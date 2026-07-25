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REALLY!? CNN PR Defends Their 'Honest, Accurate Journalism' After Being Roasted by Trump

Doug P. | 9:57 AM on July 25, 2026
Twitter

Last night the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held after the first attempt earlier this year was shut down when a would-be assassin attempted to storm the event. 

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President Trump's speech was a media and Democrat roasting which included a zinger directed at Gavin Newsom and a reality check for many the gathered journalists. 

Trump also singled out CNN and their "journalists," including Jake Tapper.

CNN clearly took offense to Trump telling the truth about the media helping cover up Biden's decline and then way down the road deciding it was safe to finally report on it. The cable net's PR account put out this statement. 

Sorry, but HAHAHAHA! Are they serious? 

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The list of hackery from CNN goes on and on. 

Also for some reason we're remembering CNN's classic "fiery but mostly peaceful" chyron while a violent mob set a city ablaze. 

This is the same CNN that recently declined to air Trump's election integrity speech live because they said it might spread "misinformation," and that's obviously CNN's job. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM JAKE TAPPER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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