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The Two Jakes: Tapper Finally Mentions the Fauci Diary on CNN but Not His Dinner Party Passages

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:07 AM on July 30, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

CNN’s Jake Tapper has been ignoring the recently released diary of Dr. Anthony Fauci in which he is mentioned. He’s been tweeting through the revelations and, at one point, posted about his favorite Jack Nicholson movies. He didn’t mention The Two Jakes probably because the title describes him so well. There’s the Jake Tapper (Fake Tapper?) he pretends to be on TV, and then there’s the real Jake Tapper described in the Fauci diary. On Wednesday, Tapper finally broached Fauci’s journaling but skipped details therein about himself. Darn, we wanted to hear Tapper explain his ‘friendship building’ dinner parties he had with Fauci!

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Oh well, here’s more. (WATCH)

Tapper’s not going to call his chum a liar.

Posters say Tapper handpicked his guests to avoid any of them calling out his relationship with Fauci.

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Toe-tapping Tapper?

Here’s the text that centers on Tapper inviting Fauci to his home while the rest of America was on lockdown.

I bet they watched Mean Girls.

One commenter says Tapper really lucked out.

Tapper’s bias has been obvious for years. This is just one more thing to put in his ‘not a journalist’ column.

Posters suspect Tapper is lining up his next grift.

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Tapper will wait until the worst of the Fauci fallout has passed. Only when the coast is clear and Fauci is old news will Tapper release his tell-all book about him.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI CNN COVID-19 FAKE NEWS JAKE TAPPER MEDIA BIAS

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