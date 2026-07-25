MS NOW Host Covering WHCA Says Trump Had to ‘Convince’ Americans to Distrust...
Ben Shapiro Schools Piers Morgan: Free Speech Means I Don't Have to Feed...
VIP
Real Christian Care Is Personal—Not Political Force
Obama Fanboy Axelrod Deletes Outrage Post After Falling for Fake Trump Gold Coin...
Cecilia Vega Mad She Got Fired for Defying CBS Bosses and Whined About...
From Cocky Troll to Sudden Sage: Katz Rewrites Himself From Platner’s Hype Man...
Whitmer Endorses Haley Stevens in MI Senate Primary ... Hamas Caucus Hardest Hit
Hamas Caucus of the Dem Party Melts Down as DNC Crowns South Carolina...
USA Today: Caitlin Clark Skipped Orange Carpet for a Blowout ... It Was...
Randy Fine Putting the Senate on FAFO Notice for Not Even TRYING to...
CNN’s Abby Phillip Gets Schooled by Halperin for Excusing Illegal Voters
Mike Lee's Thread Puts HEAP BIG Hurtin' on Liz Warren for Pushing Another...
Trump DOJ Confirms Investigation Into New Jersey Voter Rolls
Rand Paul Drops Damning, DEET-FILLED Thread About the Actual Origins of COVID and...

WHCA Dinner With Whine: CNN’s Brian Stelter Blames Trump for Damaging Public’s Trust in ‘Journos’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:08 AM on July 25, 2026
CNN

Friday night was the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. In April, the WHCA dinner was cancelled after a gunman crashed the event. ‘Journalists’ at CNN, being the ridiculous, self-centered frauds that they are, couldn't stop themselves from turning the once-jovial get-together into a resistance party against President Donald Trump. They even had a running fact-check on screen during Trump's dinner speech. Seriously guys, give the TDS a rest.

Advertisement

With Trump’s involvement, one hot topic was trust in the media. Confidence in ‘journalists’ and ‘news’ organizations has plummeted during Trump’s two non-consecutive terms. The reason is obvious. But ‘journalists’ continue to lie about why no one trusts them.

Naturally, CNN’s Brian Stelter was leading the charge. (WATCH)

Give up lying? That’s like asking a fish to give up water.

Speaking of lying, here’s a 2024 flashback of Stelter dutifully pushing the Biden White House’s ridiculous ‘cheap fakes’ narrative. (WATCH)

Recommended

MS NOW Host Covering WHCA Says Trump Had to ‘Convince’ Americans to Distrust ‘Reporters’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Not sure they make a mirror that wide. It wouldn’t matter; ‘journalists’ never see what’s right in front of their faces anyway.

Stelter continues to portray ‘journalists’ as victims of Trump. (WATCH)

Advertisement

‘Journalists’ crave relevance, but they squander every chance of achieving it by refusing to tell the truth. Oh well, more and more Americans are leaving 'journalism' behind and moving on. Later Tater.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MS NOW Host Covering WHCA Says Trump Had to ‘Convince’ Americans to Distrust ‘Reporters’
Warren Squire
Ben Shapiro Schools Piers Morgan: Free Speech Means I Don't Have to Feed Your Clickbait Show
justmindy
Hamas Caucus of the Dem Party Melts Down as DNC Crowns South Carolina First in 2028 Primaries
justmindy
Rand Paul Drops Damning, DEET-FILLED Thread About the Actual Origins of COVID and HELLOOOO Fauci
Sam J.
Obama Fanboy Axelrod Deletes Outrage Post After Falling for Fake Trump Gold Coin Meme
justmindy
Cecilia Vega Mad She Got Fired for Defying CBS Bosses and Whined About It at a Journalism Conference
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MS NOW Host Covering WHCA Says Trump Had to ‘Convince’ Americans to Distrust ‘Reporters’ Warren Squire
Advertisement