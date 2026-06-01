Repeat Performance: Dem James Talarico Delivers Rehearsed Robotic Recitation on Two News Shows (WATCH)

We can’t fault people for thinking Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico was made in a lab or on an assembly line. He doesn’t act or speak like any human we’ve seen before. If his campaign team is advising him to be more man and less machine, Talarico has just failed the test. In TV interviews one day apart, he recited the same fake ‘on the road’ anecdote word for word in perfect robotic fashion.

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WOW! Senate candidate James Talarico (D) has just been CAUGHT acting like a total robot, repeating the same line verbatim to manipulate Texans. "They whisper 'I'm not a Democrat' to me like they're in the witness protection program!" The dude is not only a weirdo but also a TOTAL FRAUD, making crap up; his entire campaign is scripted! @KenPaxtonTX needs to destroy him this November. h/t @MLChristiansen for finding this.

Here’s Talarico on MS NOW on 5/26 and CBS on 5/27. This is uncanny. (WATCH)

🚨 WOW! Senate candidate James Talarico (D) has just been CAUGHT acting like a total robot, repeating the same line verbatim to manipulate Texans



"They whisper 'I'm not a Democrat' to me like they're in the witness protection program!"



The dude is not only a weirdo but also a… pic.twitter.com/ciWlgpAwvA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 31, 2026

Bulls***, he was speaking from the heart! He just so happens to have a very repetitive heart that likes to fabricate completely far-fetched anecdotes. — 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗘 (@RepubRepartee) June 1, 2026

Is it possible to have an echo-chambered heart?

Here are the two TV appearances. This time side-by-side. It looks like one speech recorded from two camera angles. (WATCH)

Safe to say Talarico rehearsed this line very thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/Q852US4oHm — Matt Christiansen (@MLChristiansen) May 31, 2026

I’m assuming Talarico got Aaron Sorkin to write this line up because multiple people coming up and whispering “I’m not a Democrat but I’m voting for you” is the kind of dumb thing that would never happen that I’d expect to see in The West Wing https://t.co/EB8w7cq5CT — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 31, 2026

Queen Jasmine also had this happen to her on a regular basis. She has blessed James with her gift of being surrounded by a Greek chorus of imaginary Republicans. — TheFlyingLlama (@TheFlyingLlama2) May 31, 2026

Thank you, Saint Jasmine of the Repeated Phrase.

Posters say Talarico is the ‘man’ in ‘manufactured.’

This guy is clearly manufactured on a few different levels. Who he really is will be a mystery, but anyone willing to do this can be slotted into the “soulless husk” category. This whole idea Dems have of manufacturing candidates really flies in the face of the idea behind Democracy, which is the people voting on who is best to lead. “The best to lead” really means who is genuinely fit for the job based on their knowledge, experiences, etc… So the fact they try so hard to manufacture people really is the tell that they despise “the will of the people.” It’s all about control to them. If you support the Dems you really have to take a look in the mirror and ask yourself if this is still the party you can support. What they’ve become is truly baffling and disgusting. — Michael Inverse (@michael_inverse) May 31, 2026

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He’s the most fake, rehearsed, method acting religious bent con artist ever seen



Democrats strategy is consistently testing different marketing approaches to fool people



It’s easier than having to deliver results — Libertarian LaXer 🗽🥍 (@mdrn_cnservativ) May 31, 2026

everything about him is a result of constant practice with a PR team.



it's what makes him so uncanny. it's just not possible to feign sincerity.



no matter how skilled the ventriloquist, you'll never be convinced the puppet is actually speaking. — CrawD (@Crawbaddy) May 31, 2026

The last candidate we saw who was stuck on repeat during a political campaign was Kamala Harris. Here’s hoping Talarico proves the adage of ‘those who don’t study history are doomed to repeat it.’ You can say that again!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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