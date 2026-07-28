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CNN’s ‘Media Analyst’ Brian Stelter Opts to Ignore Fauci Diary Scandal Involving Tapper and Bash

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on July 28, 2026
Twitchy

A huge story involving CNN and other pretend ‘news’ outlets exploded on Sunday and Monday. But where was CNN’s coverage of the Fauci diaries? Non-existent, of course. Both CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are featured in the trove of diary entries released by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. Tapper is revealed to be a hypocrite who hosted dinner parties in his home for Dr. Anthony Fauci while America was on lockdown. You think this would pique the interest of CNN’s resident ‘Chief Media Analyst’ Brian Stelter. But he unsurprisingly ignored it, thus fulfilling his duty of squelching any genuine news stories that are damaging to ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. Bravo, Tater!

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It’s almost as if Stelter isn’t an actual journalist.

Posters say Stelter is just following the anti-journalistic lead of his ‘news’ network.

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I guess this beats Tapper making excuses and lying to our faces about it. He’s likely saving it all for his next book.

Posters say Tapper may not be a journalist but has considerable public relations skills.

(post continues) ...public health event?

The CNN kind.

CNN has no ethical standards. Double standards? Yes, but no ethical standards we’ve been able to detect.

Posters say that the ‘journalists’ who demand accountability are refusing to be held accountable for the COVID lies they spread, their close relationships to Fauci, and their sick idolization of him.

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CNN is going to ignore it. Then when the next round of ‘journalism’ layoffs hit, they’ll screech and moan about how important they are while we look on, knowing they’re getting exactly what they deserve.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI BRIAN STELTER CNN FAKE NEWS JAKE TAPPER MEDIA BIAS

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