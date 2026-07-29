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Rolling Stone: We’re No Closer to Getting to the Origin of the COVID Virus: 'It’s Complicated'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 29, 2026
Twitter

Wow, first we had TMZ's Harvey Levin post a video saying how it was "heartbreaking" seeing Anthony Fauci attacked in McCarthy-like fashion by the Senate Homeland Security Committee after his diary entries on his government computer contradicted his previous testimony on COVID-19's origins and lethality. Now we have no less than Rolling Stone weighing in. Rolling Stone notes that since Fauci pleaded the Fifth 111 times, even when asked what day of the week it was, "we're no closer to getting to the bottom of what happened." We already know what happened. Fauci funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and millions died when the virus got out. This is no longer a "conspiracy theory." Rep. Rand Paul has the receipts.

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Seriously? Katherine Eban writes that the COVID-19 origin saga is more "complicated" than either side wants to admit.

It was a spectacle that illuminated the deep and lingering ideological divide over America’s broken Covid-19 response, while shedding little light on the consequential question of how the pandemic began.    

MAGA politicians and right-wing influencers have long sought to recast Fauci as an arch villain, aiming to blame him both for sparking the pandemic and restricting freedoms during it, at a time when every country wrestled with the difficult questions of balancing individual liberties with protection of the most vulnerable, especially before the development of a Covid-19 vaccine. They have aimed to imprison him, or at the very least prove that he deceived the public. The 85-year-old scientist, once hailed as a hero, faces continuous death threats and now pays for his own security detail.

He can afford it—he was the highest-paid person on the government's payroll for years. What's baffling is that even after the release of his diary entries, it's only "MAGA politicians and right-wing influencers" who want him held accountable.

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Wow, we're still no closer to getting to the bottom of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe your hero Fauci could have testified and cleared it all up if he were telling the truth this time.

***

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 RAND PAUL SENATE

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