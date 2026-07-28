CNN’s ‘Media Analyst’ Brian Stelter Opts to Ignore Fauci Diary Scandal Involving Tapper and Bash

A huge story involving CNN and other pretend ‘news’ outlets exploded on Sunday and Monday. But where was CNN’s coverage of the Fauci diaries? Non-existent, of course. Both CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are featured in the trove of diary entries released by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. Tapper is revealed to be a hypocrite who hosted dinner parties in his home for Dr. Anthony Fauci while America was on lockdown. You think this would pique the interest of CNN’s resident ‘Chief Media Analyst’ Brian Stelter. But he unsurprisingly ignored it, thus fulfilling his duty of squelching any genuine news stories that are damaging to ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. Bravo, Tater!

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So the CNN "Chief Media Analyst" is just gonna tweet through it and pretend like none of the Fauci stuff is happening I guess https://t.co/H2TPALoioR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2026

ZERO mention of it on his feed. Incredible but not very surprising. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 27, 2026

“Chief Media Analyst” somehow missing huge media story pic.twitter.com/iGI0unYLnF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2026

It’s almost as if Stelter isn’t an actual journalist.

Posters say Stelter is just following the anti-journalistic lead of his ‘news’ network.

Still zero mentions of the latest Fauci revalations on https://t.co/llYhZr46Kf



Holding a pillow over the news until it stops moving@cnn @CNNPR https://t.co/asVRZF7P3g pic.twitter.com/bCQlevSnsh — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 27, 2026

Anything that can’t be made to reflect poorly towards Trump and his Administration just isn’t newsworthy for @brianstelter and the gang at @CNN

Trump steps on a crack while curing cancer - guess which one Tater and Co report. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) July 27, 2026

Jake's show so far on the Fauci revelations pic.twitter.com/ryJSxdXkWm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2026

I guess this beats Tapper making excuses and lying to our faces about it. He’s likely saving it all for his next book.

Posters say Tapper may not be a journalist but has considerable public relations skills.

What kind of ethical standards are we looking at when a "journalist" for a major "news" network effectively serves as a personal PR agent for his dinner party guest...



...who also happens to be the face of US public health...



...without disclosing that relationship, amid a… pic.twitter.com/89QQD1224o — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2026

(post continues) ...public health event? The CNN kind.

CNN has no ethical standards. Double standards? Yes, but no ethical standards we’ve been able to detect.

Posters say that the ‘journalists’ who demand accountability are refusing to be held accountable for the COVID lies they spread, their close relationships to Fauci, and their sick idolization of him.

They’re all dodging it and if any of them believed any of the propaganda they pushed along side of their Fauci, at the very least, they’d be defending him and their positions right now but they’re not! — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) July 27, 2026

I guess standard modus operandi for the CNN "Chief Potato Head". — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 27, 2026

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Is he going to address any of this or just act like none of it is happening — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2026

CNN is going to ignore it. Then when the next round of ‘journalism’ layoffs hit, they’ll screech and moan about how important they are while we look on, knowing they’re getting exactly what they deserve.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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