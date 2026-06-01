Monumental Idiot: Dem Chides Trump for National Park Neglect, Not Knowing Lincoln Pool...
Dem Cory Booker Finally ‘Concerned’ About the Graham Platner Mess His Party Has...
VIP
Platner Sent His Hurting Wife Out to Take the Heat — Been There,...
Twist and Tur: MS NOW 'Journo' Claims Dem James Talarico Took Back ‘God...
Cop Copulating Judge Reprimanded for Cheating in Chambers on the Taxpayer's Dime
Pray for Krystal Ball: Her Husband, Kyle Kulinski, Says ALL Republicans = Pedophiles,...
Erick Erickson on Platner: They Will Run From Him
Ro Khanna Pivots From LA Mayoral Race and Democrat Incumbents to Trump and...
Turley: Rep. Wasserman Schultz Yesterday's News in Democrat Land
Sexting Scandal Just Got Worse: Platner Team Threatened Former Staffer Then Tried to...
Larry Elder Nails Analogous Response to Fox News Headline Screengrab
VIP
'WOKE OVERLOAD': Rashida Tlaib Says Women Having Periods Equals Economic Violence and I...
Black Democrat SHREDS Jon Favreau for Defending Platner 'Cuz 'He's a White Man'...
His FACE! LOL! WATCH Democrat Andy Kim Duck, Dodge, and DIVE During CNN...

Repeat Performance: Dem James Talarico Delivers Rehearsed Robotic Recitation on Two News Shows (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:00 AM on June 01, 2026
ImgFlip

We can’t fault people for thinking Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico was made in a lab or on an assembly line. He doesn’t act or speak like any human we’ve seen before. If his campaign team is advising him to be more man and less machine, Talarico has just failed the test. In TV interviews one day apart, he recited the same fake ‘on the road’ anecdote word for word in perfect robotic fashion.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

WOW! Senate candidate James Talarico (D) has just been CAUGHT acting like a total robot, repeating the same line verbatim to manipulate Texans.

"They whisper 'I'm not a Democrat' to me like they're in the witness protection program!"

The dude is not only a weirdo but also a TOTAL FRAUD, making crap up; his entire campaign is scripted! @KenPaxtonTX needs to destroy him this November.

h/t @MLChristiansen for finding this.

Here’s Talarico on MS NOW on 5/26 and CBS on 5/27. This is uncanny. (WATCH)

Bulls***, he was speaking from the heart!

He just so happens to have a very repetitive heart that likes to fabricate completely far-fetched anecdotes.

— 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗘 (@RepubRepartee) June 1, 2026

Is it possible to have an echo-chambered heart?

Here are the two TV appearances. This time side-by-side. It looks like one speech recorded from two camera angles. (WATCH)

Recommended

Monumental Idiot: Dem Chides Trump for National Park Neglect, Not Knowing Lincoln Pool is Part of NPS
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Thank you, Saint Jasmine of the Repeated Phrase.

Posters say Talarico is the ‘man’ in ‘manufactured.’

This guy is clearly manufactured on a few different levels. Who he really is will be a mystery, but anyone willing to do this can be slotted into the “soulless husk” category.

This whole idea Dems have of manufacturing candidates really flies in the face of the idea behind Democracy, which is the people voting on who is best to lead. “The best to lead” really means who is genuinely fit for the job based on their knowledge, experiences, etc… 

So the fact they try so hard to manufacture people really is the tell that they despise “the will of the people.” It’s all about control to them. If you support the Dems you really have to take a look in the mirror and ask yourself if this is still the party you can support. What they’ve become is truly baffling and disgusting.

— Michael Inverse (@michael_inverse) May 31, 2026

Advertisement

The last candidate we saw who was stuck on repeat during a political campaign was Kamala Harris. Here’s hoping Talarico proves the adage of ‘those who don’t study history are doomed to repeat it.’ You can say that again!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CBS NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY MSNBC SENATE TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monumental Idiot: Dem Chides Trump for National Park Neglect, Not Knowing Lincoln Pool is Part of NPS
Warren Squire
Dem Cory Booker Finally ‘Concerned’ About the Graham Platner Mess His Party Has Goose-Stepped Into
Warren Squire
Cop Copulating Judge Reprimanded for Cheating in Chambers on the Taxpayer's Dime
Eric V.
Pray for Krystal Ball: Her Husband, Kyle Kulinski, Says ALL Republicans = Pedophiles, Rapists & Murderers
justmindy
Turley: Rep. Wasserman Schultz Yesterday's News in Democrat Land
Jacob B.
Twist and Tur: MS NOW 'Journo' Claims Dem James Talarico Took Back ‘God Is Non-Binary’ - He Didn’t
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monumental Idiot: Dem Chides Trump for National Park Neglect, Not Knowing Lincoln Pool is Part of NPS Warren Squire
Advertisement