you wouldn't know it from watching CNN. https://t.co/YxwwEnXZY7 — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) July 25, 2026

Have you tried to not purposely lie. pic.twitter.com/COpvbpiLft — Derrick Henry (@derrick_he99106) July 25, 2026

This is the same CNN that recently declined to air Trump's election integrity speech live because they said it might spread "misinformation," and that's obviously CNN's job.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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