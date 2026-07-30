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'Now Is the Time to Do What You're Told': MAZE Compiles COVID Fear-Mongering From the Media

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 30, 2026
Journalism meme

As our own Doug Powers reported the other day, the media gave us plenty of reasons to distrust them during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were all chummy with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who declared himself to be the science, and they believed him. CNN's Jake Tapper and his wife hosted "friendship-building" dinner parties for Fauci during lockdown—something Tapper omitted when he finally broke down and reported on Fauci's diary, which exposed his extreme narcissism and contradicted his public testimony.

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Back in 2024, MAZE put together a four-minute supercut of the media scolding the American public for not obeying Fauci. As Fauci himself says in the montage, "Now is the time to do what you are told." Al Gore, none of whose climate disaster predictions from 2006 have come to pass, was dug up to speak on the science of COVID-19.

Adam Carolla reposted the video on Thursday, and it's especially maddening knowing what we know now.

That's the same Dr. Leana Wen who eventually told CNN that those cloth masks we'd all been mandated to wear were "little more than facial decoration."

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And every one of them still backs Fauci and is angry at Rand Paul for dragging out the poor 85-year-old for the "show trial" they held.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI CNN COVID-19 MEDIA BIAS SCIENCE

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