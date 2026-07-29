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Rental Ram Revealed: Talarico Props Up 'Real Texan' Image With Enterprise Rental Truck

justmindy
justmindy | 3:41 PM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

Could James Talarico be any dorkier or any less like an actual red-blooded Texan man? 

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He literally rented a truck for his latest ad. Cringe.

He needs to turn in his Texan man card.

That would have been too noticeable. 

Democrats trying to act like normal people will never get old. 

They think the trappings of normal people's lives are props.

John would have been absolutely giddy by this content. Maybe he sent it to us because he wanted us to have some fun. 

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It matters when politicians are pretending to be something they aren't in order to get elected. It speaks to their character and integrity. 

Probably because it's super embarrassing.

They had to create him in a lab. There is no way he is a human boy. 

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That comment will outrage lesbians across America.

The old 'my other car is in the shop' excuse. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY POLITICO TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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