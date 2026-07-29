Rental Ram Revealed: Talarico Props Up 'Real Texan' Image With Enterprise Rental Truck

Could James Talarico be any dorkier or any less like an actual red-blooded Texan man?

Odd detail in new Talarico ad. He drives a Chevy Colorado, which has appeared in other ads and in profiles.



But here he's driving a Dodge Ram 1500. And it's not hard to spot; you can see the plate, which is linked to an Enterprise rental.



Was his car in the shop or something?… pic.twitter.com/CeBPmhcZQr — David Weigel (@daveweigel) July 29, 2026

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He literally rented a truck for his latest ad. Cringe.

LMAOOOO



TALARICO RENTED A TRUCK FROM ENTERPRISE FOR HIS AD TO LOOK LIKE A REAL TEXAN https://t.co/kDdGYWg7xF — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 29, 2026

He needs to turn in his Texan man card.

At least it’s wasn’t an f-350 dually or something — Brady Leonard (@bradyleonard) July 29, 2026

That would have been too noticeable.

Because the Colorado is a midsize and the Ram 1500 is a full size. It's Texas, everything has to be big. — SᗯEᒪᒪ (@EvilSubhuman) July 29, 2026

That's a page straight out of the Schumer putting cheese on the frozen burgers book. — ChuckTown78 (@NHank97) July 29, 2026

Democrats trying to act like normal people will never get old.

He is such a phony! Wake up Texas!! — LJB (@beimers8195) July 29, 2026

They think the trappings of normal people's lives are props.

@JohnEkdahl would've loved this content — Irwin Rosenrosen (@RealRosenRosen) July 29, 2026

John would have been absolutely giddy by this content. Maybe he sent it to us because he wanted us to have some fun.

Lot of people in the replies crying about “why does this matter, who cares, focus on the issues!” as if Talarico coming off as a bizarre little vegan weirdo who’s trying to LARP as a “Texan” isn’t a major issue for him and his campaign https://t.co/xchOKi6Ngz — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 29, 2026

It matters when politicians are pretending to be something they aren't in order to get elected. It speaks to their character and integrity.

Why is James talarico dodging questions about the rental truck in his TV ad? https://t.co/jUYlZXpPfi — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) July 29, 2026

Probably because it's super embarrassing.

The Talarico Colorado, complete with Less Honkin’ More Tonkin’ bumper sticker. https://t.co/OncAXslyXt pic.twitter.com/GFOR4urnH1 — Adam Wren (@adamwren) July 29, 2026

There are a dozen podcasts in production right now exploring what AIPAC has to do with this. https://t.co/CzUveDFduO — Bryan O'Nolan (@BryanONolan) July 29, 2026

They had to create him in a lab. There is no way he is a human boy.

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Subaru Outback was in the shop. https://t.co/wCxkZUzBHw — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) July 29, 2026

That comment will outrage lesbians across America.

He's so manufactured, but defective. Like B-stock speakers. https://t.co/9fJZMolQcn — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) July 29, 2026

Narrator -- there is of course a ZERO percent chance that his "car was in the shop"



What's remarkable is that @JasmineForUS may have been the more electable candidate for #TXSEN https://t.co/YevsoDHFDi — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 29, 2026

The old 'my other car is in the shop' excuse.

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