WHCA Dinner With Whine: CNN’s Brian Stelter Blames Trump for Damaging Public’s Trust in ‘Journos’

Friday night was the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. In April, the WHCA dinner was cancelled after a gunman crashed the event. ‘Journalists’ at CNN, being the ridiculous, self-centered frauds that they are, couldn't stop themselves from turning the once-jovial get-together into a resistance party against President Donald Trump. They even had a running fact-check on screen during Trump's dinner speech. Seriously guys, give the TDS a rest.

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With Trump’s involvement, one hot topic was trust in the media. Confidence in ‘journalists’ and ‘news’ organizations has plummeted during Trump’s two non-consecutive terms. The reason is obvious. But ‘journalists’ continue to lie about why no one trusts them.

Naturally, CNN’s Brian Stelter was leading the charge. (WATCH)

Covering the WHCA, Brian Stelter laments the "damage" has done to trust in the media.



Brian was a prime purveyor of the "Cheap Fakes" hoax for Joe Biden during the 2024 campaign. pic.twitter.com/A3RE5NE3dq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2026

Stop lying 24/7 and you will stop being criticized. — Bonecrusher (@Bonecrushers77) July 25, 2026

Give up lying? That’s like asking a fish to give up water.

Speaking of lying, here’s a 2024 flashback of Stelter dutifully pushing the Biden White House’s ridiculous ‘cheap fakes’ narrative. (WATCH)

Here is CNN’s Brian Stelter telling Americans not to believe what they saw with Biden videos that showed his decline, calling them “Cheap Fakes." https://t.co/SMM8Jjcqw3 pic.twitter.com/45cKaCivHT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2026

Brian was a purveyor of every hoax that was spouted by CNN. — Benjamin Roberts 🍊 (@bennoba) July 25, 2026

Somebody give the man a mirror. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) July 25, 2026

Not sure they make a mirror that wide. It wouldn’t matter; ‘journalists’ never see what’s right in front of their faces anyway.

Stelter continues to portray ‘journalists’ as victims of Trump. (WATCH)

Ahead of Trump's speech at the @WHCA dinner, I listed some of the ways that Trump's media-bashing words have been turned into media-badgering actions by his government pic.twitter.com/hQItVXo5zJ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 25, 2026

When you've turned our free press into the Democrat's Propaganda Outlets & blame the guy you've been lying about for 10 years. pic.twitter.com/VkTC6oYp6C — Joe “MAGA" Friday (@InsurancePlanX) July 25, 2026

This is the bicycle spoke meme. Lie to the public for years and when they stop trusting you cry, "Why did Trump do this to us?" — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 25, 2026

I can't imagine how that happened 🙄. But with that said, I still think the trust in the media is way too high pic.twitter.com/lk4e5VDZm5 — ScrollofTruth (@ScrollofTruthIF) July 25, 2026

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Brian wants to be important sooooooooooooo badly 😂 — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) July 25, 2026

‘Journalists’ crave relevance, but they squander every chance of achieving it by refusing to tell the truth. Oh well, more and more Americans are leaving 'journalism' behind and moving on. Later Tater.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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