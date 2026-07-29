Rolling Stone: We’re No Closer to Getting to the Origin of the COVID Virus: 'It’s Complicated'

Wow, first we had TMZ's Harvey Levin post a video saying how it was "heartbreaking" seeing Anthony Fauci attacked in McCarthy-like fashion by the Senate Homeland Security Committee after his diary entries on his government computer contradicted his previous testimony on COVID-19's origins and lethality. Now we have no less than Rolling Stone weighing in. Rolling Stone notes that since Fauci pleaded the Fifth 111 times, even when asked what day of the week it was, "we're no closer to getting to the bottom of what happened." We already know what happened. Fauci funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and millions died when the virus got out. This is no longer a "conspiracy theory." Rep. Rand Paul has the receipts.

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The Covid origin saga is more complicated than either side wants to admit.



We’re no closer to getting to the bottom of what happened after Anthony Fauci exercised his Fifth Amendment rights before the Senate on Wednesday. https://t.co/9eMYUqZ3QB — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 29, 2026

Seriously? Katherine Eban writes that the COVID-19 origin saga is more "complicated" than either side wants to admit.

It was a spectacle that illuminated the deep and lingering ideological divide over America’s broken Covid-19 response, while shedding little light on the consequential question of how the pandemic began. … MAGA politicians and right-wing influencers have long sought to recast Fauci as an arch villain, aiming to blame him both for sparking the pandemic and restricting freedoms during it, at a time when every country wrestled with the difficult questions of balancing individual liberties with protection of the most vulnerable, especially before the development of a Covid-19 vaccine. They have aimed to imprison him, or at the very least prove that he deceived the public. The 85-year-old scientist, once hailed as a hero, faces continuous death threats and now pays for his own security detail.

He can afford it—he was the highest-paid person on the government's payroll for years. What's baffling is that even after the release of his diary entries, it's only "MAGA politicians and right-wing influencers" who want him held accountable.

When RS says "We’re no closer to getting to the bottom of what happened", that tells me they don't believe Fauci either. — Glensy (@GlensyOne) July 29, 2026

It came from the gain-of-function Wuhan lab he funded. There, fixed it for you. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Hummingbirder) July 29, 2026

Funny how the disregard all the facts/ proof. You keep your head in the sand…hope that works out for you — Judy Kermidas (@JudyKermidas364) July 29, 2026

Is it too much to ask Rolling Stone to do a just a little research? — 🇺🇸Abraham Washington🇺🇸 (@MarkPLevy) July 29, 2026

No closer….because the perpetrators destroyed evidence and their mob boss invoked the 5th 111 times. And Rolling Stone helped with all that.



screw him and the shitty people and publications that carried water for this narcissistic mass murderer. pic.twitter.com/KUt7KYKsLk — JPNorth (@JPNorth5) July 29, 2026

We've gone from "no chance" to not knowing.

That's halfway there.

So yeah. We're actually a lot closer. — Buzz Killer (@springtobottle) July 29, 2026

We know. He funded it and then lied. — Sofia (@Sofia__143) July 29, 2026

He is covering his ass and Biden knew it with the pardon. — Why so Serious? (@BatmansMartini) July 29, 2026

Yes we are we know the sack of lies he spewed. — Present Tense (@PresentTense22) July 29, 2026

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Oh please fuck you



Read his own diary you twats — I am the science (@JerseyGridlock) July 29, 2026

Wow, we're still no closer to getting to the bottom of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe your hero Fauci could have testified and cleared it all up if he were telling the truth this time.

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