The Two Jakes: Tapper Finally Mentions the Fauci Diary on CNN but Not His Dinner Party Passages

CNN’s Jake Tapper has been ignoring the recently released diary of Dr. Anthony Fauci in which he is mentioned. He’s been tweeting through the revelations and, at one point, posted about his favorite Jack Nicholson movies. He didn’t mention The Two Jakes probably because the title describes him so well. There’s the Jake Tapper (Fake Tapper?) he pretends to be on TV, and then there’s the real Jake Tapper described in the Fauci diary. On Wednesday, Tapper finally broached Fauci’s journaling but skipped details therein about himself. Darn, we wanted to hear Tapper explain his ‘friendship building’ dinner parties he had with Fauci!

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Oh well, here’s more. (WATCH)

Jake Tapper is finally discussing Fauci diary entries.



The discussion doesn't include entries showing he was hosting Fauci "friendship building" dinner parties and Fauci was backchanneling him interview questions.



Still mum on that part. pic.twitter.com/MBYQxfwiip — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2026

No Jake. The guy was a congenital liar. That’s what was proven. — Augustus McCrae (@McCrae18509) July 29, 2026

Tapper’s not going to call his chum a liar.

Posters say Tapper handpicked his guests to avoid any of them calling out his relationship with Fauci.

And you know he's only having guests on who won't bring that up. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 29, 2026

Jake probably demanding it in writing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2026

Jake Tapper's guest is wondering if Tapper really is going through with this BS reporting. pic.twitter.com/JkILpdiCVe — Alexandra (@Alexandra282072) July 30, 2026

Tapper dancing around the facts as usual. — Ted Nightingale (@tedjnightingale) July 29, 2026

Toe-tapping Tapper?

Here’s the text that centers on Tapper inviting Fauci to his home while the rest of America was on lockdown.

More Butter Jake pic.twitter.com/9SfFEcrTEP — Jax Verza (@Orso_Dino) July 29, 2026

I bet they watched Mean Girls.

One commenter says Tapper really lucked out.

Jake is just glad that Fauci did not mention his name today. — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) July 29, 2026

Do we need more evidence or do we need Tapper to admit his lack of objectivity and journalistic bias? Nearly every journalist and every news outlet is progressive and working for the Democrat party. Their one trick is to deny it. Nothing will change. @jaketapper — jw (@williamsjdjr) July 29, 2026

Tapper’s bias has been obvious for years. This is just one more thing to put in his ‘not a journalist’ column.

Posters suspect Tapper is lining up his next grift.

You will have to wait for Tapper’s next book for those details. — TCR (@TCRFL) July 29, 2026

Is Jake laying out the groundwork for another impactful NY Times best seller? Where's Alex Thompson? 😉😉 — Atomic Asphalt (@AtomicAsphalt) July 29, 2026

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He’s probably more mad that he didn’t have a tell all book waiting in the wings before it came out he’s slacking!! — Wendy Maldonado (@wendyloowho72) July 30, 2026

Tapper will wait until the worst of the Fauci fallout has passed. Only when the coast is clear and Fauci is old news will Tapper release his tell-all book about him.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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