'Now Is the Time to Do What You're Told': MAZE Compiles COVID Fear-Mongering From the Media

As our own Doug Powers reported the other day, the media gave us plenty of reasons to distrust them during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were all chummy with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who declared himself to be the science, and they believed him. CNN's Jake Tapper and his wife hosted "friendship-building" dinner parties for Fauci during lockdown—something Tapper omitted when he finally broke down and reported on Fauci's diary, which exposed his extreme narcissism and contradicted his public testimony.

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Back in 2024, MAZE put together a four-minute supercut of the media scolding the American public for not obeying Fauci. As Fauci himself says in the montage, "Now is the time to do what you are told." Al Gore, none of whose climate disaster predictions from 2006 have come to pass, was dug up to speak on the science of COVID-19.

Adam Carolla reposted the video on Thursday, and it's especially maddening knowing what we know now.

Please share this with everyone. Let’s never listen to these liars ever again. I guess CNN doesn’t need Sanjay to be a useful idiot anymore pic.twitter.com/XawCqUEWUB — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 30, 2026

That's the same Dr. Leana Wen who eventually told CNN that those cloth masks we'd all been mandated to wear were "little more than facial decoration."

The gravest threat to liberty is not the lie, but unchecked power in the hands of those who call themselves experts and place their judgment above the God-given rights of a free people. — Aaron (@PhotiustheGreat) July 30, 2026

Crazy how they gan go back and forth between "science is the truth" and "men can get pregnant" without any hesitation whatsoever. These people (i.e. democrats) are insane. Their views are so asinine that they have to bully and coerce weak-minded people into obedience. — Andrew Senske (@drewsenske) July 30, 2026

MSM screamed “trust science” while government censored questions. — Cantrell (@realCantrell) July 30, 2026

These are not "journalists" or "doctors" in the way we thought of authority figures in our childhood.

The people on TV are actors and actresses.

They get the role by auditioning.

Show us you can deceive. — Peter Maltby (@PeterM87595) July 30, 2026

Isn't it funny how we are always lectured by the most hideous and disingenuous people? — John Askins (@JohnAskins1) July 30, 2026

It’s really hard to watch this but it’s important to never forget. And the damage done to ‘science’ by this chapter in our lives, is irreparable and irreversible. It completely changed the way I view the media, the government and health professionals in general. Lord have mercy. — Desert Dweller (@Catherine33921) July 30, 2026

FFS! After all of that, most of them still have their cozy job in front of the camera! — Andria Boyd (@AndriaBoyd) July 30, 2026

I hate these people. I very rarely say I hate someone, but these people are vile scumbags. They should all be put on an island and isolated from the rest of society. The nation's average IQ would go up 50 points. — Steven Monday (@StevenMonday61) July 30, 2026

Don't ever forget what they did to the elderly, kids and the sick 🤬 — 💫Dana Cohen💫 (@momof331) July 30, 2026

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I hate them all. If not for being a part of the hoax, then for their moral weakness. This nation is in need of leaders with moral courage. — BridgeBuilder 🦁 (@BandarJungli) July 30, 2026

The fact that the cuck @jaketapper still shows his face in public demonstrates just what pathetic liars envelope @cnn. As corrupt as they come. — Shell (@Tensharp11) July 30, 2026

I wish every single one of those assholes had to listen to this in front of a huge audience. — Earl Eldridge 🇺🇸 (@e1eldridge) July 30, 2026

And every one of them still backs Fauci and is angry at Rand Paul for dragging out the poor 85-year-old for the "show trial" they held.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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