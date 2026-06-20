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MAZE's Flashback to Brian Stelter Driving the Final Nail Into the 'Journalism' Coffin Is a Disinfo Doozy

Doug P. | 1:07 PM on June 20, 2026
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In the days and weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election, the Democrats and much of the media colluded to cover up stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents. 

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That effort led to shameful displays of anti-journalism like this from NPR regarding the New York Post's factual story:

As you know, the story was true, but Democrats and social media outlets at the time supported censoring anybody sharing the story, accusing them of pushing Russian disinformation. 

For backup, former intelligence officials devised a scheme to discredit anyone sharing the truth, and the media largely ran with that without question or scrutiny. Democratic operatives then shared the Politico story to debunk anybody saying the laptop was real.


That pretty much summed up the Dem/MSM circle of life.

As @mazemoore shared on X earlier, CNN's Brian Stelter also did his part, and perhaps now wonders why so many people question his objectivity cred, especially for somebody who hosted a show ironically and laughably called "Reliable Sources": 

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Hunter Biden recently talked about the laptop, and it was indeed very real. Perhaps somebody should notify Stelter. Instead, many "journalists" won't acknowledge their gaslighting efforts.

Well, Stelter is an expert on the subject, except just not in the way he likes to think. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (as you just saw in the story above). 

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The New Yorker's Review of JD Vance's New Book Is a 'Distasteful' Blend of Illiteracy and Anti-theism Grateful Calvin
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